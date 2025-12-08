Women's Basketball: HBCU Southern Jaguars Shock Big 12's Houston Cougars

HOUSTON, TX — Southern continued its impressive run against Big 12 competition Sunday afternoon, knocking off Houston 70–62 at the Fertitta Center for its second straight victory over a Big 12 opponent this season.

The Jaguars controlled the game from the opening tip, never trailing and leading for over 37 minutes. Southern built a steady cushion with balanced scoring, strong interior play and timely perimeter shooting, then held off every Houston push down the stretch.

Southern led 38-29 at halftime, extended the margin to double digits in the third quarter and pushed the advantage to a game-high 16 points in the fourth before Houston made a late run.

Leading Performers

Southern placed five players in double figures, led by:

Olivia Delancy — 15 points, 3-of-5 from three

Zaria Hurston — 11 points, 5 rebounds

Jaylia Reed — 11 points, 2-of-6 from deep

DeMya Porter — 11 points, 6 rebounds

Jocelyn Tate — 8 points, 4 rebounds, key defensive stops

How the Game Was Won

Southern opened with an 18-12 first quarter, capitalizing on Houston turnovers and converting fast-break chances. The Jaguars' bench immediately made an impact, accounting for early scoring that built momentum.

In the second quarter, Southern continued to pound the paint and stretch the floor with timely threes from Delancy and Reed. A late tip-in by Porter helped push the lead to 38-29 at the break.

Houston showed life in the third, trimming the deficit behind Ross and Hunter, but Southern answered repeatedly with inside buckets and second-chance points to maintain a 58-48 edge entering the fourth.

Reed drilled two three-pointers early in the fourth to push the lead to 16. Houston closed within 10 in the final minutes, but Southern controlled the clock at the free-throw line and forced key Cougars turnovers to seal the upset.

Keys to Victory

1. Balanced Scoring

Southern had five players in double figures and 33 bench points, overwhelming Houston's rotation.

2. Dominance in the Paint

The Jaguars owned the interior, outscoring Houston 30-20 in the paint and controlling second-chance opportunities.

3. Three-Point Efficiency

Southern hit 46.2% (6-13) from beyond the arc, compared to Houston's 31.3% (5-6).

4. Forcing Turnovers

Southern converted 20 Houston turnovers into easy points and fast-break opportunities.

5. Game Control

Houston never led at any point in the contest.

By the Numbers

Final Score: Southern 70, Houston 62

Field Goal %: Southern 44.6% | Houston 41.3%

3-Point %: Southern 46.2% | Houston 31.3%

Free Throws: Southern 14-of-18 (77.8%) | Houston 19-of-26 (73.1%)

Rebounds: Houston 32, Southern 31

Turnovers: Houston 21, Southern 18

Points in the Paint: Southern 30, Houston 20

Bench Points: Southern 33, Houston 22

Largest Lead: Southern 16

Attendance: 985

Records: Southern 3–5 | Houston 5–4



The victory marks back-to-back Big 12 upsets for Southern, a major confidence boost as the Jaguars continue non-conference play. Houston, meanwhile, struggled to overcome early deficits and costly turnovers despite strong efforts from its back court.

Next Up: Battle on the Bluff

The Jaguars will return home for a home match up between Southern University Baton Rouge and Southern University New Orleans for the Lady Jags annual field trip game. Tipoff is slated for 11 AM.

