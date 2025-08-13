HBCU Legends

Former HBCU Football Head Coaches Set To Debut In FBS (2025)

Mack, Simmons, and George will kickoff their new seasons as FBS head coaches

Kyle T. Mosley

In this story:

Three former HBCU football head coaches — Eddie George (Bowling Green), Willie Simmons (FIU), and Jerry Mack (Kennesaw State) — are set to make their debuts as FBS head coaches in Week 1 of the 2025 season, marking a notable moment for HBCU coaching pipelines to the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Former Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has successfully made the jump to the FBS at Colorado. Could Mack, George, and Simmons follow in his footsteps?

FORMER HBCU FOOTBALL COACHES

Eddie George - Bowling Green Head Coach
Eddie George, left, and his mother, Donna, were all smiles after the running back announces his signing of a 6-year, $42 million contract extension with the Tennessee Titans at a press conference in the team headquarters on July 18, 2000. / Eric Parsons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eddie George at Bowling Green

Bowling Green appointed Eddie George, former Tennessee State head coach, as the Falcons' 21st head coach on Mar. 9, 2025. He arrives with a 24–22 record from TSU and the 2024 Big South–OVC Coach of the Year award in the MAC.

George will debut as an FBS head coach in the season opener against Lafayette on Thursday, Aug. 28, at Doyt L. Perry Stadium.

The university promotes this game as the beginning of a "new era" for BGSU football under George. Preseason coverage and independent previews emphasize the program's reset. They note that George's staff continuity from Tennessee State is a reason Bowling Green could compete for a bowl bid in 2025.

  • Game: Lafayette vs. Bowling Green   
  • Time: 5:00 PM  
  • Date: Aug. 28, 2025
  • Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
James Colzie III and Willie Simmons
Head coach of the Florida A&M Rattlers football team James Colzie (left) speaks with past FAMU head football coach Willie Simmons (right) during FAMU's annual spring game at Bragg Memorial Stadium Saturday, April 12, 2025. / Mishalynn Brown/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Willie Simmons at FIU

FIU's first season with Willie Simmons as head coach begins on Friday, Aug. 29. The Panthers will face Bethune-Cookman at South Dade Kia Field in Pitbull Stadium, marking the official start of "The Willie Simmons Era." The game was changed from Saturday to Friday to start the season in Miami under the lights.

Ticket promotions and local schedules confirm the date of Simmons' debut as an FBS head coach after his successful tenures at Prairie View A&M and Florida A&M where he won the 2023 HBCU Football Division I National Championship.

Season previews present Simmons as a promising choice to revitalize FIU after the team suffered many narrow defeats in 2024. They highlight his successful record above .500 as a head coach and his offensive skills gained throughout the HBCU ranks.

  • Game: Bethune-Cookman vs. FlU
  • Time: 6:00 PM  
  • Date: Aug. 29, 2025
  • Venue: Pitbull Stadium
Jerry Mack
Oct 17, 2024; Watford, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars running backs coach Jerry Mack during practice at The Grove. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jerry Mack at Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State named Jerry Mack its second head coach on Dec. 1, 2024, turning to the former North Carolina Central head coach and recent NFL and SEC assistant to lead the Owls as they continue their FBS transition in Conference USA.

Mack's FBS head-coaching debut arrives Friday, Aug. 29, at Wake Forest, a road opener the program is using to kick off its first fall camp under the new staff and to launch ticketing initiatives for 2025.

Local coverage highlights Mack's plan to rebuild with Atlanta-area talent while establishing an up-tempo identity informed by his MEAC championship runs at NCCU.

The first HBCU head coach to lead a Division I program outside HBCU conferences.

  • Game: Kennesaw State vs. Wake Forest  
  • Time: 6:00 PM
  • Date: Aug. 29
  • Stadium: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

GAME PREDICTIONS

  1. Bowling Green will dominate Lafayette
  2. FIU will beat Bethune-Cookman
  3. Wake Forest will defeat Kennesaw State

JEFFRIES WAS THE FIRST HBCU-TO-FBS HEAD COACH

Willie Jeffries was the first HBCU head coach to debut in NCAA Division I football outside of HBCU conferences.

In 1979, Jeffries was hired as the first Black head coach of a Division I-A (now FBS) football program at a predominantly white institution, Wichita State.

Jeffries made a historic move after a successful tenure at South Carolina State University, where he achieved multiple MEAC championships.

His groundbreaking role dismantled barriers and created opportunities for other HBCU coaches to be considered for head coaching positions at Division I programs outside of the traditional HBCU conferences.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

