HBCU Football Power 5 Rankings - Week 6

Curated by Ray Rogers, the HBCU Power 5 Rankings feature the top Division I HBCU football programs each week.

Kyle T. Mosley

HBCU Power 5 - Week 6
Week 5 saw intense conference battles across the SWAC, pushing several teams to new heights in our Power 5 rankings, while a standout MEAC program continued its impressive run. With the stakes growing higher each week, which teams are poised to rise even further in Week 6? Here’s a look at the updated rankings heading into the weekend:

HBCU POWER 5 RANKINGS - WEEK 6

Jackson State - HBCU Power 5 - Week 6
 Jackson State (4–1)

In a rematch of last year’s SWAC Championship, Jackson State made a statement with a dominant 38–13 win over Southern in Baton Rouge. The nationally ranked Tigers weathered an early surge before silencing the home crowd with a commanding performance.

“It was all about getting that first conference win and winning on the road for us,” said Head Coach T.C. Taylor.

The defending HBCU national champions look to keep their momentum rolling as they prepare for a road test at Alabama A&M in Week 6.

Alabama State - HBCU Power 5 - Week 6
 Alabama State (4–1)

The Hornets continue to buzz after a 42–14 road win over Florida A&M. Running back Jamarie Hostzclaw led the way with 135 rushing yards, while the offense totaled 405 yards and converted 8 of 12 third downs.

Now firmly in the hunt for the No. 1 spot, Alabama State will look to keep pace as they host Bethune-Cookman in Week 6.

NCCU - HBCU Power 5 - Week 6
 North Carolina Central (3–1)

The Eagles stood tall with a 50–42 road win over East Texas A&M in a high-scoring shootout. Quarterback Walker Harris threw for 288 yards and three total touchdowns, earning MEAC Offensive Player of the Week.

NCCU enters a Week 6 bye with confidence and plenty of momentum to build on for the second half of the season.

SC State - HBCU Power 5 Rankings - Week 6
 South Carolina State (2–3)

The Bulldogs slide after a 31–24 defeat at Charleston Southern, their second straight loss. Despite out gaining their opponent and dominating time of possession, costly mistakes kept them from closing the gap.

“We’re a championship-level program—we still believe that,” Head Coach Chennis Berry said. “We just have to learn and grow from this.”

South Carolina State will look to regroup as conference play heats up.

Prairie View A&M - HBCU Power 5 Rankings - Week 6
 Prairie View A&M (3–2)

Prairie View returns to the Power 5 after a hard-fought win over Grambling State. The Panthers’ defense forced four turnovers and held Grambling to just 266 yards of offense.

First-year Head Coach Tremaine Jackson has brought new energy to the program, quickly emerging as a rising star in the SWAC. Panther Nation has reason to be excited about the direction of this team.

HBCU Power 5 – Week 6 Snapshot

  1. Jackson State
  2. Alabama State
  3. North Carolina Central
  4. South Carolina State
  5. Prairie View A&M

The HBCU Power 5 Rankings are curated weekly by Ray Rogers and published on HBCU Legends (SI) in partnership with HBCU Pass. Graphics powered by Run The Yard.

