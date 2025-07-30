HBCU Football's Elite Defenders Land On Buck Buchanan Award Watch List
The Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in FCS college football. Three of HBCU football's brightest defensive stars received national recognition for their elite talent.
For the 2025 preseason watch list, three exceptional HBCU student-athletes earned coveted spots by the Stats Perform FCS committee. Here are this year's candidates:
Malcolm Reed — DB, North Carolina Central | Sr., 6-3, 180 (MEAC)
Malcolm Reed represents North Carolina Central University as a standout defensive back. Known for his playmaking ability, Reed anchors the Eagles' strong secondary.
His coverage skills, range, and excellent football IQ have made him a key contributor for one of the MEAC's top defenses.
This season, Reed is anticipated to build on his impressive performances, which have solidified his reputation as one of the top defensive backs in the FCS.
Ckelby Givens — DL, Southern University | Sr., 6-2, 230 (SWAC)
The 2024 SWAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year will again be a powerful presence in the trenches for the Jaguars. Ckelby Givens has become known as "The Glue" of the defensive line at Southern University. He is disruptive, athletic, and has a talent for making plays behind the line of scrimmage.
As a senior, his leadership and relentless motor will be crucial for Coach Graves. Givens may look mild-mannered, but he's a wrecking ball that the Jags will rely on to repeat as the SWAC West division champs with hope to contend for the 2025 Celebration Bowl crown in December.
Erick Hunter — LB, Morgan State | Sr., 6-4, 210 (MEAC)
Call him a "Tackling Machine" at linebacker. Erick Hunter returns as a senior to lead the Morgan State Bears' defense for Coach Damon Wilson. His great instincts allow him to read offenses, combined with sideline-to-sideline speed, Hunter is an impact player on every snap.
As we learned in 2023 and 2024, Hunter will routinely fill out the stat sheets for the Bears. This season, he's expected to be counted upon for his consistency and leadership. Hunter is, without a doubt, one of the nation's best FCS defenders.
These standout players from HBCUs not only seek personal achievements but also help elevate the recognition of their programs and conferences on a national level. Their inclusion on the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List serves as a testament to their talent, dedication, and the growing prominence of HBCU football.
2025 Buck Buchanan Award Preseason Watch List
- Jake Anderson (LB, Illinois State)
- Toby Anene (DL, North Dakota State)
- Paul Brott (DL, Montana State)
- Lando Brown (DL, Southern Utah)
- Kobe Clayborne (DL, South Dakota State)
- Jack Dunkley (DL, Duquesne)
- Ckelby Givens (DL, Southern)
- Rasheed Lovelace (DL, Nicholls)
- Matt Spatny (DL, Lehigh)
- Andrew Zock (DL, Mercer)
- Sean Allison (LB, Drake)
- James Conway (LB, Fordham)
- Shane Hartzell (LB, Villanova)
- Erick Hunter (LB, Morgan State)
- Logan Kopp (LB, North Dakota State)
- Tye Niekamp (LB, Illinois State)
- AJ Pena (LB, Rhode Island)
- Will Shaffer (LB, Abilene Christian)
- Declan Williams (LB, UIW)
- Peyton Wing (LB, Montana)
- Ty Bartrum (DB, Harvard)
- Rex Connors (DB, UC Davis)
- CJ Coombes (DB, Wofford)
- Tim Coutras (DB, Tennessee Tech)
- Jalen Jones (DB, William & Mary)
- Abu Kamara (DB, Yale)
- Jamichael McCoy Jr. (DB, UT Martin)
- Tyler Morton (DB, UIW)
- Nahil Perkins (DB, Samford)
- Malcolm Reed (DB, North Carolina Central)
* List courtesy of The Analyst