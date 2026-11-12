HBCU Football's Trust Issues: Who Deserves Your Support in 2026?

HOUSTON — HBCU football has a trust problem.

Not necessarily between the players and fans, but among the people responsible for building, promoting, and telling the stories of these HBCU football programs.

Some coaches distrust the media. Journalists struggle to establish meaningful relationships with conference commissioners, athletic directors, coaches, and sports information directors. Too often, communication breaks down, professional relationships become adversarial, and the very people these institutions should be promoting, the student-athletes, get lost in the confusion.

Everyone bears some responsibility.

HBCU Football's Trust Issues | HBCU Legends, Teri Wilkerson, NCCU, ASU, UAPB, Ray Rogers

Beyond supporting your alma mater or favorite HBCU football team, what motivates fans to follow another program? What makes a coach, university, or athletic department compelling enough to attract an audience beyond its traditional fan base?

Winning certainly helps. However, leadership, storytelling, accessibility, and relationships matter just as much.

A better job can to done by in disseminating information on their conferences and programs that the press can use to create the narratives. As the year’s go by, there are fewer calls, emails, and texts from conference personnel, ADs, and SIDs persist. So coaches look within, as well as point fingers at the media. Stress being professional and forgo the petty.

Too few HBCU football leaders understand how to leverage the media to build interest in their programs, promote their athletes, and create connections with prospective fans. Too often paranoia governs decision-making in those areas.

That wasn’t always the case.

Prairie View A&M head football coach Tremaine Jackson answers questions from the media at the Week 6 SWAC Media Call. | SWAC

What HBCU Football’s Legendary Coaches Understood About the Media

Eddie G. Robinson, Marino Casem, Jake Gaither, John Merritt, W.C. Gorden, Rudy Hubbard, Billy Joe, Archie Cooley, and many of HBCU football’s legendary coaches understood something today’s leaders would be wise to remember.

The media wasn’t necessarily the enemy. It was an avenue to tell their stories.

Those coaches recognized that journalists could help build their programs’ reputations, celebrate their players, and introduce HBCU football to audiences beyond their campuses.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Ralph Cooper of KCOH once shared with me how Coach Robinson and other legendary coaches made it a point to contact him and other Houston journalists when visiting the city.

They wanted to discuss their football programs. More importantly, they wanted to spotlight their players.

It wasn’t always about wins and losses. It was about relationships.

Today, the experience can be quite different.

I’ve attended events where media representatives were in the same room with commissioners, athletic directors, coaches, and SIDs, yet meaningful conversations about their programs never materialized.

Sometimes, journalists are barely acknowledged. Other times, an administrator or coach will avoid a conversation rather than answer a reasonable question.

Why?

A simple telephone call, text message, or professional conversation could resolve a misunderstanding before it becomes bulletin-board material for players and coaching staffs.

Of course, journalists and podcasters have responsibilities, too.

Manufacturing controversy, misrepresenting statements, or publishing unverified information damages credibility. So does discussing football without understanding the game, its personnel, and the decisions coaches must make.

But coaches who refuse to communicate also miss opportunities to explain their decisions and give their players deserved recognition.

Accountability must work both ways.

The result is a communication gap that ultimately hurts the student-athletes, athletic programs, conferences, and fans.

That’s a failure across the board.

So, as the 2026 HBCU football regular season approaches its conclusion, which programs and coaches have earned your attention and support?

Let’s make an honest attempt to answer that question.

Chennis Berry at the South Carolina State vs. Bethune-Cookman game. | South Carolina State Athletics

Right Now in HBCU Football: Who Deserves Your Attention?

Winning isn’t the only reason a program deserves support.

Leadership matters. Accountability matters. How coaches develop their players, represent their universities, and connect with the public matters.

The 2026 season has produced several coaching stories worthy of recognition. Some programs are chasing championships. Others are learning how to win again.

And a few are demonstrating why universities should think twice before abandoning a coach after two disappointing seasons.

The standings in the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, and SIAC tell a fascinating story, but not necessarily the one many expected.

Yes, Chennis Berry continues winning at South Carolina State. Yes, Virginia Union is returning to the CIAA championship game.

Those are outstanding coaching accomplishments.

But some of the most compelling stories are happening at programs that struggled in recent seasons and now compete for conference championships.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Alabama A&M, Kentucky State, and Central State have given fans reasons to look beyond traditional HBCU football powers.

What’s particularly interesting is that several of these coaches are in their second, third, or fourth seasons.

Not their first.

That distinction matters.

Aug 29, 2024; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Pine Bluff Golden Lions head coach Alonzo Hampton during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at War Memorial Stadium. Arkansas won 70-0. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

SWAC: The Western Division Gets Flipped Upside Down?

Make no mistake about this week’s matchup. Prairie View A&M is the team to beat, having played a tougher schedule and beaten top-level offenses at Alcorn State and Alabama A&M.

Still, we focus on Pine Bluff, Ark., where Alonzo Hampton has assembled one of the SWAC’s most surprising turnarounds.

Hampton went 2-9, 3-9, and 4-8 during his first three seasons at Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

That’s a combined 9-26 record.

At many programs, that would be enough for a university to begin searching for another head coach.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff stayed with Hampton.

Now the Golden Lions are 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the SWAC, tied with Prairie View A&M and Alcorn State atop the Western Division.

Saturday, Arkansas-Pine Bluff hosts Prairie View A&M in a game with major implications for the division championship.

But Hampton’s program faces another significant test.

Nine Arkansas-Pine Bluff players were among the 23 student-athletes the SWAC suspended following the postgame altercation at Grambling State on Nov. 7.

Both universities also received $25,000 fines.

“It’s embarrassing,” Hampton told the Pine Bluff Commercial.

He’s right.

Building a winning culture involves more than scoring points and defeating opponents. It requires discipline, accountability, and respect for the game.

Hampton deserves credit for the turnaround, but his program must demonstrate that its improvement extends beyond the scoreboard.

If the Golden Lions can overcome those suspensions and defeat Prairie View, Hampton’s Coach of the Year credentials become even stronger.

That’s what makes his situation worth watching.

Coach Shade holds the 2026 Magic City Classic Trophy | AAMU Athletics

Sam Shade Has Alabama A&M Believing

In the SWAC East, Sam Shade has engineered another impressive transformation.

His first Alabama A&M team finished 4-8 overall and 1-7 in conference play.

His second team is 7-3 and 4-2 in the SWAC, tied with Jackson State atop the Eastern Division standings.

The return of quarterback Cornelious “Quad” Brown following an NCAA medical redshirt certainly helped.

However, Shade emphasized in August that Alabama A&M’s improvement wasn’t simply about Brown. It was also about building depth, developing personnel, and creating a more competitive roster.

The results support that argument.

Shade has positioned Alabama A&M as a legitimate contender, and his program’s improvement should command respect.

Sep 13, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alcorn State Braves head coach Cedric Thomas looks on during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cedric Thomas and Alcorn State Deserve Recognition

Remember Alcorn State’s difficult beginning in 2025?

The Braves opened 0-4, and Cedric Thomas publicly accepted responsibility.

Rather than allowing the season to unravel, Alcorn won four of its final five games and finished 5-7.

This year, the Braves are 6-4 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

They’re right in the middle of the SWAC West championship race.

Coaches who acknowledge problems, make corrections, and produce better results deserve recognition.

Thomas belongs in that discussion.

Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches players warm up before the game against Mississippi Valley State at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Don’t Overlook These SWAC Coaches

T.C. Taylor has Jackson State at 7-2 and is tied for the SWAC East lead.

Tremaine Jackson has Prairie View A&M at 5-5 overall, but the Panthers are 4-2 in conference play and remain very much alive in the Western Division championship race.

And then there’s Marshall Faulk.

Southern is 5-5 in Faulk’s first season, and his leadership deserves consideration beyond football.

Faulk disclosed during the season that he has Parkinson’s disease. Continuing to lead a Division I football program while managing that diagnosis presents a personal challenge that deserves respect.

His record isn’t the only measure of what he’s bringing to Southern.

Meanwhile, Florida A&M’s Quinn Gray Sr. reminds us that success doesn’t always transfer immediately from one level of college football to another.

Gray arrived after winning the 2025 HBCU Division II national championship at Albany State.

His first Florida A&M team is 2-8.

A Division II championship formula doesn’t automatically guarantee success in the SWAC.

Gray will need time to establish his program’s identity, develop the roster, and demonstrate progress.

That brings us back to the question of patience.

Dec 13, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs head coach Chennis Berry celebrates after a victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers in quadruple overtime of the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MEAC: Chennis Berry Sets the Standard, but Others Are Building

Chennis Berry entered 2026 with a 19-6 record at South Carolina State, back-to-back MEAC championships, and a dramatic four-overtime victory over Prairie View A&M in the 2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl.

His Bulldogs are now 8-2 overall and 3-0 in MEAC play, with 13 consecutive conference victories.

That’s sustained excellence.

And sometimes, sustained excellence becomes so familiar that we forget how difficult it is to achieve.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, Berry and South Carolina State host North Carolina Central at 1:30 p.m. ET in Orangeburg.

Both teams are undefeated in conference play.

The winner will take a major step toward representing the MEAC in the Cricket Celebration Bowl in Atlanta.

North Carolina Central Eagles head coach Trei Oliver argues a call during a Week 7 NCAA football game versus the Florida A&M Rattlers on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Saturday, October 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trei Oliver Has North Carolina Central in Position

North Carolina Central enters the matchup at 5-5 overall and 3-0 in the MEAC.

A .500 overall record might not look impressive, but appearances don’t decide conference championships.

Oliver has kept the Eagles in contention for another MEAC title despite an inconsistent season.

At MEAC Media Day, he established his expectations:

“Eight wins isn’t enough.”

Defeating South Carolina State in Orangeburg would be a major accomplishment and strengthen Oliver’s coaching résumé.

Delaware State head coach DeSean Jackson (left) and Norfolk State head coach Mchael Vick meet at midfield after the Hornets’ 27-20 win at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Oct. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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NFL Stars’ Rebuilds Remain a Work in Progress

DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick arrived at their respective HBCU programs with considerable name recognition, but their second seasons have produced different results.

Jackson has Delaware State at 6-4 overall and 2-1 in the MEAC, with the Hornets securing a second consecutive winning season.

Vick inherited a Norfolk State program that finished 1-11 overall and 0-5 in the MEAC in 2025.

His Spartans have improved to 4-6 overall, but remain winless in conference play at 0-3.

The former NFL stars have brought attention to their respective universities, but their long-term success will depend on more than their professional football reputations.

Vick must solve Norfolk State’s late-game execution problems.

Jackson faces a different challenge. Can Delaware State provide the resources necessary to build on two winning seasons and turn the Hornets into consistent MEAC championship contenders?

And if Jackson continues succeeding, could another institution eventually attempt to lure him away?

Those are questions worth following.

Howard University head coach Ted White during the second quarter at the 2026 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off. | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

Ted White and Damon Wilson Shouldn’t Be Forgotten

Before injuries disrupted Morgan State’s momentum, Damon Wilson’s Bears were among HBCU football’s most compelling stories.

Morgan State opened 5-1 and climbed into the national FCS rankings. The Bears demonstrated that Wilson was building a program capable of competing with the MEAC’s established powers.

Morgan State Bears head football coach Damon Wilson. | Morgan State Football

The challenge now is developing the roster depth necessary to withstand injuries and maintain that early-season success.

Howard faces a similar challenge.

The Bison were picked last in the MEAC preseason poll, but Ted White opened his tenure with a 31-24 victory over Alabama A&M in the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta.

HBCU Legends was there.

Howard’s decision to hire White looks promising, especially as Alabama A&M’s success adds weight to that opening win.

Injuries have complicated Howard’s season, but White has already shown that the Bison can compete against quality opponents.

The next step is building the depth and consistency necessary to compete throughout the MEAC schedule.

Johnson C. Smith University head coach Maurice Flowers and University President Valerie Kinloch recieve the trophy after defeating Tuskegee University during the Red Tails Classic at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Sunday September 1, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

CIAA: Alvin Parker and Maurice Flowers Meet Again for a Championship

Saturday’s CIAA championship game in Durham, N.C., features two of the conference’s most accomplished coaches.

Alvin Parker has Virginia Union at 9-1 overall and 8-0 in conference play.

The Panthers are making a school-record fourth consecutive appearance in the CIAA championship game.

What’s especially impressive is how Parker maintained that success after losing Curtis Allen, the 2025 Harlon Hill Trophy winner.

Allen was the driving force behind Virginia Union’s rushing attack last season.

Replacing a player of that caliber isn’t easy.

Yet Parker has kept Virginia Union among Division II’s elite HBCU football programs.

Since returning to his alma mater in 2018, Parker has won at least six games every season.

That’s not luck.

That’s program management, recruiting, player development, and consistency.

Across the field will be Maurice Flowers and Johnson C. Smith.

Flowers led the Golden Bulls to a 10-2 record and their first CIAA championship since 1969 last season.

Johnson C. Smith defeated Virginia Union 45-21 in that championship game.

Now the Golden Bulls are back as the No. 2 seed, attempting to repeat.

One championship can represent a breakthrough.

Consecutive championship-game appearances demonstrate the emergence of a program capable of sustained success.

Parker and Flowers deserve recognition for what they’ve built, regardless of Saturday’s outcome.

Felton Huggins Jr. - Kentucky State Head Football Coach | Felton Huggins Football Camps

SIAC: Kentucky State Shows Why Building a Program Takes Time

If you’re looking for one of HBCU football’s best examples of long-term program development, look no further than Frankfort, KY.

Felton Huggins Jr. took over Kentucky State in February 2023.

His first team finished 3-7 overall and 2-6 in the SIAC.

There was no immediate championship celebration.

Instead, the Thorobreds continued building.

In 2025, Huggins earned SIAC Coach of the Year honors after leading Kentucky State to a 9-3 record and the program’s first NCAA Division II playoff appearance.

This season, the Thorobreds were picked fifth in the SIAC preseason poll.

They responded with an 8-2 record overall and 7-1 in conference play, earning a berth in the second SIAC championship game in school history.

Saturday, Kentucky State travels to Columbia, S.C., to face Benedict College for the conference championship.

That’s a remarkable progression for a program that was struggling when Huggins arrived.

His success also raises another question: Could Huggins become a candidate for a Division I HBCU head coaching vacancy after the season?

Given what he’s accomplished at Kentucky State, his name deserves consideration if opportunities emerge.

Benedict Defeats Edward Waters | Benedict Athletics

Ron Dickerson Jr. Keeps Benedict Among the SIAC Elite

Benedict is 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the SIAC under Ron Dickerson Jr.

Last season, the Tigers lost the conference championship game to Albany State, 22-16, but still earned an NCAA Division II playoff berth.

Now they’re returning to the championship game.

Maintaining that standard after Chennis Berry departed for South Carolina State deserves attention.

Dickerson has ensured Benedict remains one of the SIAC’s most competitive programs.

Tony Carter Hired At Central State University | Credit: CSU Athletics

Tony Carter Is Changing Expectations at Central State

Don’t overlook Tony Carter at Central State.

The Marauders were picked 13th in the SIAC before his first season and finished 3-7.

In his second season, Carter has led Central State to a 6-4 record.

The Marauders remained in the conference championship picture until November, when they fell to Benedict, 45-38.

That’s significant improvement.

Central State has given its supporters reasons to believe that the Marauders can compete for championships again.

Carter is building something worth watching in Wilberforce, Ohio.

SMQB Coach of the Year Ballot

With championship games still ahead, here’s how my conference Coach of the Year ballot looks as we enter the final stretch of the 2026 season.

SWAC

Co-Coaches of the Year: Sam Shade, Alabama A&M, and Alonzo Hampton, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Other candidates: Cedric Thomas, Alcorn State, Tremaine Jackson, Prairie View A&M

MEAC

Coach of the Year: Chennis Berry, South Carolina State

Runner-up: Trei Oliver, North Carolina Central

CIAA

Coach of the Year: Alvin Parker, Virginia Union

Runner-up: Maurice Flowers, Johnson C. Smith

SIAC

Coach of the Year: Felton Huggins Jr., Kentucky State

Runner-up: Tony Carter, Central State

The SMQB Takeaway: Leadership, Trust, and Patience Matter

Look at those names again.

Hampton is in his fourth season. Shade is in his second. Huggins is in his fourth. Carter is in his second. Cedric Thomas is in his third.

And beyond the ballot, Michael Vick, DeSean Jackson, Ted White, and Damon Wilson are navigating different stages of building competitive MEAC programs.

The common thread isn’t simply winning football games.

It’s the opportunity to build a program, set expectations, develop players, and create something that lasts.

For years, impatience has plagued college football, including HBCU programs.

A coach loses for two seasons, and the administration begins searching for someone else.

The next coach arrives, inherits another rebuilding project, and the cycle repeats.

The 2026 season offers a compelling counterargument.

Sometimes, progress takes time.

But patience doesn’t mean accepting mediocrity. Coaches must show improvement, and administrators must hold them accountable while providing the resources they need to succeed.

That same principle should apply to the relationship between HBCU football and the media.

If coaches, commissioners, athletic directors, and sports information directors want their programs to attract larger audiences, earn greater respect, and create opportunities for their student-athletes, they must learn to communicate.

Journalists must meet that responsibility with accuracy, professionalism, and a genuine understanding of the programs they cover.

The legendary coaches understood the importance of relationships.

Today’s leaders should, too.

So, who deserves your support as the 2026 HBCU football season winds down?

Support the coaches who develop their student-athletes, academically and athletically.

Support the programs that demonstrate accountability, integrity, and progress.

Support the leaders who understand that their responsibilities extend beyond the football field.

And support the journalists who take the time to tell those stories accurately, even when the stories aren’t flattering.

Saturday, Nov. 14, will help settle several championship races.

MEAC: North Carolina Central at South Carolina State, with major Celebration Bowl implications.

SWAC West: Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, with both teams tied atop the division.

SIAC Championship: Kentucky State at Benedict.

CIAA Championship: Virginia Union vs. Johnson C. Smith in Durham, N.C.

Those games will determine winners and losers.

But the bigger question about HBCU football’s future won’t be settled by the final scores.

It will be answered by the quality of leadership, relationships, and opportunities these programs create.

Coaches who build relationships, develop players, and communicate their programs’ stories will give fans reasons to stay invested long after the season ends.

That’s the story worth following.

And that’s where HBCU football needs to win.

Who will compel us to watch, support, and champion HBCU football beyond the 2026 season?

We shall see.