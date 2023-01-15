Ed Reed: 'Prime Was Not Wrong' and HBCU Administrators Have 'Broken Mentalities'

Ed Reed says it's only been a "week and a half" since he agreed to accept the job as head football coach at Bethune-Cookman," according the Hall of Famer's Tik Tok video. Reed is displaying a great amount of frustration — which is not a good sign.

"Prime [Deion Sanders] was not wrong about what he was saying," Reed said. "All y'all out there with y'all opinions full of crap, I don't know [expletive], but needless to say."

Former NFL teammate Deion Sanders, who recently coached at Jackson State, had similar complaints about the lack of financial support and administrative support for HBCU athletic departments.

In interviews and videos, Sanders was highly vocal regarding the HBCUs' problems and the failed transparency regarding financial solvency. Perhaps, he shared these concerns with Reed which influenced his decision to turn down Jackson State's offer, according to a source.

The coach also hinted that he has been trying to offer his assistance and resources. Rumors had Reed requesting resources like a new turf and enhanced facilities.

"I just pulled up the work. We're going to try to help y'all too man. Because I know a lot of HBCUs need help. I'm just here to help here first. I see it all too clearly. All of our HBCUs need help. And they need help because of the people who's running it. Broken mentalities out here. I'm going to leave you with that. I gotta get in the office."

In the past, HBCU coaches, players, and alumni have mentioned how college administrators require more vision and understanding to run collegiate athletic departments adequately.

Athletic director Reggie Theus and Bethune-Cookman have been quiet since the school posted the announcement of Ed Reed joining the football program as head coach. In the video, Reed confirmed that he's been on working at Bethune-Cookman without a contract.

Reed said in the final part of the video, "I've been here for a week and a half and have done more than people that have been here in freaking years. And I'm not even hired yet. Damn shame."

We can only speculate that the rumors are true that Reed has been offering to give to the Wildcats' football program and requested resources such as a new turf, but the administration has balked.

It remains to be seen if Reed will stay with Bethune-Cookman. Nevertheless, their new head coach is showing signs of frustration, and it's only the beginning.

