Harris Could Become First HBCU Alum To Coach A Pro Football Team To Championship Title
After former head coach Reggie Barlow stepped down to take the job at Tennessee State, there was uncertainty about the DC Defender's direction. Barlow exited a week before the start of the 2025 UFL season, but the organization quickly selected Shannon Harris to be their new leader — a great choice. He's one game victory away from setting HBCU history as a football coach.
No HBCU alum has ever been the head coach of a professional football team while leading them to a league championship title. Barlow was close in 2023, but Harris and the Defenders can change this on Saturday.
"We owe a lot to Coach Barlow," Coach Harris said in his postgame interview. "I mean, the foundation, as you said, been laid from year one, from 2023, and we just followed suit. It came down to not just a one-man show. It came down to us, we and ours, and that's been the motto for us the entire season. We're going to do this together. It's not a one-man show on any of this stuff. As a head coach, you get the praise for it, and you get a record put on you. But at the end of the day, it was us, we and ours. And so I'm so happy for these guys and the coaching staff that stayed together."
Barlow (Alabama State) and Harris (Tennessee State) are both HBCU alumni who guided the DC Defenders into a chance to win the league championship. In 2023, Coach Barlow's DC squad was a 6.5-point favorite to defeat Arlington, but Bob Stoops' team won the XFL Championship, 35-26, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Since the USFL and XFL merger to create the UFL, the Defenders return with Harris at the helm after they dispatched the St. Louis Battlehawks, 36-16, in the 2025 XFL Conference Championship. DC will return to St. Louis, Missouri, to face the USFL Conference Champions, Michigan Panthers, to battle for the 2025 UFL Championship.
This will be the second time a head coach who is an HBCU alum will have the opportunity for his team to win a professional football title. Barlow had his shot, but now it's Harris' time to gain a historic victory. Still, every victory in football is a team victory.
Harris credited his staff, especially his offensive and defensive coordinators for the the gameplan: "Both did an amazing job with the game plan...On Wednesday and Thursday, we put the pads on and challenged our guys....It was going to take for us to run the football, and then it was going to take for us to be able to stop the run. And we were able to do that today."
In Week 6, Michigan dismantled DC, 38-14. Before the conference championships started, the Panther's odds of winning the UFL title were at +255, and DC's were penciled in at +450. The Defenders are the underdogs, but they still have a great chance to upset Michigan.
Saturday's UFL Championship Game between the DC Defenders and Michigan Panthers will kick off from The Dome at America's Center at 8:00 PM ET. ABC will air the live contest.
Will Shannon Harris be the first HBCU head football coach to hoist a professional championship league trophy?
We shall see.
Previous DC Defenders related coverage:
Reggie Barlow's XFL Run Should Boost HBCU Coaching Ranks, Open Eyes of NFL
During our pregame interview on Thursday, DC Defenders' head coach Reggie Barlow mentioned to HBCU Legends that the team has an "HBCU flavor." Barlow's impressive tenure with the XFL, featuring offensive coordinator Fred Kiass (who has worked with numerous HBCU football teams such as Alabama St., Alcorn St., Tenn. St., Hampton, Alabama A&M, Southern, and Morgan St.), wide receiver Chris Blair (from Alcorn St.), and other assistant coaches, has brought great pride to fans of HBCU football. Barlow himself has also contributed to this success, having worked with Alabama State and Virginia State.
The DC Defenders (10-2) were a heavy 6.5-point favorite in the 2023 XFL Championship game. The coaching staff was confident, as well as the players. On the opposing side of the field was Bob Stoops, a former NCAA National Championship-winning head coach, who had devised a strategy for his team.
"Arlington took it to us," Barlow said in his postgame press conference. "They played well. They play faster than us. They had a plan. The offensive coordinator did a really good job keeping us off balance. We were able to not have as many possessions that we liked. Of course, we had a few turnovers. And then a personal foul after we got the touchdown. There were all things that were self-inflicted. But Arlington is a good team."
Although Barlow did not win the title, he has provided the National Football League and Power 5 decision-makers with the opportunity to evaluate the achievements of an exceptional football coach who built an outstanding team and coaching staff from scratch.
"I'm proud of our team and really proud of our guys. They've been fun to coach, proud of our coaches, we've had a good season. I'm just proud of everybody's support staff. There are a lot of people that allowed us to be where we are. And we're just grateful for them, really grateful for the owners of the XFL for giving us this platform for all the teams, all the coaches, and all players," Barlow noted.
Numerous XFL players are hoping for a second, and in some cases, third or fourth opportunity to make a good enough impression for an NFL workout invitation. Currently, tryouts for XFL players have been scheduled for 60 NFL. Many NFL teams already have complete coaching staff, but some coaches will likely move into assistant positions in the NFL or collegiate ranks.
What's next for Reggie Barlow? "I want to continue to get better as a coach. With us playing like this, there are opportunities to visit colleges, and NFL teams are during the offseason, so we can continue to learn...and, of course, do some fishing as well."
Despite not having the title, Coach Barlow's team had a successful season, demonstrating that his HBCU background is sufficient for him to become a coach in the NFL or college football again.