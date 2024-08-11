HBCU Legends

HBCU Football National Champion Wide Receiver Re-Signs With His First NFL Team

2021 HBCU National Champion wide receiver returns to the New Orleans Saints.

Kyle T. Mosley

Dec 18, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs wide receiver Shaquan Davis (1) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Jackson State Tigers during the first half during the 2021 Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 18, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs wide receiver Shaquan Davis (1) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Jackson State Tigers during the first half during the 2021 Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The New Orleans Saints announced signing HBCU football standout Shaquan Davis to their roster in Sunday's NFL transactions. The star wide receiver from South Carolina State returns to the Saints after a stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he signed a reserve/future contract on Jan. 18. However, the Eagles waived him on Aug. 7, just before their preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

To make room for Shaquan Davis, the New Orleans Saints waived wide receiver Marquez Callaway, who had been re-signed the previous week. Davis' return to the Saints is significant as he had previously made a strong impression during his time with the team.

Shaq Davis
Dec 18, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs wide receiver Shaquan Davis (1) receives the Offensive MVP trophy after his team defeated the Jackson State Tigers in the 2021 Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

While with the New Orleans Saints, Shaquan Davis showcased his talent during training camp and preseason games. He became a fan favorite despite not securing a permanent spot on the active roster. In the 2023 preseason, Davis recorded seven catches for 101 yards, establishing himself as one of Jameis Winston's reliable targets with his ability to make challenging catches. His size and skill set made him a standout during training camp, drawing attention from both fans and coaches.

Davis's journey with the Saints and NFL has been a testament to his resilience. The team initially waived him on Aug. 29, 2023, as it reduced its roster to meet the NFL's 53-man requirement. He was later reinstated from the practice squad injured reserve by December 2023, marking his recovery and return to practice.

Shaq Davis
Aug 20, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints tightened Shaq Davis catches a pass over Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Cam Brown (38) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Alongside former HBCU star and UAPB offensive lineman Mark Evans II, Davis remained on the New Orleans practice squad until the end of the season.

In the 2021 Celebration Bowl, Shaquan Davis delivered an outstanding performance for South Carolina State, which played a crucial role in their 31-10 victory over Jackson State. Davis recorded five receptions for 95 yards and set a Celebration Bowl record by scoring three receiving touchdowns. His exceptional performance earned him the Offensive MVP award for the game while being instrumental in the Bulldogs' upset victory over Coach Deion Sanders and Jackson State.

After the 2023 regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Davis, anticipating his potential as a top target for quarterback Jalen Hurts. With his return to the New Orleans Saints, Davis could continue a promising career in the NFL as an emerging HBCU football talent.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football