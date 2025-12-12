Hampton University Reportedly To Hire Kansas State Assistant Van Malone As Head Coach
Hampton University reportedly will hire Kansas State assistant Van Malone as its next head football coach, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Malone brings more than two decades of experience as a veteran defensive coach with extensive Power Four credentials.
Malone will take over the Pirates’ program after serving as assistant head coach, defensive passing game coordinator, and cornerbacks coach at Kansas State. He spent seven seasons with the Wildcats under head coach Chris Klieman, playing a key role in building one of the Big 12’s most consistent defensive secondaries.
During Malone’s tenure in Manhattan, Kansas State posted at least nine wins in three of the last four seasons.
Malone’s Coaching Background
Malone has coached at nearly every level of college football, including the NFL, Power Five, and FBS ranks. His career includes notable stops at:
- Kansas State – Assistant Head Coach, Defensive Passing Game Coordinator, Cornerbacks Coach
- SMU – Defensive Coordinator
- Oklahoma State – Safeties Coach
- Tulsa – Cornerbacks Coach
- North Dakota State – Defensive Backs Coach
- Western Michigan – Defensive Backs Coach
- Detroit Lions – Former NFL Safety
He is known for his player development, particularly in the secondary, and for disciplined, aggressive defensive schemes that consistently improve pass coverage units.
Hampton Struggled in 2025
Hampton concluded the 2025 season with a 2–10 record and went 0–8 in Coastal Athletic Association play. Both of the Pirates’ victories came at home in Armstrong Stadium, but the team dropped its final six games and allowed more than 36 points per contest.
The university parted ways with head coach Trent Boykin after the season. Boykin finished 7–17 over two years after initially taking over on an interim basis in 2024 before being elevated to the permanent role.
The Road Ahead
Malone inherits a roster that needs reinforcement but not a total overhaul. Hampton showed flashes of competitiveness in nonconference play and has several promising young players on both sides of the ball. Among Malone’s early priorities:
- Establish a new offensive and defensive identity
- Rebuild the secondary and linebacker depth chart
- Recruit immediate-impact transfers
- Implement a more physical and disciplined brand of football
- Restore confidence in a locker room that has weathered consecutive losing seasons
Hampton has struggled to gain traction in the CAA since joining the conference, and improving league play results will be central to Malone’s blueprint.
For the first time in several years, Pirates fans will have a head coach with deep Power Four experience who has competed and won on college football’s biggest stages. The hope around the program is that Malone can guide a long-term rebuild rooted in development, discipline, and upgraded talent.
Why Malone Fits Hampton’s New Direction
Hampton prioritized a coach with proven Power Four recruiting chops and a track record of developing high-level defenders. Malone checks every box. His experience aligns with Hampton’s most urgent needs—particularly retooling a defense that has struggled to keep pace in the CAA.
With Malone taking over, Hampton aims to reshape its identity, elevate its roster, and climb back toward contention in one of the deepest leagues in the FCS. The goal: restore winning football at one of HBCU athletics’ historically respected programs.
