Ex-Tennessee State Star Earns All UFL-Team Honors, Sportsman Of The Year Nomination
The United Football League announced its 2025 All-UFL Team. Chris Rowland, a former star at Tennessee State, is currently playing for the DC Defenders and was selected for the 2025 All-UFL Team as a wide receiver and return specialist. He also has been named a nominee for the 2025 UFL Sportsman of the Year Award.
Rowland recorded 42 receptions for 522 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games played, including his first career passing touchdown during the 2025 season.
"One thing about Chris Rowland, his energy doesn't change on or off the field," Defenders head coach Shannon Harris (Tennessee State alum) said. "His work ethic is elite, and he has the biggest heart. The way he cares about his teammates and everyone within our organization is amazing. He's one of the greatest people I've had the honor to work with."
According to the UFL, "The All-UFL Team was selected by a panel of league and team executives, coaches and players from all eight teams and broadcast partners. Selections were based on player performances throughout the recently concluded 10-game regular season."
2025 ALL-UFL TEAM
Offense
Quarterback:
- Bryce Perkins, Michigan Panthers
Running Back:
- Jashaun Corbin, San Antonio Brahmas
- Jacob Saylors, St. Louis Battlehawks
Wide Receiver:
- Deon Cain, Birmingham Stallions
- Chris Rowland, DC Defenders
- Tyler Vaughns, Arlington Renegades
Tight End:
- Sal Cannella, Arlington Renegades
- Gunnar Oakes, Michigan Panthers
Offensive Guard:
- Cohl Cabral, Michigan Panthers
- Steven Gonzalez, St. Louis Battlehawks
Center:
- Mike Panasiuk, St. Louis Battlehawks
Offensive Tackle:
- Yasir Durant, DC Defenders
- Ryan Nelson, Michigan Panthers
Defense
Defensive Tackles:
- Joe Wallace, DC Defenders
- Perrion Winfrey, Birmingham Stallions
Edge:
- Derick Roberson, DC Defenders
- Pita Taumoepenu, St. Louis Battlehawks
Linebackers:
- Tavante Beckett, San Antonio Brahmas
- Willie Harvey, St. Louis Battlehawks
- Anthony Hines, DC Defenders
Cornerbacks:
- Deandre Baker, DC Defenders
- Ajene Harris, Arlington Renegades
- Kedrick Whitehead Jr., Michigan Panthers
Safeties:
- Leon O'Neal Jr., Houston Roughnecks
- Arnold Tarpley III, Michigan Panthers
Special Teams
Kicker:
- Rodrigo Blankenship, St. Louis Battlehawks
Punter:
- Brad Wing, San Antonio Brahmas
Long Snapper:
- Alexander Matheson, St. Louis Battlehawks
Return Specialist:
- Chris Rowland, DC Defenders
Additional UFL Coverage
Former HBCU Football Stars Have Impressive XFL And CFL Games
Two HBCU football stars made impressive defensive plays this weekend while playing in the UFL and CFL.
PHILLIP WEBB, DL - JACKSON STATE
First, former Jackson State defensive lineman Phillip Webb (No. 98) recorded a 90-yard scoop-and-score for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in preseason action. The play gave the Bombers a 21-3 lead with 12:00 remaining in the period.
Webb had one tackle, a fumble recovery, and a touchdown as the Bombers defeated the Roughriders 27-20.
Unfortunately, Webb was released from the team's roster as part of the transactions announced on June 1.
KEENAN ISAAC, CB - ALABAMA STATE
Former Alabama State star cornerback Keenan Isaac completed his first season with the UFL's Houston Roughnecks in dramatic fashion.
Isaac quashed the Michigan Panthers' comeback hopes with an interception at the Houston 43-yard line with just 1:29 remaining in the game.
The defensive back notched 26 tackles and two interceptions. His last pick helped Houston win the game 19-12 and ended the 2025 regular season at 5-5.
UFL PLAYOFFS
XFL CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
The D.C. Defenders will face the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL Conference Championship at The Dome at America's Center with a 6:00 PM ET kickoff on Jun. 8. Fox will broadcast the playoff game from St. Louis, Missouri.
The XFL Championship will have HBCU football represented on both teams.
The Defenders' interim head coach, Shannon Harris, is a Tennessee State alumnus who coached under the Tigers' current head coach, Reggie Barlow, an Alabama State product.
HBCU players for the Defenders are Chris Rowland (Tennessee State), Darius Hagans (Virginia State), and Willie Drew (Virginia State).
The Battlehawks has running back Jarveon Howard out of Alcorn State as the lone HBCU representative.
USFL CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP
The Michigan Panthers will battle the Birmingham Stallions in the USFL Conference Championship at Protective Stadium with a 3:00 PM ET kickoff on Jun. 8. ABC will broadcast the playoff game from Birmingham, Alabama.
Birmingham's roster features HBCU players Armani Taylor-Prioleau (South Carolina State) and Lachavious Simmons (Tennessee State).
ABC will broadcast the UFL Championship Game, scheduled for an 8:00 PM ET start at The Dome at America's Center on Jun. 14.