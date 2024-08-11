HBCU Football National Champion Wide Receiver Re-Signs With His First NFL Team
The New Orleans Saints announced signing HBCU football standout Shaquan Davis to their roster in Sunday's NFL transactions. The star wide receiver from South Carolina State returns to the Saints after a stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he signed a reserve/future contract on Jan. 18. However, the Eagles waived him on Aug. 7, just before their preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.
To make room for Shaquan Davis, the New Orleans Saints waived wide receiver Marquez Callaway, who had been re-signed the previous week. Davis' return to the Saints is significant as he had previously made a strong impression during his time with the team.
While with the New Orleans Saints, Shaquan Davis showcased his talent during training camp and preseason games. He became a fan favorite despite not securing a permanent spot on the active roster. In the 2023 preseason, Davis recorded seven catches for 101 yards, establishing himself as one of Jameis Winston's reliable targets with his ability to make challenging catches. His size and skill set made him a standout during training camp, drawing attention from both fans and coaches.
Davis's journey with the Saints and NFL has been a testament to his resilience. The team initially waived him on Aug. 29, 2023, as it reduced its roster to meet the NFL's 53-man requirement. He was later reinstated from the practice squad injured reserve by December 2023, marking his recovery and return to practice.
Alongside former HBCU star and UAPB offensive lineman Mark Evans II, Davis remained on the New Orleans practice squad until the end of the season.
In the 2021 Celebration Bowl, Shaquan Davis delivered an outstanding performance for South Carolina State, which played a crucial role in their 31-10 victory over Jackson State. Davis recorded five receptions for 95 yards and set a Celebration Bowl record by scoring three receiving touchdowns. His exceptional performance earned him the Offensive MVP award for the game while being instrumental in the Bulldogs' upset victory over Coach Deion Sanders and Jackson State.
After the 2023 regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles signed Davis, anticipating his potential as a top target for quarterback Jalen Hurts. With his return to the New Orleans Saints, Davis could continue a promising career in the NFL as an emerging HBCU football talent.