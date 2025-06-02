HBCU Legends

Ex-Tennessee State Star Earns All UFL-Team Honors, Sportsman Of The Year Nomination

Chris Rowland adds special UFL recognition for having a tremendous 2025 regular season.

Kyle T. Mosley

Chris Rowland, DC Defenders wide receiver on the All-UFL Team as a wideout and return specialist
Chris Rowland, DC Defenders wide receiver on the All-UFL Team as a wideout and return specialist / Credit: DC Defenders
The United Football League announced its 2025 All-UFL Team. Chris Rowland, a former star at Tennessee State, is currently playing for the DC Defenders and was selected for the 2025 All-UFL Team as a wide receiver and return specialist. He also has been named a nominee for the 2025 UFL Sportsman of the Year Award.

Rowland recorded 42 receptions for 522 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games played, including his first career passing touchdown during the 2025 season.

"One thing about Chris Rowland, his energy doesn't change on or off the field," Defenders head coach Shannon Harris (Tennessee State alum) said. "His work ethic is elite, and he has the biggest heart. The way he cares about his teammates and everyone within our organization is amazing. He's one of the greatest people I've had the honor to work with."

According to the UFL, "The All-UFL Team was selected by a panel of league and team executives, coaches and players from all eight teams and broadcast partners. Selections were based on player performances throughout the recently concluded 10-game regular season."

Chris Rowland - Tennessee State - HBCU Football
Mar 30, 2025; Washington, D.C., USA; DC Defenders wide receiver Chris Rowland (12) is tackled by Birmingham Stallions cornerback Mario Goodrich (16) in the first quarter at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images / Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

2025 ALL-UFL TEAM    

Offense

Quarterback:                          

  • Bryce Perkins, Michigan Panthers

Running Back:                       

  • Jashaun Corbin, San Antonio Brahmas        
  • Jacob Saylors, St. Louis Battlehawks                                   

Wide Receiver:                      

  • Deon Cain, Birmingham Stallions                        
  • Chris Rowland, DC Defenders                        
  • Tyler Vaughns, Arlington Renegades

Tight End:                               

  • Sal Cannella, Arlington Renegades
  • Gunnar Oakes, Michigan Panthers

Offensive Guard:                    

  • Cohl Cabral, Michigan Panthers
  • Steven Gonzalez, St. Louis Battlehawks

Center:                                   

  • Mike Panasiuk, St. Louis Battlehawks

Offensive Tackle:                   

  • Yasir Durant, DC Defenders
  • Ryan Nelson, Michigan Panthers      

Defense

Defensive Tackles:                

  • Joe Wallace, DC Defenders
  • Perrion Winfrey, Birmingham Stallions

Edge:                                     

  • Derick Roberson, DC Defenders
  • Pita Taumoepenu, St. Louis Battlehawks

Linebackers:                          

  • Tavante Beckett, San Antonio Brahmas
  • Willie Harvey, St. Louis Battlehawks
  • Anthony Hines, DC Defenders

Cornerbacks:                  

  • Deandre Baker, DC Defenders
  • Ajene Harris, Arlington Renegades
  • Kedrick Whitehead Jr., Michigan Panthers

Safeties:                     

  • Leon O'Neal Jr., Houston Roughnecks
  • Arnold Tarpley III, Michigan Panthers

Special Teams

Kicker:                                   

  • Rodrigo Blankenship, St. Louis Battlehawks

Punter:                                   

  • Brad Wing, San Antonio Brahmas

Long Snapper:                       

  • Alexander Matheson, St. Louis Battlehawks

Return Specialist:                  

  • Chris Rowland, DC Defenders

Former HBCU Football Stars Have Impressive XFL And CFL Games

Two HBCU football stars made impressive defensive plays this weekend while playing in the UFL and CFL.

PHILLIP WEBB, DL - JACKSON STATE

Phillip Webb
Dec 14, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Jackson State Tigers defensive lineman Phillip Webb (39) in action against the South Carolina State Bulldogs in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

First, former Jackson State defensive lineman Phillip Webb (No. 98) recorded a 90-yard scoop-and-score for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in preseason action. The play gave the Bombers a 21-3 lead with 12:00 remaining in the period.

Webb had one tackle, a fumble recovery, and a touchdown as the Bombers defeated the Roughriders 27-20.

Unfortunately, Webb was released from the team's roster as part of the transactions announced on June 1.

KEENAN ISAAC, CB - ALABAMA STATE

Keenan Issac
Alabama State defensive back Keenan Isaac (10) breaks up a pass intended for Arkansas-Pine Bluff s Kenji Lewis (19) during the Turkey Day Classic in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday November 24, 2022. Tdc15 / Mickey Welsh / Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Alabama State star cornerback Keenan Isaac completed his first season with the UFL's Houston Roughnecks in dramatic fashion.  

Isaac quashed the Michigan Panthers' comeback hopes with an interception at the Houston 43-yard line with just 1:29 remaining in the game.

The defensive back notched 26 tackles and two interceptions. His last pick helped Houston win the game 19-12 and ended the 2025 regular season at 5-5.

UFL PLAYOFFS

XFL CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP

The D.C. Defenders will face the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL Conference Championship at The Dome at America's Center with a 6:00 PM ET kickoff on Jun. 8. Fox will broadcast the playoff game from St. Louis, Missouri.

The XFL Championship will have HBCU football represented on both teams.   

The Defenders' interim head coach, Shannon Harris, is a Tennessee State alumnus who coached under the Tigers' current head coach, Reggie Barlow, an Alabama State product.

HBCU players for the Defenders are Chris Rowland (Tennessee State), Darius Hagans (Virginia State), and Willie Drew (Virginia State).

The Battlehawks has running back Jarveon Howard out of Alcorn State as the lone HBCU representative.

USFL CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP

The Michigan Panthers will battle the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship at Protective Stadium with a 3:00 PM ET kickoff on Jun. 8. ABC will broadcast the playoff game from Birmingham, Alabama.

Birmingham's roster features HBCU players Armani Taylor-Prioleau (South Carolina State) and Lachavious Simmons (Tennessee State).

ABC will broadcast the UFL Championship Game, scheduled for an 8:00 PM ET start at The Dome at America's Center on Jun. 14.

