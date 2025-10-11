HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 7 | EPIC SHOWDOWNS & SWAC RIVALS CLASH
The HBCU football's updated scores, news, and social media postings in Week 7.
HOUSTON - HBCU football games scores in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independents for Week 7.
Here are your Saturday, Oct. 11 HBCU football games scheduled for Week 7:
HBCU FOOTBALL GAMES IN WEEK 7
- Southern Connecticut State at Delaware State | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
- South Carolina State at North Carolina A&T | 1 p.m. | FloFootball
- Virginia-Lynchburg at Morgan State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Howard at Sacred Heart | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
- Lincoln (PA) at Bluefield State | 1 p.m. | Bluefield State Network
- Virginia State at Bowie State | 1 p.m. | HBCU GO
- Virginia Union at Elizabeth City State | 1 p.m. | CIAA Network
- Winston-Salem at Shaw | 1 p.m. | CIAA Network
- Florida Memorial vs. Keiser University | 1 p.m. | Sun Network
- Livingstone at Fayetteville State | 1:30 p.m. | FSU Sports Network
- Norfolk State at Wofford | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
- Campbell at Hampton | 2 p.m. | FloFootball
- North Carolina Central at Florida A&M | 3 p.m. | HBCU GO
- Westgate at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | 3 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Mississippi Valley State at Alabama A&M | 3 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Lincoln (CA) at Alcorn State | 3 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Alabama State at Jackson State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPNU
- Southern at Bethune-Cookman | 4 p.m. | SWAC TV
- Tennessee State at Southeast Missouri State | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
- Texas Southern at Grambling State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 7
