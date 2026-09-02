HBCU Football in Week 0: MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off Draws 1.2 Million Viewers on ABC
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ATLANTA — The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off presented by Toyota delivered a strong national television audience for HBCU football during its Week 0 matchup between Howard and Alabama A&M, ranking among ESPN's most-watched college football games of the opening weekend.
Howard's 31-24 victory over Alabama A&M on ABC averaged 1.2 million viewers and peaked at 1.7 million, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel measurement. The average audience increased 10% year over year, making the 2026 contest the second-most-watched MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off since 2024.
Howard quarterback Ja'Shawn Scroggins was voted the game's MVP after completing 19 of 36 passes for 315 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He also rushed 15 times for a team-high 49 yards, accounting for 364 yards of total offense.
Tiffany Greene handled play-by-play alongside analyst Jay Walker for the nationally televised ABC broadcast, continuing the network's tradition of placing HBCU voices at the center of one of college football's premier HBCU showcases.
For John Grant, executive director of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and Celebration Bowl, the audience numbers reinforce the value of putting HBCU football on a national broadcast platform.
"The numbers speak for themselves," Grant told HBCU Legends. "Among the top three in Week 0 for ESPN. The Celebration Bowl peaked at 3 million ... there's nothing else in the [HBCU sports] space even close."
The MEAC/SWAC Challenge ranked among ESPN's top-performing Week 0 games. TCU-North Carolina led ESPN's opening-weekend slate with an average audience of 4.9 million viewers and a peak of 5.8 million. NC State-Virginia averaged 3.2 million viewers and peaked at 4 million.
For HBCU football, the 10% year-over-year increase is particularly significant. The audience provides another data point demonstrating that HBCU programs can attract substantial national viewership when given prominent broadcast windows and distribution.
Played annually in Atlanta, the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off features programs from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and Southwestern Athletic Conference. Beyond the game itself, the event provides a national platform for HBCU football, marching bands, institutions and traditions.
The MEAC/SWAC Challenge also serves as the opening bookend to ESPN Events' HBCU football schedule. The season culminates in December with the Cricket Celebration Bowl presented by Toyota at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, where the MEAC and SWAC champions meet for the HBCU Division I national championship.
The 2026 audience continues a strong television trend for one of HBCU football's signature events. More importantly, the numbers provide measurable evidence of the national audience available to HBCU football when its programs receive exposure on a major broadcast network.
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State - HBCU Champions), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Curtis Symonds (President - HBCU GO), Jay Walker (ESPN), Tiffany Greene (ESPN), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow KyleTMosley