BAYOU CLASSIC: Southern Beats Grambling State, Coach Graves' 3rd Classic Victory
The Southern Jaguars beat the Grambling State Tigers 24-14 in a hard-fought 51st Annual Bayou Classic. Jaguars running back Kendric Rhymes rushed 12 times for 111 yards and a touchdown.
"If you continue to be faithful and loyal, God will put you into places," Coach Terrence Graves said after winning his third Bayou Classic as a head coach.
Freshman signal-caller Jalen Woods completed 9-of-17 passes for 188 yards, one touchdown, and an interception. Senior wide receiver Chandler Whitfield put on a tremendous final Bayou Classic performance with five receptions for 146 yards and a touchdown.
Coach Graves spoke about the upcoming SWAC Championship game: "We're a different football team than we played the first time. We made some adjustments and did some things. Guys understand, they know, they believe that we can win."
Southern opened the scoring as running back CJ Russell walked into the endzone for a 1-yard touchdown rush. The drive was 5 plays for 54 yards at 5:20 in the first quarter. Southern led 7-0.
At 9:39 in the 2nd period, Joshua Griffin kicked a 26-yard field goal after the Jags marched five plays for 76 yards in 2:58 to extend their lead to 10-0.
Tylon Williams thrilled the Bayou Classic spectators with a 94-yard kick return for a touchdown. Reed Harradine booted the extra point as the Tigers showed life to get within 3 points, 10-7, before halftime.
In the third quarter, the Jags would have a 17-7 advantage after QB Jalen Woods connected with Chandler Whitfield for a 41-yard touchdown.
The former Bayou Classic MVP Keilon Elder scored a four-yard touchdown to the left, capping off an 8-play and 89-yard drive in 3:44. Ol' Mo began turning into the Tiger's favor with the G-Men trailing 17-14.
However, two drives later, running back Kendric Rhymes stuck the dagger into the Tigers' hopes with a 45-yard touchdown run to give the Jaguars a 24-17 lead and victory.
Grambling quarterbacks Myles Crawley and Deljay Bailey exchanged possessions for the Tigers throughout the contest. Crawley ended the day with 6 of 16 completions for 34 yards and an interception. Bailey tossed five completions for 65 yards.
Coach Terrence Graves would hoist his 3rd Bayou Classic Trophy to move on and prepare his team to face the Jackson State Tigers in the 2024 SWAC Football Championship on Saturday, Dec. 7.