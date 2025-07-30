HBCU Legends

HBCU Football's Elite Defenders Land On Buck Buchanan Award Watch List

2025 preseason watch list, three exceptional HBCU student-athletes earned coveted spots by the Stats Perform FCS committee.

Kyle T. Mosley

2025 Buck Buchanan Award Preseason Watch
2025 Buck Buchanan Award Preseason Watch / 2025 Buck Buchanan Award Preseason Watch List
In this story:


The Stats Perform Buck Buchanan Award is presented annually to the most outstanding defensive player in FCS college football. Three of HBCU football's brightest defensive stars received national recognition for their elite talent.

For the 2025 preseason watch list, three exceptional HBCU student-athletes earned coveted spots by the Stats Perform FCS committee. Here are this year's candidates:

Malcolm Reed — DB, North Carolina Central | Sr., 6-3, 180 (MEAC)

Malcolm Reed represents North Carolina Central University as a standout defensive back. Known for his playmaking ability, Reed anchors the Eagles' strong secondary.

His coverage skills, range, and excellent football IQ have made him a key contributor for one of the MEAC's top defenses.

This season, Reed is anticipated to build on his impressive performances, which have solidified his reputation as one of the top defensive backs in the FCS.

Ckelby Givens
Ckelby Givens / SU Athletics

Ckelby Givens — DL, Southern University | Sr., 6-2, 230 (SWAC)

The 2024 SWAC Co-Defensive Player of the Year will again be a powerful presence in the trenches for the Jaguars. Ckelby Givens has become known as "The Glue" of the defensive line at Southern University. He is disruptive, athletic, and has a talent for making plays behind the line of scrimmage.

As a senior, his leadership and relentless motor will be crucial for Coach Graves. Givens may look mild-mannered, but he's a wrecking ball that the Jags will rely on to repeat as the SWAC West division champs with hope to contend for the 2025 Celebration Bowl crown in December.

Erick Hunter
Erick Hunter / MSU Athletics

Erick Hunter — LB, Morgan State |  Sr., 6-4, 210 (MEAC)

Call him a "Tackling Machine" at linebacker. Erick Hunter returns as a senior to lead the Morgan State Bears' defense for Coach Damon Wilson. His great instincts allow him to read offenses, combined with sideline-to-sideline speed, Hunter is an impact player on every snap.

As we learned in 2023 and 2024, Hunter will routinely fill out the stat sheets for the Bears. This season, he's expected to be counted upon for his consistency and leadership. Hunter is, without a doubt, one of the nation's best FCS defenders.

These standout players from HBCUs not only seek personal achievements but also help elevate the recognition of their programs and conferences on a national level. Their inclusion on the Buck Buchanan Award Watch List serves as a testament to their talent, dedication, and the growing prominence of HBCU football.

2025 Buck Buchanan Award Preseason Watch List

  • Jake Anderson (LB, Illinois State)
  • Toby Anene (DL, North Dakota State)
  • Paul Brott (DL, Montana State)
  • Lando Brown (DL, Southern Utah)
  • Kobe Clayborne (DL, South Dakota State)
  • Jack Dunkley (DL, Duquesne)
  • Ckelby Givens (DL, Southern)
  • Rasheed Lovelace (DL, Nicholls)
  • Matt Spatny (DL, Lehigh)
  • Andrew Zock (DL, Mercer)
  • Sean Allison (LB, Drake)
  • James Conway (LB, Fordham)
  • Shane Hartzell (LB, Villanova)
  • Erick Hunter (LB, Morgan State)
  • Logan Kopp (LB, North Dakota State)
  • Tye Niekamp (LB, Illinois State)
  • AJ Pena (LB, Rhode Island)
  • Will Shaffer (LB, Abilene Christian)
  • Declan Williams (LB, UIW)
  • Peyton Wing (LB, Montana)
  • Ty Bartrum (DB, Harvard)
  • Rex Connors (DB, UC Davis)
  • CJ Coombes (DB, Wofford)
  • Tim Coutras (DB, Tennessee Tech)
  • Jalen Jones (DB, William & Mary)
  • Abu Kamara (DB, Yale)
  • Jamichael McCoy Jr. (DB, UT Martin)
  • Tyler Morton (DB, UIW)
  • Nahil Perkins (DB, Samford)
  • Malcolm Reed (DB, North Carolina Central)

* List courtesy of The Analyst

HBCU FOOTBALL

feed

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published |Modified
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football