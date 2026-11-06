Tremaine Jackson Previews Alabama A&M vs. Prairie View A&M SWAC Showdown

HOUSTON -- Prairie View A&M head football coach Tremaine Jackson knows the stakes are high Saturday when the Panthers host Alabama A&M at Panther Stadium. Jackson, the ultimate “realist,” did not place the Bulldogs above the other opponents in the increasingly competitive Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC).

As Alabama A&M head coach Sam Shade told HBCU Legends a few weeks ago, it's 'Playoff Mode," his sentiments are ringing true throughout the SWAC and all of HBCU football.

“Everybody’s really good,” Jackson told HBCU Legends this week. “Everybody’s got a quarterback. Everybody’s playing. They’ve upgraded in the skill spots. Everybody’s got a good operation and everybody’s well coached, right? So again, how dare we put somebody else ahead of anybody else?”

The defending SWAC champion Panthers (4-5, 3-2 SWAC) will host Alabama A&M (7-2, 4-1) at 3 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 7, at Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field in Prairie View, Texas. The game will stream live on SWAC TV.

Alabama A&M enters the contest leading the SWAC East Division under second-year coach Sam Shade, while Prairie View A&M shares first place in the West with Alcorn State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Both programs have three conference games remaining, and Saturday’s outcome could significantly influence their paths to the Dec. 5 SWAC Championship Game.

The Bulldogs bring a three-game winning streak and one of the conference’s most productive offenses to Prairie View. Meanwhile, Jackson’s Panthers have won two consecutive games and are seeking to defend their SWAC title despite an uneven start to the season.

In 2026, the Panthers defense is surrendering 404.3 yards per contest. Against the Bulldogs, Coach Jackson and defensive coordinator Brandon Anderson must find a way to limit AAMU's offense.

Prairie View A&M host the battle against Alabama A&M at Panther Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7. | HBCU Legends

Alabama A&M vs. Prairie View A&M: How to Watch

Matchup: Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Prairie View A&M Panthers

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. CT)

Location: Panther Stadium at Blackshear Field, Prairie View, Texas

Streaming: SWAC TV

Radio: WJAB 90.9 FM, Alabama A&M broadcast

Alabama A&M record: 7-2 overall, 4-1 SWAC

Prairie View A&M record: 4-5 overall, 3-2 SWAC

Head coaches: Sam Shade, Alabama A&M; Tremaine Jackson, Prairie View A&M

Last game: Alabama A&M defeated Alabama State 31-28 in the Magic City Classic; Prairie View A&M defeated East Texas A&M 30-19 on Oct. 24 before its open date.

QB Tevin Carter (21) leads the team on a touchdown drive against Alcorn State. | Credit: Teri Wilkerson, HBCU Legends on SI

Tremaine Jackson and Sam Shade Share NCAA Playoff History

Saturday’s meeting is not the first time Jackson and Shade have faced each other with championship aspirations looming.

Their previous matchup came during the 2024 NCAA Division II playoffs, when Jackson’s Valdosta State Blazers defeated Shade’s Miles College Golden Bears 33-17 in the second round.

Shade led Miles to its first Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) championship since 2019 and the program’s first NCAA Division II playoff victory. Valdosta State advanced to the national championship game that same season under Jackson’s leadership.

Alabama A&M hired Shade on Dec. 29, 2024. Jackson took over at Prairie View A&M on Jan. 1, 2025, and guided the Panthers to the 2025 SWAC championship.

“I got a lot of respect for Coach Shade because we played each other in the third round of the playoffs,” Jackson said.

The official NCAA bracket classified their 2024 matchup as a second-round game.

Jackson said the Alabama A&M team he will face Saturday resembles the physical, disciplined program Shade built at Miles.

He particularly praised the Bulldogs’ defensive secondary, quarterback play, receiving corps, and improvements along the offensive and defensive lines.

“Great guys in the secondary leading the statistical categories in pass defense,” he said. “They’re picking the ball off. They got great quarterback play. They got really good receiver play.”

Jackson also credited Alabama A&M for improving its offensive line, playing faster defensively, and learning how to finish games.

The Bulldogs have “learned how to close out games,” he said.

“Because of my respect for him and the program that I’ve seen him build, build now at two different places, man, this is going to be a really well-coached football team,” Jackson said. “They’ve got a lot on the line. So do we. Should be a really good football game.”

Oct. 17, 2026; Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson during the contest with Alcorn State. Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas. | Credit: Teri Wilkerson, HBCU Legends on SI

Alabama A&M’s Third-Quarter Surge Has Jackson’s Attention

One of the more revealing aspects of Jackson’s assessment concerns Alabama A&M’s ability to control the middle portions of games.

“I’m glad we’re playing at home because there’s something about their stadium where in the third quarter they explode on people,” Jackson said. “And they do a good job of managing the middle of the game, right? That’s how you know they well coached.”

The Bulldogs have demonstrated considerable scoring power, averaging 39.1 points; that’s No. 6 in the FCS. Even AAMU’s placekicker David Faulk ranks No. 5 in scoring.

Alabama A&M scored 55 points against Bethune-Cookman and 61 against Grambling State in two straight home wins. The Bulldogs followed those performances with a 31-28 victory over rival Alabama State in the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham.

Their offensive production has helped make them one of the SWAC’s most dangerous teams.

Through nine games, Alabama A&M averages 478.0 total yards per contest.

Quarterback Cornelious Brown IV has thrown for 2,374 yards and 23 touchdowns with five interceptions. His passing attack features Jarel Williams, who has 701 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, and Jaylan Bean, who leads the team with nine touchdown receptions.

The Bulldogs are currently ranked No. 1 in the Black College Football Poll and No. 24 in the AFCA Coaches Poll.

For Jackson, the challenge is preventing Alabama A&M from controlling the tempo after halftime, particularly during the third quarter.

Playing at Panther Stadium allows Prairie View A&M to disrupt the rhythm Shade’s team has established during its recent winning streak.

Oct. 17, 2026; Offensive Coordinator Coach Clifford Fedd (left) and head coach Tremaine Jackson (right) calling plays during the Prairie View A&M 41-38 victory against Alcorn State at Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas. | Credit: Teri Wilkerson, HBCU Legends on SI

Prairie View A&M Still Searching for Its Identity in Game 10

Despite winning the SWAC championship in Jackson’s first season, Prairie View A&M has faced a tougher road in 2026.

The Panthers opened with a 1-3 record against a nonconference schedule featuring Tarleton State, Baylor, and Stephen F. Austin.

They later dropped consecutive conference games to Mississippi Valley State, 28-27, and Southern, 28-14.

However, Prairie View A&M rebounded with a dramatic 41-38 victory over Alcorn State and a 30-19 road win against East Texas A&M.

After an Oct. 31 open date, the Panthers return to action seeking their third consecutive victory.

Jackson acknowledged that his coaching staff is still evaluating the team’s identity as it enters its 10th game.

“It’s crazy that this is Game 10 for us and we're still trying to figure out who we are,” he said. “We made some changes; we did some things different. We’re still trying to figure out who and what we are. Obviously we won’t know that until the end, but this is a big game for us because it’s the game that we get to play.”

Those adjustments have helped the Panthers remain in contention for another SWAC West title.

Quarterback Tevin Carter has emerged as a key offensive weapon. Against Alcorn State, Carter accounted for four touchdowns, two passing and two rushing, in Prairie View A&M’s 41-38 victory.

Placekicker Ethan Eddins delivered the decisive 37-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining against the Braves.

The performance provided another example of the Panthers’ ability to win close conference games.

Prairie View A&M has played three one-score SWAC contests this season and won two.

Alabama A&M quarterback Cornelius Brown IV calling a play in the second quarter of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off. Aug. 29, 2026; Center Parc Stadium; Atlanta, Georgia. | | Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends on SI

The SWAC Championship Race Is No Longer Just a Battle for Six Wins

Jackson believes the SWAC’s increasing competitive balance has changed how coaches must approach the conference championship race.

“It used to be the battle for six, right?” Jackson said. “Before I took the job here, I said, okay, what’s the quickest way to the conference championship? You got to win six. The first team to win six, 6-2 used to get you in, man. Now it’s so competitive, it can be 5-3, it can be 4-4 in the right situation. You just don’t know, man.”

The current SWAC standings demonstrate his point.

SWAC West Division Standings

Prairie View A&M: 3-2 SWAC, 4-5 overall

Alcorn State: 3-2 SWAC, 5-4 overall

Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 3-2 SWAC, 5-3 overall

Texas Southern: 2-3 SWAC, 3-5 overall

Grambling State: 2-3 SWAC, 4-4 overall

Southern: 2-3 SWAC, 4-5 overall

The division has become a six-team race, with only one game separating first and last place.

Prairie View A&M’s remaining conference schedule includes Alabama A&M at home Saturday, Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 14, and Alabama State on Nov. 21.

Winning all three games would give the Panthers a 6-2 conference record.

A loss to Alabama A&M would leave Prairie View A&M at 3-3, making 5-3 its best possible finish.

Either scenario would require the Panthers to monitor their division rivals' results and potential tiebreakers.

SWAC East Division Standings

Alabama A&M: 4-1 SWAC, 7-2 overall

Bethune-Cookman: 3-2 SWAC, 5-4 overall

Jackson State: 3-2 SWAC, 6-2 overall

Alabama State: 2-3 SWAC, 4-4 overall

Mississippi Valley State: 2-3 SWAC, 3-6 overall

Florida A&M: 1-4 SWAC, 2-7 overall

Alabama A&M has a one-game advantage over Bethune-Cookman and Jackson State entering Saturday.

A Bulldogs victory would improve their conference record to 5-1, with Texas Southern and Mississippi Valley State remaining on the schedule.

The SWAC Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN2. The East and West champions will meet at a campus site to be determined.

Alabama A&M quarterback Cornelious Brown, IV, (10) carries the ball against Alabama State during the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, October 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

HBCU Legends' Analysis: Five Keys to Alabama A&M vs. Prairie View A&M

1. Alabama A&M Has the Offensive Advantage

The Bulldogs have won four of their last five games, averaging 43.0 points during that stretch.

Their only loss was a 31-28 defeat against Jackson State, a game they literally “allowed to slip” away with a late fumble.

The Panthers have averaged 26.6 points over their last five games, posting a 3-2 record. One area to watch is on 3rd down. Prairie View’s defense has struggled this season, allowing opponents a 45.7% conversion rate (110th in the FCS).

The Bulldogs are No. 5 in the FCS and best in the SWAC, converting 49.5 percent of their third downs through nine games.

Defensive scoring over that same five-game period is nearly identical.

Alabama A&M: 25.6 points allowed per game

Prairie View A&M: 25.4 points allowed per game

However, Alabama A&M’s offensive production presents a significant challenge for Prairie View A&M’s defense.

2. Prairie View A&M Benefits From Additional Preparation

The Panthers had an open date on Oct. 31, giving Jackson and his staff more time to prepare.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M played an emotionally charged Magic City Classic against Alabama State.

The Bulldogs earned a 31-28 victory to claim their first win in the rivalry since 2021.

They now must travel to southeast Texas for another game with major conference championship implications.

Prairie View A&M’s extra rest and preparation could matter for the No. 85-ranked FCS defense, especially in the second half.

Tevin Carter | Credit: Teri Wilkerson, HBCU Legends on SI

3. Tevin Carter Must Challenge Alabama A&M’s Secondary

Jackson identified Alabama A&M’s secondary as one of the Bulldogs’ defensive strengths.

Carter’s ability to create plays through the air and on the ground will be central to Prairie View A&M’s offensive strategy.

Against Alcorn State, the Panthers quarterback threw two passing touchdowns and scored two rushing touchdowns.

If Alabama A&M’s defensive backs limit the passing game, Prairie View A&M must find ways to establish rushing opportunities and protect Carter from negative plays.

4. The Third Quarter Could Determine the Outcome

Jackson’s observations about Shade’s teams controlling the middle of games make halftime adjustments especially important.

Alabama A&M has shown it can generate explosive offensive production, forcing opponents to abandon their preferred game plans.

Prairie View A&M cannot afford a slow start to the second half.

Maintaining possession, limiting turnovers, and preventing explosive plays will be crucial to staying competitive entering the fourth quarter.

5. Special Teams Could Decide Another Close Game

Prairie View A&M has already shown that it can win tight SWAC games.

Eddins’ late 37-yard field goal against Alcorn State demonstrated the value of dependable special teams execution.

If the teams enter the fourth quarter separated by one possession, field position, kicking accuracy, and ball security could determine the winner.

Alabama A&M head coach Sam Shade coaches against Alabama State during the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, October 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Recent Results: Alabama A&M and Prairie View A&M

Alabama A&M’s Last Five Games

Oct. 31: W, 31-28 vs. Alabama State (Magic City Classic, Birmingham, Ala.)

Oct. 17: W, 61-31 vs. Grambling State

Oct. 10: W, 55-17 vs. Bethune-Cookman

Oct. 3: L, 31-28 vs. Jackson State (Mobile, Ala.)

Sept. 26: W, 40-21 at Florida A&M

Last five: 4-1, 43.0 points scored per game, 25.6 points allowed per game.

Prairie View A&M’s Last Five Games

Oct. 24: W, 30-19 at East Texas A&M

Oct. 17: W, 41-38 vs. Alcorn State

Oct. 10: L, 28-14 vs. Southern

Oct. 3: L, 28-27 at Mississippi Valley State

Sept. 26: W, 21-14 vs. Grambling State (State Fair Classic, Dallas)

Last five: 3-2, 26.6 points scored per game, 25.4 points allowed per game.

Can Prairie View A&M Extend Its Winning Streak Against Alabama A&M?

Prairie View A&M enters Saturday with a notable advantage in the programs' recent history.

The Panthers have defeated Alabama A&M in five consecutive meetings, including a convincing 48-5 victory in Huntsville during the 2025 season.

The Bulldogs have not beaten Prairie View A&M since 2012.

However, Shade’s 2026 team enters Saturday riding a three-game winning streak and with an opportunity to strengthen its hold on the SWAC East.

For Prairie View A&M, the contest represents another opportunity to stabilize its season, extend its winning streak, and keep its championship defense on track.

Jackson understands the importance of the matchup. Still, his approach remains grounded in the weekly preparation required to survive a highly competitive conference race.

“All you can do is take it week to week and control the situation and do what you’re supposed to do,” he said. “But most definitely, man, they’re a really talented football team.”

Oct. 17, 2026; Prairie View A&M Panthers football team ready to take the field against Alcorn State Braves at Panther Stadium in Prairie View, Texas. | Credit: Teri Wilkerson, HBCU Legends on SI

Prediction

Last year around the same time, the Panthers lost a close game to Alabama State after leading most of the first half. Can this year’s team replicate the TSU game strategy, lead from start to finish, make the Bulldogs one-dimensional, and smother the explosive plays? If so, expect Prairie View to win.

If Alabama A&M dictates the pace on the ground and hits big plays in the Panthers’ vulnerable secondary, the Bulldogs will ride back to Huntsville victorious.

Nevertheless, it will be a great day for HBCU football in Prairie View, Texas, and an outstanding day for the victor, who will solidify themselves as the SWAC’s team to beat and may control home-field advantage for the championship game.