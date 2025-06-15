HBCU Football National Champion Named Black College Football Pro Player Of The Year
Cobie Durant has been named the 2025 recipient of the Black College Football Pro Player of the Year presented by the NFL Players Association (NFLPA). He was one of the four HBCU football players invited to participate at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine where he ran 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
“I want to thank the NFLPA for selecting me for this award,” Durant said. "It’s an honor to be recognized and honored among the Hall of Fame Inductees for the Black College Football Hall of Fame. One day I hope to share the stage with those who have paved the way for me to play in the National Football League.”
The former 2021 HBCU Football National Champion with South Carolina State was drafted out as the 142nd overall pick in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Los Angeles Rams defender accepted the award at Saturday’s Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, becoming the eighth player to earn this annual honor presented to a top professional football player who attended a Historically Black College or University (HBCU).
The three-year pro is coming off his best season since being selected by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Durant recorded a career-high 40 tackles and registered one interception, one sack and one forced fumble as a starter in the Los Angeles secondary.
In the Rams’ playoff win against Minnesota, he became the third player in franchise history to record a sack and an interception in the same game.
Durant, who earned MEAC Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2021 while at South Carolina State, has quickly proved he belongs at the highest level, making him a rising star and proud representative of HBCU talent in the NFL.
For being recognized as this year’s Black College Pro Football Player of the Year, Durant received a custom jacket from NFLPA licensing partner Pro Standard. He was also honored alongside the 16th annual Black College Football Hall of Fame class, which featured Henry Dyer, Rashean Mathis, Jacquay Nunnally, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Jay “Sky” Walker and Coach Fred “Pop” Long.
Since the award’s 2018 inception, the NFLPA has recognized one active NFL player who serves as a positive influence in his community, has ties to his HBCU alma mater, exhibits good character and has performed at a high level during the most recent NFL season.
Past winners of the NFLPA Black College Football Pro Player of the Year*:
2024: Markquese Bell (Dallas Cowboys)
2023: Tytus Howard (Houston Texans)
2022: Grover Stewart (Indianapolis Colts)
2021: Terron Armstead (New Orleans Saints)
2020: Javon Hargrave (Pittsburgh Steelers)
2019: Darius Leonard (Indianapolis Colts) and Tarik Cohen (Chicago Bears)
2018: Antoine Bethea (Arizona Cardinals)
*Denotes player’s team at the time he was honored
Black College Football Hall Of Fame: 2025 Induction Class Honored In Atlanta
The Black College Football Hall of Fame Board of Trustees inducted six members to its Class of 2025 at its 16th Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, June 7.
NFL Network's broadcaster Steve Wyche was the master of ceremonies at the event.
"What we have with the Class of 2025 is an incredible showcase of the talent that has come from Historically Black Colleges and Universities over the years," Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams said. "When the Black College Hall of Fame was established, its purpose was to do just this, elevating and recognizing the past, present, and future of Black College Football. Congratulations to the Class of 2025."
Black College Football Hall Of Fame's Class of 2025
HENRY DYER
- Grambling State University's first 1,000-yard rusher
- Named first team All-SWAC from 1963-65
- Led the nation in scoring (110 points)
- Drafted in the 4th Round of the 1966 NFL Draft to the Los Angeles Rams
RASHEAN MATHIS
- Three-time All-MEAC First-Team honoree (2000, 2001 and 2002)
- 2002 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year
- Holds the FCS record for most interceptions in a career (31) and season (14)
- Holds the FCS record for most yards on interception returns in a career (682) and season (455)
- Drafted in the 2nd round of the 2003 NFL Draft to the Jacksonville Jaguars
- He still holds several franchise records with the Jaguars, including: career interceptions (30), career interception return yards (512), career defensive touchdowns (3), and career passes defended (99)
JACQUAY NUNNALLY
- Three-time football Division I All-American
- Second all-time in NCAA Division I FCS football record books in career pass receptions with 317 for 4,239 yards and 38 touchdowns
- Four-time All-MEAC First-Team honoree (1997-2000)
- Named Black College Football Player of the Year in both 1998 and 2000
DOMINIQUE RODGERS-CROMARTIE
- Three-time first-team All-OVC
- FCS All-American (2007)
- In his 39 starts for Tennessee State, opposing quarterbacks completed just 55 of 161 passes (34.16%) thrown near Rodgers-Cromartie.
- Drafted in the 1st round of the 2008 NFL Draft to the Arizona Cardinals
JAY "SKY" WALKER
- Two-time First Team All-MEAC selection
- Selected as MEAC Offensive Player of the Year in 1993
- Led the Bison to an undefeated season en route to winning MEAC and Black College National Championships
- Passed for 3,324 yards in 1993, which ranks as the second-highest single-season total in MEAC history
- Drafted in the 7th round of the 1994 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots
FRED "POP" LONG
- Led Wiley College to SWAC titles in 1923, 1927, 1928, 1929, 1930, 1932, 1944, 1945, 1956, and 1957
- Wiley College won the Black College Football National Championship in 1928, 1932, and 1945
- In his 35 seasons, he led Wiley to 189 victories
- Coached 27 All-Americans
- Long won 224 games in 43 years with additional stops at Paul Quinn College, Prairie View A&M University, and Texas College
About the Black College Football Hall of Fame
The Black College Football Hall of Fame was established in 2009 by pioneering African-American quarterbacks James Harris and Doug Williams. Its purpose is to preserve the history of football and honor the greatest players, coaches, and contributors from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
Since its inception, the organization has inducted over 100 members, including Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell, and Doug Williams, who serve as trustees.
The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) has established a permanent home at the Pro Football Hall of Fame (PFHOF), dedicated to showcasing the history of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
CLASS REVEALED
