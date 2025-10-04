HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 6 | HOMECOMINGS & CLASSICS
The HBCU football's updated scores, news, and social media postings in Week 6.
HOUSTON - HBCU football games scores in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independents for Week 6.
Here are your Saturday, Oct. 4 HBCU football games scheduled for Week 6:
- Delaware State at Monmouth | 1 p.m. | FloFootball
- Morgan State at Georgetown | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Shaw at Bluefield State | 1 p.m. | (no broadcast listed)
- Fayetteville State at Bowie State | 1 p.m. | (no broadcast listed)
- Livingstone at Elizabeth City State | 1 p.m. | (no broadcast listed)
- Virginia Union at Winston-Salem State | 1 p.m. | (no broadcast listed)
- Savannah State at South Carolina State | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Johnson C. Smith at Virginia State | 2 p.m. | (no broadcast listed)
- Ottawa-Arizona vs. Langston (OK) | 2 p.m. | SAC Network
- Bethune-Cookman at Alabama State | 3 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Allen at Benedict | 3 p.m. | SIAC Network
- Kentucky State at Miles | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
- Albany State at Lane | 3 p.m. | SIAC Network
- North Carolina A&T at William & Mary | 3:30 p.m. | FloFootball
- Norfolk State at Hampton (Battle of the Bay) | 4 p.m. | FloFootball
- Prairie View A&M at Alcorn State | 4 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State | 5 p.m. | HBCU GO
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern | 7 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Florida Memorial vs. Southeastern University | 7 p.m. | Sun Conference Network
