HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - SEASON FINALES - WEEK 13
HOUSTON - HBCU football games scheduled in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independents for Week 13.
SEASON FINALES - WEEK 13
2024 NCAA DII PLAYOFFS - CARSON-NEWMAN VS. MILES (11:00 AM CT)
No. 22-ranked Miles College (9-2) will host its first Super Region 2 NCAA Division II Football Playoff game at home against Carson-Newman (9-2) at Sloan-Alumni Stadium in Fairfield, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 11:00 AM CT with ESPN + broadcasting the event.
Today's game will be the first-ever meeting between Miles and Carson-Newman. Miles will make their third visit to the NCAA Playoffs since losing to Lenoir-Rhyne in 2019.
2024 NCAA DII PLAYOFFS - VA UNION VS. WINGATE (12:00 PM CT)
Virginia Union University will face Wingate University in the first round of the NCA Division II Football Playoffs at 12:00 p.m. CT. VUU will enter the game with an 8-3 record and as champions of the CIAA while Wingate enters the game as SAC champions with a 9-1 record.
This will only be the third meeting between Virginia Union and Wingate. Beside the 2022 Playoff Game, Wingate won over VUU on September 5, 2001, in Wingate, N.C.
SEMO VS. TENNESSEE STATE (3:30 PM )
Saturday's outing marks the 31st meeting between Southeast Missouri and Tennessee State. SEMO holds a 16-14 lead in the all-time series and is 5-9 against the Tigers in Nashville.
The Tigers still remember their 42-0 loss to SEMO in Nashville on Nov. 5, 2022. However, the Tigers team facing the Redhawks this Saturday is different.
Today's Tennessee State victory and Tennessee Tech and UT Martin defeats will secure an automatic berth for the 2024 NCAA FCS Playoffs. An SEMO win gives them the title.
Tigers head coach Eddie George has done a tremendous job turning around this program with a shot to win another OVC championship since 1999.
JACKSON STATE VS. ALCORN STATE
The Jackson State Tigers won the SWAC East title and are headed to The Reservation for an annual season-finale against the Alcorn Braves.
Will the Tigers be focused to square-off against a hostile Braves team who hope to blemish JSU's conference record.
FLORIDA A&M VS. BETHUNE-COOKMAN (THE FLORIDA CLASSIC)
A victory in the season finale for both teams would be what they need before heading into Thanksgiving weekend. It could be the very last time some seniors to ever dress in a football uniform.
*NOTABLE GAMES TO WATCH: Prairie View at Alabama State, Texas Southern at UAPB, Norfolk State vs. South Carolina State.