Grambling State Quarterback Crawley Receives NFL Rookie Mini-Camp Invitation
Crawley is one of the top HBCU football players who qualified for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Grambling State University quarterback Myles Crawley received an invitation to the New York Giants' NFL rookie mini-camp, allowing him to showcase his skills at the professional level.
Crawley, 6-4 and 215 pounds was the 2024 SWAC preseason Offensive Player of the Year and earned a spot on the prestigious Stats Perform FCS Walter Payton Award preseason watch list.
The native of Lithonia, Georgia, played for Alabama State (2020-23) before transferring to Grambling State in 2023. He's made 40 game appearances and completed 434-of-747 passes for 5,143 yards, 36 touchdowns, 23 interceptions, and a 124.83 passer efficiency. In his collegiate career, Crawley also rushed 102 times for 224 yards and four rushing touchdowns.
HBCU FOOTBALL'S UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS - 2025
2025 HBCU-NFL DRAFT TRACKER
- Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (Jackson State/Colorado) - Defensive back signed UDFA contract with Jacksonville Jaguars. (Source)
- Kendall Bohler (Florida A&M) - Defensive back signing a UDFA contract with Denver Broncos. (Source)
- Quantez Mansfield (NCCU) - Defensive lineman expected to receive rookie mini-camp invitation from Minnesota Vikings. (Source)
- Joaquin Davis (NCCU) - Wide receiver expects to sign a UDFA contract with Denver Broncos. (Source)
- Robert Jones III (Howard) - Defensive back has received two rookie mini-camp invitations - Chiefs and Vikings, per Jones to HBCU Legends.
- Torricelli Simpkins (NCCU) - Offensive lineman expected to sign UDFA contract with the New Orleans Saints. (Source)
- Robert McDaniel (Jackson State) - Defensive back will sign a UDFA contract with the Washington Commanders, per agent.
- Aaron Smith (South Carolina State) - Linebacker will sign a UDFA contract with the New York Jets. (Source)
- Shilo Sanders (Jackson State/CU) - Defensive back will sign a UDFA contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Source)
- Devontae Davis (Jackson State/FAU) - Defensive lineman signed a UDFA contract with the Indianapolis Colts. (Source)
- Kisean Johnson (Alabama State/Western Kentucky) - Wide receiver signed a UDFA Contract with the Baltimore Ravens. (Source)
- Da'Quan Felton (Norfolk State/Virginia Tech) - Wide receiver signed a UDFA contract with the New York Giants. (Source)
- Jason Ivey (North Carolina A&T) - Offensive lineman signed a UDFA contract with the Cleveland Browns. (Source)
- Irv Mulligan (Jackson State) - Running back invited to rookie mini-camp by the New York Giants, per representative.
- Xavier Robiou (Howard) - Defensive back has been invited to rookie mini-camp by the Washington Commanders. (Source)
- Myles Crawley (Grambling State) - Quarterback has been invited to rookie mini-camp by the New York Giants.
- Seven McGee (Jackson State/Albany) - Wide receiver has been invited to the rookie mini-camp by the Atlanta Falcons. (Source)
- Elijah Williams (Morgan State) - Defensive lineman has been invited to the rookie mini-camp by the Minnesota Vikings. (Source)
HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST
Published