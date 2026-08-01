HBCU Football Rundown: Hornets vs. Rat Poison, AAMU Jersey Patch Deal, TSU Closing in on AD & Coach?

The countdown to Week 1 is officially on in HBCU football. TSU could be finalizing its AD and coaching searches, and business opportunities are expanding in the SWAC. Every practice rep matters as Fall Camp season has arrived. HBCU Legends will track the top storylines that could define the 2026 HBCU football season.

Here’s what’s happening in HBCU football this week.

Texas Southern Tigers Men's Basketball Team vs. Grambling State | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU LEGENDS

INSIDE THE TSU AD & COACH SEARCHES

Texas Southern is carefully searching for new leaders in the athletic department. University President Dr. J.W. Crawford III and the TSU Board of Regents are reviewing several candidates for the athletic director job. The finalists include a SWAC athletics director, an NFL executive, and an administrator from outside the conference.

One candidate is getting a lot of attention for winning conference championships and having strong support from league officials. Nothing has been decided yet.

The search for a men’s basketball coach is also ongoing. Interim coach Shyrone Chatman has done well with recruiting and keeping the program steady, but the university may still look outside the current staff.

Dr. Reynolds recommendations for head basketball coach and athletic director. | Dr. Reynolds, Wyllie, TSU, Cooper

Dr. Leroy Reynolds, former TSU basketball coach, expressed concern about how the TSU alumni voice has been muted during these searches. Don’t be too surprised if the hires under President Crawford continue to be with Texas Southern family input.

We shall see.

ASU | ASU

BAMA STATE WON’T FALL FOR RAT POISON

Alabama State isn’t letting the attention go to their heads. They’re treating compliments as "rat poison." Quarterback Andrew Body said the team won’t let outside expectations affect them in-house. Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. has warned his players that all the hype is a trap.

Currently, the team is sticking to its own standards and focusing on what matters, not outside opinions about the Hornets.

This approach could be Alabama State’s biggest strength. They won’t get distracted by the noise and will keep their eyes on their goals. Their first game is August 29 against Southern and new coach Marshall Faulk in the inaugural Birmingham Football Classic.

COACH CHENNIS BERRY INTERVIEW

AAMU Jersey Patch Deal | AAMU

ALABAMA A&M INKED HISTORIC DEAL

Alabama A&M has signed an historic new business deal for a corporate jersey patch partnership with Omni2Max. Announced at Friday’s press conference, the partnership is worth $250,000 per year. This gives Alabama A&M a chance to earn money from its jerseys and support the Bulldogs’ athletic department.

Other HBCUs may want to follow Alabama A&M’s lead and seek similar partnerships. Jackson State, Grambling State, and Southern are among the teams that could land these kinds of deals.

BOXTOROW HBCU Coaches Preseason Poll

1. South Carolina State (12 first-place votes)

2. Prairie View A&M (2)

3. Alabama State (2)

4. Jackson State

5. North Carolina Central

6. Delaware State

7. Grambling State

8. Texas Southern

9. Bethune-Cookman

10. Alcorn State

HERE'S THE MEDIA POLL

Behind the scenes with @DolasPlaybook on assignment for @HBCUNightly in Orangeburg with the defending HBCU National Champions @SCState_Fb pic.twitter.com/stZqAzO9x2 — BJ Jones (@InsideHBCUFball) July 31, 2026

The Big Ten and Southeastern Conferences agreed Friday night to support a Senate bill that seeks to regulate college sports, ending a breakneck week of negotiations. https://t.co/sWzZc66MK0 — The Associated Press (@AP) August 1, 2026

The 2026 HBCU Homecoming Schedule is here! 🎓🔥 Every date, every weekend, every school — all mapped out so you can start booking flights and hotels now before it gets crazy.



Tap the link to see the full schedule + our classic game lists for every #HBCU https://t.co/2dNSnJq2Yo pic.twitter.com/Kq5FEG4CxO — HBCU Buzz (@HBCUBuzz) July 28, 2026