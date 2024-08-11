Saints News Network

NFL Sunday Transactions: Saints Bring Back One Familiar Receiver, Waive Recently Reunited Player

Saints swap one familiar name for another on Sunday, along with a big announcement about their upcoming scrimmage with the 49ers.

Bob Rose

Aug 1, 2023; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Shaq Davis (88) catches passes during training camp
Aug 1, 2023; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Shaq Davis (88) catches passes during training camp / Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
In the wake of Saturday's preseason victory over the Arizona Cardinals, the New Orleans Saints announced two transactions at wide receiver on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans re-signed a familiar face, bringing back WR Shaq Davis. To make room on the roster, the Saints parted ways with another familiar name by waiving WR Marquez Callaway.

SHAQ DAVIS

Davis, 24, was just recently released by the Philadelphia Eagles after signing with them last season. He spent his rookie year with the Saints in 2023, spending the first part of the season on the practice squad before being placed on season-ending injured reserve in late October.

An undrafted rookie out of South Carolina State last season, Davis is a big target at 6'5" and 215-Lbs. He has yet to see action during a regular season game, but had some nice moments in the preseason for New Orleans last year.

Aug 20, 2023; New Orleans Saints wideout Shaq Davis catches a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers
Aug 20, 2023; New Orleans Saints wideout Shaq Davis catches a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

MARQUEZ CALLOWAY

Callaway, 26, was recently brought back to the Saints because of a rash of injuries at wideout. Originally undrafted out of Tennessee, Callaway spent his first three years with New Orleans from 2020 to 2022. In 42 games over that span, Callaway had 83 receptions for 1,069 yards and seven touchdowns. He was the Saints leading receiver in 2021, catching 46 passes for 698 yards and six scores.

After spending 2023 with the Broncos, then the Raiders, Callaway was brought back to the Saints practice squad to finish the year. He did not appear in a game and was not re-signed at year's end.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Callaway as a free agent this offseason. He was released shortly into training camp, where New Orleans promptly picked him up. Callaway did not catch a pass in the team's 16-14 win at Arizona on Saturday.

The Saints have canceled joint practices with the San Francisco 49ers this week, as reported by Nick Underhill. New Orleans will next be in action when they play at the 49ers next Sunday evening in their second preseason game.

