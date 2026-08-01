HBCU Football Rundown: Hornets vs. Rat Poison, AAMU Jersey Patch Deal, TSU Closing in on AD & Coach?
The countdown to Week 1 is officially on in HBCU football. TSU could be finalizing its AD and coaching searches, and business opportunities are expanding in the SWAC. Every practice rep matters as Fall Camp season has arrived. HBCU Legends will track the top storylines that could define the 2026 HBCU football season.
Here’s what’s happening in HBCU football this week.
INSIDE THE TSU AD & COACH SEARCHES
Texas Southern is carefully searching for new leaders in the athletic department. University President Dr. J.W. Crawford III and the TSU Board of Regents are reviewing several candidates for the athletic director job. The finalists include a SWAC athletics director, an NFL executive, and an administrator from outside the conference.
One candidate is getting a lot of attention for winning conference championships and having strong support from league officials. Nothing has been decided yet.
The search for a men’s basketball coach is also ongoing. Interim coach Shyrone Chatman has done well with recruiting and keeping the program steady, but the university may still look outside the current staff.
Dr. Leroy Reynolds, former TSU basketball coach, expressed concern about how the TSU alumni voice has been muted during these searches. Don’t be too surprised if the hires under President Crawford continue to be with Texas Southern family input.
We shall see.
BAMA STATE WON’T FALL FOR RAT POISON
Alabama State isn’t letting the attention go to their heads. They’re treating compliments as "rat poison." Quarterback Andrew Body said the team won’t let outside expectations affect them in-house. Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. has warned his players that all the hype is a trap.
Currently, the team is sticking to its own standards and focusing on what matters, not outside opinions about the Hornets.
This approach could be Alabama State’s biggest strength. They won’t get distracted by the noise and will keep their eyes on their goals. Their first game is August 29 against Southern and new coach Marshall Faulk in the inaugural Birmingham Football Classic.
COACH CHENNIS BERRY INTERVIEW
ALABAMA A&M INKED HISTORIC DEAL
Alabama A&M has signed an historic new business deal for a corporate jersey patch partnership with Omni2Max. Announced at Friday’s press conference, the partnership is worth $250,000 per year. This gives Alabama A&M a chance to earn money from its jerseys and support the Bulldogs’ athletic department.
Other HBCUs may want to follow Alabama A&M’s lead and seek similar partnerships. Jackson State, Grambling State, and Southern are among the teams that could land these kinds of deals.
BOXTOROW HBCU Coaches Preseason Poll
1. South Carolina State (12 first-place votes)
2. Prairie View A&M (2)
3. Alabama State (2)
4. Jackson State
5. North Carolina Central
6. Delaware State
7. Grambling State
8. Texas Southern
9. Bethune-Cookman
10. Alcorn State
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I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends. Former founder and publisher of the Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on SI since October 2019. Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four. My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances: WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert), KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews: Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Collegiate Head Coach), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Mark Ingram (NFL RB), Terron Armstead (NFL OL), Jameis Winston (NFL QB), Cam Newton (NFL QB), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Chennis Berry (Collegiate Head Coach), Johnny Jones (Collegiate Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Women's Basketball Coach), Chennis Berry (South Carolina State - HBCU Champions), Tremaine Jackson (Collegiate Head Coach), Curtis Symonds (President - HBCU GO), Jay Walker (ESPN), Tiffany Greene (ESPN), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (Former VP of Basketball - New Orleans Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns. For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:Follow KyleTMosley