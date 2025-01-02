HBCU Legends

Dynamic QB Zae Teasett Announces Commitment To Grambling State

The former Jaguars' quarterback commits to Grambling State.

Kyle T. Mosley

Czavian Teasett
Czavian Teasett / Credit: SU Athletics
Former Southern University Jaguars' talented starting quarterback, Czavian "Zae" Teasett, announced his commitment to Grambling State University via social media.  Coach Mickey Joseph landed one of last season's highly-touted players in Louisiana.

In December, Teasett announced his decision to leave the Jaguars program and seek a new school by entering the NCAA transfer portal.  He feel out of favor with the Southern staff who turned to freshman Jalen Woods at the end of the season.  Woods went on to the lead the Jags to a 24-14 victory in the 51st Annual Bayou Classic.

This season, Teasett has appeared in ten exciting games for the Jaguars, showcasing his dynamic skills on the field.   He completed 71 of 129 pass attempts for 941 passing yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. The freshman signal-caller added 39 rushes for 217 yards and one touchdown.

Noah Bodden, the former starting quarterback for the Jags, has completed his third season with Southern University but is now seeking a new team through the transfer portal. This will be his third team, initially recruited by Hue Jackson to Grambling State in 2021.

For his collegiate career, Bodden has completed 163-of-350 passes for 2,153 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in 20 game appearances.

