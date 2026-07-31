HOUSTON — Texas Southern University is preparing to hire two of the most influential leaders in its athletics department, and one of the institution's longtime faculty members and former coaches is urging university officials to consider alumni sentiment before making those decisions.

Dr. Lacey Reynolds serves as a professor in Texas Southern University's College of Education and is the former head basketball coach of the Lady Tigers. He recently sent a letter to Dr. Rodney Smith, Sr. Vice President and Chief Administration Officer at the university.

Reynolds advocated for interim men's basketball coach Shyrone Chatman to receive serious consideration for the permanent position.

Reynolds also suggested Texas Southern alumnus Tony Wyllie, an accomplished NFL executive, as a candidate for the university's athletic director opening.

HBCU Legends obtained a copy of the letter after longtime Houston broadcaster Ralph Cooper shared it on social media and confirmed its authenticity.

The letter arrives at a pivotal moment for Texas Southern athletics. Alumni have circulated reports this week that interviews are underway for both positions. However, when HBCU Legends requested an update on the searches, a university representative responded, "We have nothing to share."

Dr. Paula Jackson - Texas Southern's Interim Athletic Director | Texas Southern University

The university has operated without a permanent athletic director since Dr. Kevin Granger's departure, with Dr. Paula L. Jackson serving in an interim capacity.

Meanwhile, Texas Southern has yet to name a permanent men's basketball coach since Johnny Jones resigned April 7 to join Will Wade's staff at LSU. With the 2026-27 season less than three months away, Chatman continues leading recruiting and day-to-day basketball operations as the interim head coach.

Shyrone Chatman | TSU

What Reynolds Wrote

Reynolds opened his letter by describing a restless night while reflecting on what he believes will be two defining hires for Texas Southern athletics.

"Over the next few days we will be making a major decision to add two important people to the Texas Southern University family. They both will be a part of your area in athletics."

The letter is addressed to an administrator identified only as Dr. Smith and concludes with a reference to President James W. Crawford III, the retired U.S. Navy vice admiral who has final authority over both searches.

Reynolds framed the moment as an opportunity for university leadership to acknowledge alumni support and engagement.

"The alumni wants what they want for both positions which is probably out of their hands. However, their voices must be heard by the administration. This decision will be epic and could impact the University in many ways. The right choices would send a positive message to the alumni and the Houston community."

Reynolds' Endorsement of Chatman

The strongest endorsement in Reynolds' letter centered on Chatman, who has spent nearly a decade helping build the Tigers' basketball program.

"Coach Chatman has stood the true test of time. He has kept the program grounded, he has gotten commitments from big donors, and the TSU alumnus are backing him. He is the people's choice. He has landed great talent over the last eight years and this last recruiting class is simply the best of his tenure thus far."

Chatman joined Texas Southern's coaching staff in 2017 and enters his ninth season with the program. A former Memphis standout under John Calipari, he helped lead the Tigers to the 2001 NIT Final Four before spending nine seasons at UMass, where he advanced from director of player personnel to associate head coach.

Texas Southern appointed Chatman interim head coach on April 20.

Since assuming the role, Chatman has secured commitments from Jason Kimbrough Jr., Sayed Sayed, Bencao Vungo and Fresno, California, standout Jaylan Walton for the 2026-27 recruiting class.

He has assembled that class while operating without the stability of a permanent appointment or permanent athletic director during one of college basketball's busiest transfer portal cycles.

Reynolds' Recommendation for Athletic Director

Reynolds also encouraged university leaders to consider a distinguished Texas Southern alumnus for the department's other leadership vacancy.

"If you have a voice please find the name Tony Wiley [Wyllie] who is a TSU graduate that have been successful with six (6) NFL Football Teams. He would go a long ways with winning the support of Texas Southern University Alumnus and win back grace and strong support."

Although Reynolds spelled the name "Wiley," the description matches Tony Wyllie, the Texas Southern journalism graduate who built a distinguished NFL communications career spanning nearly three decades.

Wyllie began as a Houston Oilers game-day intern in 1991 before serving with the St. Louis Rams, Tennessee Titans, Houston Texans and Washington franchise, where he became senior vice president of communications. He later earned an MBA from Rice University, was inducted into the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame in 2017, received the SWAC Alumni Association Lifetime Achievement Award, served as regional president and managing director for Special Olympics North America, and now leads The Collective Engine, a marketing and NIL consulting firm.

Wyllie has not publicly expressed interest in the Texas Southern athletic director position, and the university has not identified any finalists.

Where Both Searches Stand

Texas Southern retained DHR Global in June to conduct its men's basketball coaching search following what university officials described as a competitive selection process. The executive search firm's sports practice is also handling the university's athletic director search.

University officials have not provided additional public updates regarding the status of either search.

That process leaves few public indicators regarding the timeline, candidate pool or search committee membership.

Jackson has served as interim athletic director since September 2025 and assumed leadership of the department after Granger's departure in March. She confirmed the basketball coaching search April 23 and has remained the department's primary spokesperson throughout both searches.

Why the Letter Resonates

Reynolds' letter does not determine the outcome of either search, but it reflects concerns shared by many Texas Southern supporters regarding alumni involvement in major athletic decisions.

His perspective carries weight.

Reynolds served as Texas Southern's Lady Tigers head coach from 2000 to 2003 after previously working as an assistant with the men's basketball program from 1983 to 1995. He later became Grambling State's head coach from 1995 to 1999 before earning his doctorate from Texas Southern in 2007.

When Reynolds writes that alumni preferences are "probably out of their hands," he acknowledges the realities of university governance while emphasizing the importance of listening to those who continue supporting the institution.

The timing also adds significance.

Each passing week leaves Chatman recruiting against programs led by permanent head coaches. At the same time, Texas Southern continues operating without a full-time athletic director to oversee the department's long-term vision.

Looking Ahead

Texas Southern remains one of the SWAC's premier basketball programs, boasting nine consecutive postseason appearances, 11 NCAA Tournament berths and one of the conference's most recognizable brands.

Whoever is selected as the next men's basketball coach and athletic director will inherit one of the league's flagship athletic departments and one of the nation's deepest recruiting territories in Houston.

Reynolds concluded his letter with a request rather than an ultimatum, asking that his perspective "be given strong consideration for the best resolve regarding the situation at hand."

With football season approaching, basketball practice only weeks away and two of the department's most important leadership positions still vacant, the university's decisions will shape Texas Southern athletics for years to come.

An announcement on both hires is expected in the near future.