Ed Reed Apologizes

Ed Reed posted an apology for his recent tone, speech, and actions in two Tik Tok videos he posted.

Ed Reed, the recently appointed head football coach of Bethune-Cookman and Pro Football Hall of Famer, has recently taken to social media to apologize for two Tik Tok videos he posted that were critical of Bethune-Cookman and HBCU leadership.

Coach Ed Reed

In his apology, Reed seemed to realize the importance of understanding HBCUs and their challenges. He focused on solutions rather than criticisms and his commitment to helping Bethune-Cookman succeed. 

"In regards to my social media and comments about the University, staff, and other institutions, I would like to sincerely apologize to all BCU staff, students, and alumni for my lack of professionalism. My language and tone were unacceptable as a father, coach, and leader. My passion for our culture, betterment, and bringing our foundation up got the best of me, and I fell victim while engaging with antagonists on social media as well. I am fully aware of the hard-working folks at our school who are also fighting to make things better and more financially sound. I am encouraged from my communication with my AD [Reggie Theus] and our administration, and I understand it's a work in progress. My passion is about getting and doing better, and that goes for me too."  Ed Reed

Reed's apology did address his tone, speech, and actions. Yet, there are two compelling elements of the apology — "I fell victim while engaging with antagonists on social media" and "I am encouraged from my communication with my AD and our administration."

Bethune-Cookman's athletic director Reggie Theus and the administration communicated with Reed regarding the two videos. Reed verified on both that he and the institution still need to finalize his contract to become the head coach. To that point, this may have been a contributing factor to his frustrations.   

Still, in the first posting, Reed said "Prime was not wrong" about HBCUs served as an indictment on Bethune-Cookman and other black colleges. The second video shows him riding an open vehicle while clearing off the football field with debris and trash. His post quickly devolved from simple angst into a profanity-laced tirade from Samuel L. Jackson in Pulp Fiction.  

Clearly, Bethune-Cookman and Reed have "damage repair" to become the focus this week.  

After his recent apology, you can only wonder whether the administrators have decided to move forward with Reed's contract.

At this point, it's up to Bethune-Cookman and Ed Reed to present a positive and productive alliance. It will be incumbent on both parties to work together as they navigate these unprecedented waters in the era of social media.  

