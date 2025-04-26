HBCU Football To NFL Draft Tracker: UDFA Signings And 2025 Draft Updates

HBCU Legends

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama A&M offensive lineman Carson Vinson (OL45) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
HBCU Legends is tracking the current and former HBCU football players who have been drafted and signed to undrafted free agent contracts surrounding the 2025 NFL Draft. Several players who left HBCU football to join FBS programs are included.

HBCU FOOTBALL'S UNDRAFTED FREE AGENTS - 2025

2025 HBCU-NFL DRAFT TRACKER

  1. Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (Jackson State/Colorado) - Defensive back signed UDFA contract with Jacksonville Jaguars. (Source)
  2. Kendall Bohler (Florida A&M) - Defensive back signing a UDFA contract with Denver Broncos. (Source)
  3. Quantez Mansfield (NCCU) - Defensive lineman expected to receive rookie minicamp invitation from Minnesota Vikings. (Source)
  4. Joaquin Davis (NCCU) - Wide receiver expects to sign a UDFA contract with Denver Broncos. (Source)
  5. Robert Jones III (Howard) - Defensive back has received two rookie minicamp invitations - Chiefs and Vikings, per Jones to HBCU Legends.
  6. Torricelli Simpkins (NCCU) - Offensive lineman expected to sign UDFA contract with the New Orleans Saints. (Source)
  7. Robert McDaniel (Jackson State) - Defensive back will sign a UDFA contract with the Washington Commanders, per agent.  
  8. Aaron Smith (South Carolina State) - Linebacker will sign a UDFA contract with the New York Jets. (Source)
  9. Shilo Sanders (Jackson State/CU) - Defensive back will sign a UDFA contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Source)
  10. Devontae Davis (Jackson State/FAU) - Defensive lineman signed a UDFA contract with the Indianapolis Colts. (Source)
  11. Kisean Johnson (Alabama State/Western Kentucky) - Wide receiver signed a UDFA Contract with the Baltimore Ravens. (Source)
  12. Da'Quan Felton (Norfolk State/Virginia Tech) - Wide receiver signed a UDFA contract with the New York Giants. (Source)
  13. Jason Ivey (North Carolina A&T) - Offensive lineman signed a UDFA contract with the Cleveland Browns. (Source)
  14. Irv Mulligan (Jackson State) - Running back invited to rookie minicamp by the New York Giants, per representative.
  15. Xavier Robiou (Howard) - Defensive back has been invited to rookie minicamp by the Washington Commanders. (Source)
  16. Myles Crawley (Grambling State) - Quarterback has been invited to rookie minicamp by the New York Giants.
  17. Seven McGee (Jackson State/Albany) - Wide receiver has been invited to rookie minicamp by the Atlanta Falcons. (Source)
  18. Elijah Williams (Morgan State) - Defensive lineman has been invited to rookie minicamp by the Minnesota Vikings. (Source)
  19. KeShawn Toney (South Carolina State) - Tight end has been invited to rookie minicamp by the Cleveland Browns. (Source)
  20. Jaden Sutton (Delaware State) - Running back has been invited to rookie minicamp by the Washington Commanders. (Source)
  21. Phillip Webb (Jackson State) - Defensive lineman has been invited to rookie minicamp by the Miami Dolphins. (Source)
  22. Travis Martin (Langston University) - Defensive back has been invited to rookie minicamp by the Seattle Seahawks.
Travis Hunter went against the recruiting norms when he chose Jackson State University to play for then-head coach Deion Sanders. He following Coach Prime to Colorado to play in Boulder.

After two outstanding seasons, he parlayed his HBCU football roots into becoming the 2024 Heisman Trophy Winner and the No. 2 overall draft choice by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Travis Hunter. No. 2 overall draft pick out of Colorado via Jackson State.

Bhayshul Tuten
Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team running back Bhayshul Tuten of Virginia Tech (33) runs the ball during Senior Bowl practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Bhayshul Tuten, RB. No. 104 draft pick in the fourth round out of VA Tech via North Carolina A&T. Tuten is a dynamic running back with elite-level speed.

Carson Vinson. No. 141 draft pick in the fifth round out of Alabama A&M. The big All-SWAC offensive lineman is suited to play in the National Football League for a team who values HBCU players.

Shedeur Sanders. No. 144 draft pick in the fifth round out of Colorado via Jackson State. Perhaps the best college football prospect in this year's draft fell down to the fifth round.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Jan 30, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; East running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt of Arizona (31) is presented with the offensive MVP trophy after the East defeats the West in the East-West Shrine Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jacory Croskey-Merritt. Very fast and shifty running back out of Alabama State and Arizona. Drafted as 254th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

