HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 8 | HOMECOMING BATTLES & CONFERENCE CLASHES
The HBCU football's updated scores, news, and social media postings in Week 8.
In this story:
- Jackson State Tigers
- Morgan State Bears
- Tennessee State Tigers
- Norfolk State Spartans
- North Carolina A&T Aggies
- North Carolina Central Eagles
- Alabama State Hornets
- Prairie View A&M Panthers
- Texas Southern Tigers
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions
- Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
- Alcorn State Braves
- Alabama A&M Bulldogs
- South Carolina State Bulldogs
HOUSTON - HBCU football games scores in the SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA, OVC, CAA and Independents for Week 8.
Here are your Saturday, Oct. 18 HBCU football games scheduled for Week 8:
HBCU FOOTBALL GAMES IN WEEK 8
- Kentucky State 17, Franklin Pierce University 14 - Final
- Bowie State 42, Bluefield State 37 - Final
- Johnson C. Smith 52, Shaw 0 - Final
- Lincoln (PA) 21, Virginia Union 66 - FINAL
- Livingstone 10, Winston-Salem State 42 - Final
- Elizabeth City State 20, Virginia State 24 - Final
- Tuskegee 3, Albany State 7 - Final
- Lane 7, Morehouse 31- FINAL
- Kentucky Christian 35, Central State 27 - Final
- Savannah State 0, Fort Valley State7 - Q2
- Clark Atlanta 20, Miles 24 Q4
- Benedict 3, Edward Waters 7 - Q1
- Virginia-Lynchburg 10, Texas Southern 61 - FINAL
- Grambling State 14, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 7 - Q3
- Lincoln 10, Mississippi Valley State 61 - FINAL
- Alcorn State 14, Florida A&M 9 Q2.
- Prairie View A&M 17, Southern 0 - HALFTIME
- Howard 0, Tennessee State 7 - Q1
BOLD: HOMECOMING
HBCU FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD - WEEK 8
Published