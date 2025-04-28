Former Fordham Starting Quarterback Commits To Florida A&M
C.J. Montes, the former starting quarterback for Fordham, has announced his commitment to Florida A&M University for the 2025 football season.
Montes, 6-2 and 205 pounds, started 11 games for the Rams in 2023 when he completed 241 of 376 passes for 3,000 yards, 26 touchdowns, and just one interception, adding 158 rushing yards and three scores.
He played two seasons with the University of New Mexico (2021-2023) before transferring to Fordham in 2023.
Montes led the Patriot League in passing yards and touchdowns that season, earning second-team All-Patriot League honors and recognition as a Walter Payton Award finalist.
In 2024, he only had three game appearances, completing 34 of 44 passes for 333 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. Montes suffered a lowered body injury against Stony Brook, which sidelined the signal-caller for the remainder of the season.
Montes has been looking for a new school since announcing entering the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 3., 2024. He once committed to Kent State and pivoted after former KSU coach Kenni Burns was terminated. He'll compete to become the Rattlers' starter.
More HBCU Football Coverage...
HBCU FOOTBALL'S UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS - 2025
2025 HBCU-NFL DRAFT TRACKER
- Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (Jackson State/Colorado) - Defensive back signed UDFA contract with Jacksonville Jaguars. (Source)
- Kendall Bohler (Florida A&M) - Defensive back signing a UDFA contract with Denver Broncos. (Source)
- Quantez Mansfield (NCCU) - Defensive lineman expected to receive rookie mini-camp invitation from Minnesota Vikings. (Source)
- Joaquin Davis (NCCU) - Wide receiver expects to sign a UDFA contract with Denver Broncos. (Source)
- Robert Jones III (Howard) - Defensive back has received two rookie mini-camp invitations - Chiefs and Vikings, per Jones to HBCU Legends.
- Torricelli Simpkins (NCCU) - Offensive lineman expected to sign UDFA contract with the New Orleans Saints. (Source)
- Robert McDaniel (Jackson State) - Defensive back will sign a UDFA contract with the Washington Commanders, per agent.
- Aaron Smith (South Carolina State) - Linebacker will sign a UDFA contract with the New York Jets. (Source)
- Shilo Sanders (Jackson State/CU) - Defensive back will sign a UDFA contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Source)
- Devontae Davis (Jackson State/FAU) - Defensive lineman signed a UDFA contract with the Indianapolis Colts. (Source)
- Kisean Johnson (Alabama State/Western Kentucky) - Wide receiver signed a UDFA Contract with the Baltimore Ravens. (Source)
- Da'Quan Felton (Norfolk State/Virginia Tech) - Wide receiver signed a UDFA contract with the New York Giants. (Source)
- Jason Ivey (North Carolina A&T) - Offensive lineman signed a UDFA contract with the Cleveland Browns. (Source)
- Irv Mulligan (Jackson State) - Running back invited to rookie mini-camp by the New York Giants, per representative.
- Xavier Robiou (Howard) - Defensive back has been invited to rookie mini-camp by the Washington Commanders. (Source)
- Myles Crawley (Grambling State) - Quarterback has been invited to rookie mini-camp by the New York Giants.
- Seven McGee (Jackson State/Albany) - Wide receiver has been invited to the rookie mini-camp by the Atlanta Falcons. (Source)
- Elijah Williams (Morgan State) - Defensive lineman has been invited to the rookie mini-camp by the Minnesota Vikings. (Source)