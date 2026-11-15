HBCU Football Week 11: HBCU Players of the Year Leaders, Week's Top Performers | SMQB Part II

HOUSTON -- Part II of our Week 11 HBCU Football Sunday Morning Quarterback (SMQB), presented by HBCU+, is all about the weekend's standouts and the players who have really made their mark during the 2026 season.

With one week to go in the regular season for a number of programs the race for the HBCU football's top individual award is still very much open.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame will name four finalists for the Black College Football Player of the Year Award following the season. The winner will be presented with the Deacon Jones Trophy during halftime of the 2027 Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl on Feb. 27 in Atlanta.

Until then the argument is all numbers, individual stats and team success. Five Division I players have clearly stood out from the pack, each with a strong case and at least one hurdle in their path to the award.

HBCU Players of the Year - 2026 | HBCU Legends

Division I: Five Players Making Their Deacon Jones Trophy Cases

Alcorn State's Jaylon Tolbert (11) throws a pass during the Southern Heritage Classic between Alcorn State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on September 27, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

1. Jaylon Tolbert, QB, Alcorn State

Passing yards: 3,232

Touchdown passes: 34

Interceptions: 10

Team record: 6-5

Tolbert has the most compelling statistical case of any HBCU quarterback. He leads every other HBCU FCS passer in passing yards (3,232) by over 500 and is also the only one to have 34 touchdown passes.

The argument against him is Alcorn State's 6-5 record and their elimination from the SWAC West championship game. That said, the individual production at this level is certainly worth considering.

Alabama State linebacker Mitchell Robinson, Jr., (5), defensive tackle Thad Parson (96), and linebacker Azari'el Todd (35) tackle Southern running back Trey Holly (6) during the Birmingham Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday August 29, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2. Trey Holly, RB, Southern University

Rushing yards: 1,402

Rushing touchdowns: 14

Nearly 400 yards ahead of the next HBCU running back

Holly has been the most productive running back in HBCU football this season. He's got the ability to get the yards and get the TDs, so he's a very real contender in a very quarterback heavy field.

The case for him is that Southern is still in the running in the SWAC West and the Bayou Classic gives Holly another national platform to build his case. An outstanding game and win over Grambling would be a massive boost to his campaign.

In my opinion, he's the neck-for-neck leader with Tolbert with one game left on the schedule. If Tolbert suffers a season-ending loss at the hands of Jackson State, Holly could be the top player by the Black College Football Hall of Fame voters.

Alabama A&M quarterback Cornelious Brown, IV, (10) passes against Alabama State during the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, October 31, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

3. Cornelious Brown IV, QB, Alabama A&M

Passing yards: 2,699

Touchdown passes: 25

Interceptions: 7

Team record: 8-3

Brown has been a productive player stat-wise and has also delivered real team success. Alabama A&M is one win from the SWAC Football Championship Game and that puts Brown in a position to lead the Bulldogs to a conference title.

The argument against him is his 124-yard passing performance against Prairie View A&M. That doesn't really speak to his ability against another team that's in the championship hunt. His overall production, though, and where Alabama A&M is in the SWAC East does work in his favor.

QB Keely Watson | SC State Athletics

4. Keely Watson, QB, South Carolina State

Passing yards: 2,057

Touchdown passes: 19

Interceptions: 3

Team record: 9-2

MEAC champions

Watson probably has the most compelling case of all. His total yards are well behind the other top QBs, but his efficiency, his ball security and his leadership have been the key factors in South Carolina State winning another MEAC title.

The Bulldogs have won three straight conference titles under head coach Chennis Berry and Watson has positioned them for another trip to the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

The case for him is that winning matters. Watson has the best championship record of any of the candidates and another major in the Celebration Bowl would go a long way to bolster his case.

Jackson State quarterback Jared Lockhart (1) looks to pass during the game against Mississippi Valley State at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

5. Jared Lockhart, QB, Jackson State

Passing yards: 2,232

Touchdown passes: 20

Interceptions: 3

Lockhart has delivered a productive season while protecting the football exceptionally well. His three interceptions tie him with Watson for the fewest among the five leading candidates.

The counter-argument is that JSU's loss to Alabama State on Saturday has done him considerable damage. A win over Alcorn State would go a long way to re-establishing his credentials, though of course his final standing would also be very much in play depending on how the Tigers finish in the SWAC Championship.

Division II: CIAA and SIAC Award Winners Enter the Discussion

The DII field is full of legitimate contenders who have already been recognised by their own conferences.

Both the CIAA and the SIAC have announced their 2026 individual football awards. The players who were recognized as the best during the regular season have been named.

RB Fabian Duncan, JCS | JC Smith Athletics

1. Fabian Duncan, RB, Johnson C. Smith

Duncan won the CIAA Offensive Player of the Year that season at Johnson C. Smith.

He added a TD in Saturday's CIAA Championship game (Golden Bulls lost 15-14 to Virginia Union).

His ability to produce against conference opponents and to earn the league's top offensive honor makes him one of the strongest DII candidates.

Jackson Wasik | Central State Athletics

2. Jackson Wasik, QB, Central State

Wasik claimed two of the SIAC's most prestigious honors:

SIAC Most Valuable Player

SIAC Offensive Player of the Year

His performance was 329 yards passing against Benedict in Week 10, again a good performance against quality conference opposition.

The counter-argument was that Central State finished 6-4 and that would put him at a disadvantage compared to guys who had actually taken their programs to conference championships.

Nonetheless Wasik has an excellent individual CV having won both the league's MVP and Offensive Player of the Year awards.

3. Ahmad Ross, LB, Virginia Union

Ross has one of the best defensive records in Division II.

CIAA Defensive Player of the Year

Nine tackles in the CIAA Championship Game

Helped Virginia Union finish 10-1

First 10-win season for the Panthers since 1991

Ross is a very significant counter-argument to the notion that the Deacon Jones Trophy should go to the best offensive player.

Whilst the QBs and RBs will be the ones dominating the stats, Ross has been absolutely pivotal to Virginia Union's championship success.

The case for him: his individual accolades, his defensive production and his team success make him one of the most convincing Division II cases.

4. Juan Gainous, QB, Kentucky State

Gainous had one of the best individual games of the season against Morehouse in Week 10.

Passing yards against Morehouse: 405

Touchdown passes against Morehouse: 5

Team record: 8-3

Led Kentucky State to the SIAC Championship Game

His ability to get Kentucky State in a position to be in the championship game absolutely deserves recognition.

The argument against him: he didn't take the SIAC individual awards (i.e. he didn't take the SIAC Player of the Year, SIAC Freshman of the Year etc). That could well have put him behind Wasik in the eyes of the voters.

However, his late-season performances and Kentucky State's success do merit a look.

5. Trevon French, LB, Edward Waters

French entered the season as the SIAC's Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and finished the year with the conference's Postseason Defensive Player of the Year.

That consistency is significant.

Unlike the candidates who came to the game late in the season, French were in with the very high expectations going into 2026 and delivered the performance that was required to merit them.

His recognition only serves to further underline the case for defensive excellence to be in the Deacon Jones Trophy conversation.

Other Division II Players Worth Watching

A number of other players also merit mention for their efforts in the 2026 season.

Ramon Brown, RB, Virginia Union: CIAA Championship Game Most Valuable Player, helped the Panthers to the CIAA Championship.

Darius Cyprian, WR, Kentucky State: An important offensive contributor in Kentucky State's run to the SIAC Championship Game.

Rahsaan Matthews Jr., QB, Virginia State: First team All-CIAA after a very good season as the quarterback for the Trojan offense.

SMQB Final Take: Statistics or Championships?

The Deacon Jones Trophy race raises a very interesting question for the selection committee: should it be the player with the most impressive individual stats, or the player whose performances were most instrumental in winning the championships?

Tolbert leads the statistical pack of the QBs. Holly has pulled away from the HBCU rushing group. Brown has had the production and the championship pedigree. Watson has had the efficiency and the wins. Lockhart has had the ball security and has kept JSU in the game.

Division II is another dimension. Wasik has the SIAC's most prominent individual awards, Duncan leads the CIAA in offensive awards and Ross has the defensive accolades plus the championship hardware.

The Deacon Jones Trophy goes to the best HBCU football player in the country, no matter what division.

With the regular season games, the conference championships and the postseason still to come the race is far from over.

One thing is certain though: the numbers have kicked the argument off. The championships may well be the ones that finish it.

HBCU Football Week 11: Top Individual Performances

Top Five Offensive Performers

1. Glenn Foreman III, QB, Benedict: 23 of 40 passing for 348 yards and 4 TDs (including the TD passes that tied and then won it in a 24 point comeback for the SIAC title).

2. Trey Holly, RB, Southern: 33 carries, 154 yards, 3 TDs vs Alcorn State. He's past the 1,400 yard mark for the season.

3. Billy Roberson II, RB, Howard: rushed 28 times for 160 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 30-24 victory that saw Delaware State eliminated.

4. Ramon Brown, RB, Virginia Union: 69-yard TD run to win the CIAA Championship, named game MVP.

5. Jacobe Robinson, QB, Grambling State: 224 yards passing (11 completions), 4 TDs, 61 yards rushing at Bethune-Cookman.

Honorable Mention

Tamyrion "TJ" Hatch, Benedict: 8 catches, 171 yards, 1 TD.

Keith Jenkins Jr., Morgan State: 17 carries, 159 yards (career high), 57-yard TD.

Lantavious Murphy, Grambling State: 6 receptions, 122 yards, 3 TDs.

Keely Watson, South Carolina State: 169 passing yards, 3 TDs.

Tevin Carter, Prairie View A&M: 201 passing yards, 64 rushing yards, 1 TD.

Kolton Nero, Alabama A&M: 100 rushing yards, 2 TDs.

Cornelious Brown IV, Alabama A&M: 18 of 24 passing, 201 yards, 2 passing TDs, 1 rushing TD.

Tristan Thomas, Kentucky State: 82 yard TD run.

Gino Addison, N.C. Central: 119 rushing yards, 59 yard TD.

Top Five Defensive Performers

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1. Marquis Lane-Owens, DB, South Carolina State: interception return for the TD that clinched the MEAC title.

2. Ahmad Ross, LB, Virginia Union: 9 tackles for a defence that shut out Johnson C. Smith in the second half of a one point championship game.

3. Myles Richardson, DB, Alabama State: Recovered a fumble in the end zone for a first quarter TD in a 20-13 win over Jackson State.

4. Javon Bowser, DB, Benedict: Returned a blocked punt 35 yards for a TD and had six tackles in the SIAC title game.

5. DeShawn Carter, DE, Tennessee State: Two sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in a 13-12 win.

Honorable Mention

Zamari Hall, Alabama State: End-zone interception with six seconds remaining.

Vincent Hill, Johnson C. Smith: 10 tackles.

Donovan Jones, Texas Southern: 12 tackles.

Micah Gay, Jackson State: 11 tackles.

Jamal Jordan, Grambling State: 13 tackles.

Defensive Unit Honors

South Carolina State: Held N.C. Central to 110 yards and no points after halftime, with five sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

Virginia Union: Recorded a second-half shutout to win a championship by one point.

Alabama A&M: Held Texas Southern to 69 passing yards and kept the Tigers off the board until 5:35 remained.

Morgan State: Recorded three interceptions and allowed one touchdown against Norfolk State.

Prairie View A&M: Held Arkansas-Pine Bluff to 247 yards and 10 points on its home field.

Top Special Teams Plays

Ethan Eddins, Prairie View A&M: A 43-yard field goal on the final play to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Cayden McIntosh and Javon Bowser, Benedict: The blocked punt and 35-yard return that cut a 14-point deficit to seven.

Gage Miller, Virginia Union: Three field goals in a game decided by one point.

Andrew Abu-Akel, Alabama State: Fourth-quarter field goals of 47 and 40 yards against Jackson State.

John Hernandez-Vargas, Fayetteville State: The 30-yard winner with 1:47 left to complete a 21-point comeback.

HBCU Football Statistical Leaders Through Week 11

HBCU FCS players only. Season totals are based on ESPN statistics through Week 10, plus each player's Week 11 box score.

Top Five HBCU FCS Passers

1. Jaylon Tolbert, Alcorn State: 218 of 332 passing; 3,232 yards; 34 TDs; 10 INTs.

2. Cornelious Brown IV, Alabama A&M: 205 of 336 passing; 2,699 yards; 25 TDs; 7 INTs.

3. Daylin Lee, Tennessee State: 189 of 346 passing; 2,252 yards; 14 TDs; 11 INTs.

4. Jared Lockhart, Jackson State: 154 of 258 passing; 2,232 yards; 20 TDs; 3 INTs.

5. Keely Watson, South Carolina State: 175 of 268 passing; 2,057 yards; 19 TDs; 3 INTs.

Next: Tevin Carter, Prairie View A&M (2,015 yards); Cameron Edge, Morgan State (1,974 yards, did not play in Week 11).

Top Five HBCU FCS Rushers

1. Trey Holly, Southern: 248 carries; 1,402 yards; 14 TDs; Week 11: 154 rushing yards.

2. Athean Renfro Jr., Texas Southern: 176 carries; 1,006 yards; 8 TDs; Week 11: 30 rushing yards.

3. Rashon Brown, Bethune-Cookman: 177 carries; 882 yards; 9 TDs; no Week 11 carries.

4. Gino Addison, N.C. Central: 123 carries; 829 yards; 4 TDs; Week 11: 119 rushing yards.

5. Jalyn Daniels, Norfolk State: 151 carries; 801 yards; 7 TDs; Week 11: 47 rushing yards.

Next: Mason Pickett-Hicks, South Carolina State (793 yards, no carries the past two weeks); Fredrick Robertson, Alcorn State (777 yards).

Top Five HBCU FCS Receivers

1. Nate Rembert, Jackson State: 44 receptions; 757 yards; 3 TDs; Week 11: 32 receiving yards.

2. Jaylan Bean, Alabama A&M: 46 receptions; 732 yards; 9 TDs; Week 11: 59 receiving yards.

3. Demetric Whitlock Jr., Arkansas-Pine Bluff: 44 receptions; 703 yards; 10 TDs; Week 11: 26 receiving yards.

4. Jarel Williams, Alabama A&M: 42 receptions; 701 yards; 8 TDs; no Week 11 receptions.

5. Cam Bulluck, Tennessee State: 680 receiving yards; Week 11: 47 receiving yards. Reception and touchdown totals were not available in the compiled data.

Next: Malaqhi Jones, South Carolina State (597 yards); Damien McDaniel, Prairie View A&M (596 yards); DJ Maultsby, South Carolina State (594 yards).

HBCU Football Week 11: 10 Statistics That Defined the Weekend

24: Benedict's deficit with 6:30 left in the third quarter of the SIAC Championship. 76: Glenn Foreman III's passing yards for the entire season before he threw for 348 on Saturday. 69: Yards on Ramon Brown's fourth-quarter touchdown run, Virginia Union's only touchdown in a 15-14 win. 14: South Carolina State's consecutive MEAC wins under Chennis Berry. The title is the program's 21st. 110: N.C. Central's yards after halftime in Orangeburg, after 204 in the first half. 43: Yards on Ethan Eddins' winning kick for Prairie View A&M, at the end of a 13-play drive. 68: Jackson State's rushing yards in a 20-13 loss at Alabama State. The Tigers outgained the Hornets by 78 yards and lost. 3,232: Jaylon Tolbert's passing yards for Alcorn State. He is the first HBCU FCS quarterback to pass 3,000 yards this season, with 34 touchdowns. 0-9: Michael Vick's MEAC record in two seasons at Norfolk State. 21: Fayetteville State's deficit against Virginia State on Friday night before winning 31-29.

BC+ HBCU Football Power Rankings After Week 11

BC+ is HBCU Legends' power rating. It measures opponent-adjusted scoring margin, credits home teams 2.5 points and neutral sites none, and is expressed in points per game relative to a top-five FCS team. A smaller negative number is better.

Records are overall.

Division I BC+ Power Rankings

1. South Carolina State (MEAC): 9-2; BC+ -24.0; previous rank No. 1.

2. Alabama A&M (SWAC): 8-3; BC+ -26.4; previous rank No. 2.

3. Jackson State (SWAC): 7-3; BC+ -28.9; previous rank No. 3.

4. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC): 6-4; BC+ -29.5; previous rank No. 4.

5. Alabama State (SWAC): 6-4; BC+ -31.2; previous rank No. 5.

6. North Carolina A&T (CAA): 5-6; BC+ -31.2; previous rank No. 9.

7. Prairie View A&M (SWAC): 6-5; BC+ -31.3; previous rank No. 8.

8. Southern (SWAC): 6-5; BC+ -32.1; previous rank No. 11.

9. North Carolina Central (MEAC): 5-6; BC+ -32.7; previous rank No. 7.

10. Alcorn State (SWAC): 6-5; BC+ -33.0; previous rank No. 6.

The top five did not move, even though Nos. 3 and 4 lost.

Jackson State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff lost by a combined 10 points, and a margin-based model does not punish close road and rivalry losses the way a standings table does.

Biggest move: Southern, up three spots to No. 8 after a second straight win by double digits. Biggest fall: Alcorn State, down four.

Norfolk State dropped out of the top 10.

Next five: Norfolk State (-34.2), Grambling State (-34.3), Delaware State (-36.5), Howard (-36.7), Tennessee State (-39.9).

BC+ went 5-3 on last week's published SWAC and MEAC picks. It missed on Jackson State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Norfolk State.

Division II BC+ Power Rankings

1. Virginia Union (CIAA): 10-1; BC+ -34.9; previous rank No. 1.

2. Johnson C. Smith (CIAA): BC+ -38.4; previous rank No. 2.

3. Benedict (SIAC): 10-1; BC+ -40.4; previous rank No. 5.

4. Central State (SIAC): 6-4; BC+ -40.4; previous rank No. 4.

5. Virginia State (CIAA): 7-4; BC+ -41.2; previous rank No. 3.

6. Kentucky State (SIAC): 8-3; BC+ -42.4; previous rank No. 6.

7. Albany State (SIAC): 6-5; BC+ -45.0; previous rank No. 8.

8. Fayetteville State (CIAA): 8-3; BC+ -45.9; previous rank No. 7.

9. Edward Waters (SIAC): 7-4; BC+ -45.9; previous rank No. 9.

10. Bowie State (CIAA): 5-5; BC+ -51.2; previous rank No. 10.

Virginia Union won the CIAA by one point and still leads Division II by 3.5.

Benedict climbs to No. 3 with the SIAC trophy.

A reminder of what this number is: Benedict is 10-1, and Central State is 6-4, and BC+ has them even, because the Tigers have won close and the Marauders have lost close.

In the end, only the results matter.

SWAC and MEAC Championship Probabilities After Week 11

Only six SWAC games remain, so BC+ no longer needs a simulation. These numbers come from every possible combination of the remaining results, weighted by BC+ win probabilities and run through the SWAC's tiebreakers.

Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State are not eligible for the postseason.

SWAC East Championship Odds

Alabama A&M (5-2): 96.7% chance to win the East; 62.5% chance to win the SWAC Championship.

Jackson State (4-3): 3.3% chance to win the East; 1.8% chance to win the SWAC Championship.

Alabama State (4-3): Eliminated from both races.

Bethune-Cookman (3-4): Eliminated from both races.

Florida A&M (2-5): Postseason ineligible.

Mississippi Valley State (2-5): Postseason ineligible.

Alabama A&M's odds jumped from 65 percent to 97 percent in one afternoon.

BC+ makes the Bulldogs a 94 percent favorite at Mississippi Valley State, and they also advance if Jackson State loses in Lorman, which the model calls close to a coin flip.

SWAC West Championship Odds

Prairie View A&M (5-2): 81.0% chance to win the West; 30.3% chance to win the SWAC Championship.

Southern (4-3): 19.0% chance to win the West; 5.4% chance to win the SWAC Championship.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-3): Eliminated from both races.

Alcorn State (4-3): Eliminated from both races.

Grambling State (3-4): Eliminated from both races.

Texas Southern (2-5): Eliminated from both races.

Here is the part Panther fans will not like.

BC+ makes Alabama State a 57 percent favorite at home against Prairie View on Saturday.

The Panthers’ 81 percent comes from having two ways in: win, or lose and have Southern stumble.

Southern needs three things to go right, and the Bayou Classic is not until Nov. 28, so the West could stay open through Thanksgiving weekend.

MEAC Championship Standings and Celebration Bowl Outlook

South Carolina State: 4-0 MEAC, 9-2 overall; MEAC champion, clinched.

North Carolina Central: 3-1 MEAC, 5-6 overall; eliminated.

Howard: 2-2 MEAC, 5-6 overall; eliminated.

Delaware State: 2-2 MEAC, 6-5 overall; eliminated.

Morgan State: 1-3 MEAC, 6-5 overall; eliminated.

Norfolk State: 0-4 MEAC, 4-7 overall; eliminated.

South Carolina State’s MEAC odds were 73 percent a week ago. They are 100 now.

The early BC+ look at the Celebration Bowl, on a neutral field:

South Carolina State vs. Alabama A&M: Bulldogs favored at 57%.

South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M: Bulldogs favored at 70%.

What Did We Learn From HBCU Football Week 11?

What Did We Learn From HBCU Football Week 11? Clock management is a championship skill. Two weeks in a row, a team with the game in its hands gave it away in the final minute. Norfolk State did not kneel. Kentucky State could not kick.

Benedict has a quarterback question most teams would love. Foreman earned the next start. The playoffs will show whether Saturday was a moment or a change.

Virginia Union can win ugly. A team that beat Virginia State 36-14 a week earlier won a title with three field goals and one big run.

South Carolina State is the standard. Three straight MEAC titles, 14 straight league wins and a second-half shutout with the season on the line.

The preseason SWAC ballot is not a forecast. The teams picked fifth in each division are first and tied for second.



HBCU Football Week 11 Final Scores: Nov. 12-14, 2026

Scores from the BOXTOROW 2026 HBCU football scoreboard.

NCAA Division I

South Carolina State 38, North Carolina Central 24

Howard 30, Delaware State 24

Morgan State 17, Norfolk State 7

North Carolina A&T 41, Hampton 14

Tennessee State 13, Eastern Illinois 12

Prairie View A&M 13, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 10

Alabama State 20, Jackson State 13

Alabama A&M 35, Texas Southern 6

Southern 41, Alcorn State 28

Grambling State 32, Bethune-Cookman 21

Florida A&M 16, Mississippi Valley State 13



NCAA Division II

Benedict 52, Kentucky State 45, OT (SIAC Championship, Columbia, S.C.)

Virginia Union 15, Johnson C. Smith 14 (CIAA Championship, Durham, N.C.)

Fayetteville State 31, Virginia State 29 (Friday, CIAA Friday Night Blitz, Durham, N.C.)

Clark Atlanta 24, Fort Valley State 13 (Thursday)

Edward Waters 35, Chowan 29 (SIAC/CC Challenge, Murfreesboro, N.C.)

Albany State 37, Shorter 14

Charleston (.) 34, West Virginia State 19

NAIA and Other

NAIA and Other St. Thomas (Fla.) 35, Florida Memorial 20

Panhandle State 36, Langston 28

Nelson 39, Texas College 6

Chicago State 45, Virginia-Lynchburg 0

HBCU Football Week 12: Five Games to Watch

1. Prairie View A&M at Alabama State

Saturday, Nov. 21 | Montgomery, Ala.

Win, and the Panthers are SWAC West champions. Alabama State can play spoiler after knocking Jackson State out of first place.

BC+ prediction: Alabama State 57%.



2. Alabama A&M at Mississippi Valley State

Saturday, Nov. 21 | Itta Bena, Miss.

Win, and the Bulldogs are SWAC East champions. Sam Shade has Alabama A&M one victory from a championship game appearance after the program was picked fifth in the division.

BC+ prediction: Alabama A&M 94%.



3. Jackson State at Alcorn State

Saturday, Nov. 21 | Lorman, Miss.

Jackson State must win and hope Alabama A&M loses. The rivalry carries more than bragging rights for the Tigers.

BC+ prediction: Jackson State 55%.



4. Florida Classic: Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M

Saturday, Nov. 21 | Orlando, Fla.

Two teams out of the championship race and a rivalry that does not care. Raymond Woodie’s Wildcats need to end a three-game slide, while Quinn Gray Sr.'s Rattlers can finish with a signature rivalry victory.

BC+ prediction: Bethune-Cookman 54%.

5. NCAA Division II Playoffs, First Round

Saturday, Nov. 21

Benedict and Virginia Union carry conference titles into the bracket, which is announced Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Kentucky State, Fayetteville State and Johnson C. Smith are among the programs awaiting their postseason fate.

Other Week 12 Games

Howard at Norfolk State: BC+ favors Norfolk State, 64%.

Delaware State at South Carolina State: BC+ favors South Carolina State, 86%.

Morgan State at North Carolina Central: BC+ favors North Carolina Central, 76%.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern: BC+ favors Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 75%.

Bayou Classic, Grambling State vs. Southern: Nov. 28 in New Orleans. BC+ favors Southern, 56%.