HBCU Football in Week 0: MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off Draws 1.2 Million Viewers on ABC

ATLANTA — The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off presented by Toyota delivered a strong national television audience for HBCU football during its Week 0 matchup between Howard and Alabama A&M, ranking among ESPN's most-watched college football games of the opening weekend.

Howard's 31-24 victory over Alabama A&M on ABC averaged 1.2 million viewers and peaked at 1.7 million, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel measurement. The average audience increased 10% year over year, making the 2026 contest the second-most-watched MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off since 2024.

Howard quarterback Ja'Shawn Scroggins was voted the game's MVP after completing 19 of 36 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He also rushed 15 times for a team-high 49 yards, accounting for 364 yards of total offense.

Tiffany Greene handled play-by-play alongside analyst Jay Walker for the nationally televised ABC broadcast, continuing the network's tradition of placing HBCU voices at the center of one of college football's premier HBCU showcases.

For John Grant, executive director of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and Celebration Bowl, the audience numbers reinforce the value of putting HBCU football on a national broadcast platform.

"The numbers speak for themselves," Grant told HBCU Legends. "Among the top three in Week 0 for ESPN. The Celebration Bowl peaked at 3 million ... there's nothing else in the [HBCU sports] space even close."

Week 0 of @ESPNCFB kicked off in a big way this past Saturday



🏈 @cfbireland scored 4.9M avg. viewers on ESPN to win the week

🏈 @PackFootball-@UVAFootball delivered 3.2M avg. viewers

🏈 2nd most-watched @MEAC_SWAC on record pic.twitter.com/AzN7mStS5s — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 1, 2026

The MEAC/SWAC Challenge ranked among ESPN's top-performing Week 0 games. TCU-North Carolina led ESPN's opening-weekend slate with an average audience of 4.9 million viewers and a peak of 5.8 million. NC State-Virginia averaged 3.2 million viewers and peaked at 4 million.

For HBCU football, the 10% year-over-year increase is particularly significant. The audience provides another data point demonstrating that HBCU programs can attract substantial national viewership when given prominent broadcast windows and distribution.

Played annually in Atlanta, the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off features programs from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Southwestern Athletic Conference. Beyond the game itself, the event provides a national platform for HBCU football, marching bands, institutions and traditions.

The MEAC/SWAC Challenge also serves as the opening bookend to ESPN Events' HBCU football schedule. The season culminates in December with the Cricket Celebration Bowl presented by Toyota at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the MEAC and SWAC champions meet for the HBCU Division I national championship.

The 2026 audience continues a strong television trend for one of HBCU football's signature events. More importantly, the numbers provide measurable evidence of the national audience available to HBCU football when its programs receive exposure on a major broadcast network.