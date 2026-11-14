HBCU Football Week 11: Championship Scores, Separation Saturday's How to Watch, and TV/Streaming Schedule

HOUSTON - Week 11 of the 2026 HBCU football season features 20 games from Thursday, Nov. 12, through Saturday, Nov. 14, including two conference championship games and critical matchups in the MEAC and SWAC title races.

Two games are already final, leaving 18 scheduled for Saturday. There are no HBCU games on Sunday in this schedule.

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) and Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) will crown their football champions Saturday.

Kentucky State travels to Benedict for the SIAC Championship at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPNU, the only HBCU game of the week scheduled for a national linear television network.

Johnson C. Smith and Virginia Union meet for the CIAA Championship at 3 p.m. ET at Durham County Memorial Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Central visits South Carolina State in a matchup of undefeated MEAC teams. Both are 3-0 in conference play, and the winner will take sole possession of first place heading into the final week of the regular season.

The SWAC West remains a three-team race. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Prairie View A&M, and Alcorn State enter Saturday tied at 4-2 in conference play. Jackson State leads the SWAC East race.

Top Five HBCU Football Games to Watch in Week 11

1. North Carolina Central at South Carolina State: MEAC First-Place Showdown

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 14, 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, Orangeburg, S.C.

Streaming: ESPN+

Records: South Carolina State (8-2), North Carolina Central (5-5)

BC+ Rankings: South Carolina State No. 1, North Carolina Central No. 7

This is the biggest MEAC game of Week 11.

Both teams enter undefeated in conference play at 3-0, with the winner taking sole possession of first place. The eventual MEAC champion earns the conference's berth in the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 12 in Atlanta.

South Carolina State survived Howard 35-28 in Week 10 when Ricorian Brown scored the winning touchdown with 17 seconds remaining.

North Carolina Central staged its own dramatic finish, defeating Norfolk State 29-28 on a touchdown with 27 seconds left.

Both teams escaped with victories, setting up a showdown that could determine the MEAC championship race.

2. Jackson State at Alabama State: Hornets Want Vengeance

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m. ET

Location: ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Ala.

Streaming: ESPN+

Records: Jackson State (7-2), Alabama State (5-4)

BC+ Rankings: Jackson State No. 3, Alabama State No. 5

Jackson State controls its position in the SWAC East race following Alabama A&M's Week 10 loss to Prairie View A&M.

The Tigers enter Saturday ranked third in the HBCU Legends BC+ Division I power ratings, while Alabama State holds the No. 5 position.

A key storyline involves Alabama State quarterback Andrew Body, who has been listed as a possible starter despite a wrist injury.

Jackson State can strengthen its championship position with a road victory, while Alabama State has an opportunity to disrupt the Tigers' momentum.

3. 2026 SIAC Championship: Kentucky State at Benedict

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 14, 10:30 a.m. ET

Location: Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, Columbia, S.C.

TV: ESPNU

Records: Benedict (9-1), Kentucky State (8-2)

DII BC+ Rankings: Benedict No. 5, Kentucky State No. 6

SCORING UPDATE

Benedict still fighting. FG made!! pic.twitter.com/tlgwe8CDdm — Jamie Walker 🤘🏾 CoachWork Media (@SportVoiceJW) November 14, 2026

Kentucky State in command!!! pic.twitter.com/4U5xzqc9Uv — Jamie Walker 🤘🏾 CoachWork Media (@SportVoiceJW) November 14, 2026

Two of the SIAC's strongest teams meet with a conference championship and NCAA Division II playoff positioning at stake.

Benedict hosts the championship after finishing as the conference's top seed. Kentucky State enters seeking its first SIAC football championship.

Benedict is No. 5 in the HBCU Legends Division II BC+ rankings, followed immediately by Kentucky State at No. 6.

The winner claims the SIAC championship before Sunday's NCAA Division II Football Championship selection show.

This is the only HBCU football game of Week 11 scheduled for a national linear television network.

4. 2026 CIAA Championship: Johnson C. Smith vs. Virginia Union

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m. ET

Location: Durham County Memorial Stadium, Durham, N.C.

Streaming: CIAA Sports Network

Records: Virginia Union (9-1), Johnson C. Smith (8-2)

DII BC+ Rankings: Virginia Union No. 1, Johnson C. Smith No. 2

The CIAA's two highest-rated teams in the HBCU Legends Division II BC+ model meet for the conference championship.

Virginia Union enters undefeated in CIAA competition at 8-0 and holds the No. 1 position in BC+. Johnson C. Smith is No. 2.

The Golden Bulls defeated Virginia Union 45-21 in last year's championship game to capture their first CIAA football title since 1969.

The Panthers now have an opportunity to reverse that result while strengthening their NCAA Division II playoff position.

5. Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff: A SWAC West Showdown

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m. ET

Location: Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff, Ark.

Streaming: SWAC TV

Records: Arkansas-Pine Bluff (6-3), Prairie View A&M (5-5)

BC+ Rankings: Arkansas-Pine Bluff No. 4, Prairie View A&M No. 8

BROADCAST LINKS: SWAC TV | HBCU GO | ESPN+ | CIAA Sports Network powered by UEN | FloCollege

The SWAC West race could change significantly Saturday.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Prairie View A&M, and Alcorn State enter Week 11 tied at 4-2 in conference play.

The Golden Lions are fourth in the BC+ Division I rankings, while the Panthers have moved into the No. 8 position after defeating Alabama A&M 31-10 in Week 10.

Prairie View has an opportunity to gain a crucial head-to-head advantage, while Arkansas-Pine Bluff can strengthen its position in the race for the SWAC Championship Game.

Alcorn State, meanwhile, visits Southern in another pivotal West Division contest.

Week 11 HBCU Football TV and Streaming Schedule

All kickoff times are Eastern. Bold matchups feature two HBCU programs. Broadcast information reflects confirmed listings as of Nov. 14.

Division I: Saturday, Nov. 14

BROADCAST LINKS: SWAC TV | HBCU GO | ESPN+ | CIAA Sports Network powered by UEN | FloCollege

Noon: Norfolk State at Morgan State | Baltimore, Md. | ESPN+

1 p.m.: Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman | Daytona Beach, Fla. | SWAC TV

1 p.m.: Delaware State at Howard | Washington, D.C. | ESPN+

1 p.m.: North Carolina A&T at Hampton | Hampton, Va. | FloSports

1:30 p.m.: North Carolina Central at South Carolina State | Orangeburg, S.C. | ESPN+

3 p.m.: Mississippi Valley State at Florida A&M | Tallahassee, Fla. | SWAC TV

3 p.m.: Jackson State at Alabama State | Montgomery, Ala. | ESPN+

3 p.m.: Texas Southern at Alabama A&M | Huntsville, Ala. | SWAC TV

3 p.m.: Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff | Pine Bluff, Ark. | SWAC TV

3 p.m.: Alcorn State at Southern | Baton Rouge, La. | HBCU GO

3:30 p.m.: Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State | Nashville, Tenn. | ESPN+

Division II and NAIA

Thursday, Nov. 12

Final: Clark Atlanta 24, Fort Valley State 13 | Fort Valley, Ga.

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Friday, Nov. 13

Final: Fayetteville State 31, Virginia State 29 | CIAA Friday Night Blitz | Durham, N.C. | CIAA Sports Network

Saturday, Nov. 14

10:30 a.m.: SIAC Championship: Kentucky State at Benedict | Columbia, S.C. | ESPNU

1 p.m.: Virginia-Lynchburg at Chicago State | Chicago, Ill. | Streaming listings include YouTube

1 p.m.: Edward Waters at Chowan | Murfreesboro, N.C.

1 p.m.: Albany State at Shorter | Rome, Ga.

1 p.m.: St. Thomas (Fla.) at Florida Memorial | Miami Gardens, Fla.

3 p.m.: Langston at Panhandle State | Goodwell, Okla.

3 p.m.: CIAA Championship: Johnson C. Smith vs. Virginia Union | Durham, N.C. | CIAA Sports Network

BROADCAST LINKS: SWAC TV | HBCU GO | ESPN+ | CIAA Sports Network powered by UEN | FloCollege

Broadcast information for games without a listed platform had not been confirmed at publication.

Where to Watch HBCU Football: TV and Streaming Platform Guide

ESPNU: National cable and satellite television network available through participating TV providers and eligible ESPN streaming packages. Carries the SIAC Championship.

ESPN+: ESPN's subscription streaming platform. Week 11 games include North Carolina Central at South Carolina State, Jackson State at Alabama State, Norfolk State at Morgan State, Delaware State at Howard, and Eastern Illinois at Tennessee State.

SWAC TV: The Southwestern Athletic Conference's digital streaming network. Carries Grambling State at Bethune-Cookman, Texas Southern at Alabama A&M, Prairie View A&M at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Mississippi Valley State at Florida A&M.

HBCU GO: Allen Media Group's free HBCU sports streaming platform. Carries Alcorn State at Southern.

CIAA Sports Network: The CIAA's streaming service. Carries Saturday's conference championship and Friday's inaugural Friday Night Blitz.

FloSports: Subscription streaming service carrying North Carolina A&T at Hampton.

Week 11 HBCU Football Scores

Thursday, Nov. 12

Clark Atlanta 24, Fort Valley State 13

Friday, Nov. 13

Fayetteville State 31, Virginia State 29: CIAA Friday Night Blitz

Fayetteville State rallied from a 21-0 deficit early in the second quarter to defeat Virginia State 31-29 in the inaugural CIAA Friday Night Blitz at Durham County Memorial Stadium.

The Broncos trailed 21-14 at halftime before completing their comeback.

John Hernandez-Vargas kicked the winning 30-yard field goal with 1:47 remaining. Virginia State drove into field-goal range on its final possession, but Ali Abdelkader missed a 29-yard attempt as time expired.

Fayetteville State improved to 8-3 and strengthened its NCAA Division II playoff case. Virginia State fell to 7-4.

Saturday's results will be added as games become final.

Week 10 HBCU Football Scores

SWAC

Prairie View A&M 31, Alabama A&M 10

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 35, Grambling State 32

Jackson State 38, Mississippi Valley State 7

Alcorn State 38, Florida A&M 20

Alabama State 34, Texas Southern 31

Southern 45, Bethune-Cookman 17

MEAC

South Carolina State 35, Howard 28

North Carolina Central 29, Norfolk State 28

Delaware State 24, Morgan State 14

CIAA

Virginia Union 36, Virginia State 14

Johnson C. Smith 27, Livingstone 14

Fayetteville State 23, Winston-Salem State 17

Bowie State 47, Lincoln (Pa.) 21

Elizabeth City State 58, Bluefield State 12

SIAC

Benedict 45, Central State 38

Kentucky State 34, Morehouse 10

Albany State 49, Fort Valley State 0 (Fountain City Classic)

Allen 31, Edward Waters 28

Miles 35, Tuskegee 27

Savannah State 35, Virginia-Lynchburg 0

Other HBCU Results

Monmouth 21, North Carolina A&T 17

Elon 24, Hampton 6

Southeast Missouri State 33, Tennessee State 14

West Virginia State 55, Frostburg State 37

Ave Maria 41, Florida Memorial 24

Nelson 34, Langston 0

Louisiana Christian 62, Arkansas Baptist 13

Panhandle State 58, Texas College 0

HBCU Legends BC+ Power Rankings Entering Week 11

The HBCU Legends BC+ power rating measures opponent-adjusted scoring margin, including a 2.5-point home-field adjustment. Neutral-site games receive no home-field adjustment.

The rating measures performance relative to a top-five FCS baseline. A rating of zero represents that baseline, meaning a smaller negative value indicates a stronger team.

Records and ratings reflect results through Week 10, ending Nov. 7, 2026, and do not incorporate Thursday's or Friday's Week 11 games.

Division I BC+ Top 10

South Carolina State (MEAC)Record: 8-2BC+ Rating: -24.2Previous ranking: 1 Alabama A&M (SWAC)Record: 7-3BC+ Rating: -27.6Previous ranking: 2 Jackson State (SWAC)Record: 7-2BC+ Rating: -28.6Previous ranking: 3 Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC)Record: 6-3BC+ Rating: -28.9Previous ranking: 4 Alabama State (SWAC)Record: 5-4BC+ Rating: -31.9Previous ranking: 5 Alcorn State (SWAC)Record: 6-4BC+ Rating: -32.1Previous ranking: 9 North Carolina Central (MEAC)Record: 5-5BC+ Rating: -32.1Previous ranking: 7 Prairie View A&M (SWAC)Record: 5-5BC+ Rating: -32.2Previous ranking: 10 North Carolina A&T (CAA)Record: 4-6BC+ Rating: -32.4Previous ranking: 8 Norfolk State (MEAC)Record: 4-6BC+ Rating: -32.7Previous ranking: 6

Next Five

No. 11: Southern (-33.0)

No. 12: Grambling State (-35.1)

No. 13: Delaware State (-35.9)

No. 14: Howard (-37.3)

No. 15: Bethune-Cookman (-39.7)

Division II BC+ Top 10

Virginia Union (CIAA)Record: 9-1BC+ Rating: -30.8Previous ranking: 1 Johnson C. Smith (CIAA)Record: 8-2BC+ Rating: -38.1Previous ranking: 2 Virginia State (CIAA)Record: 7-3BC+ Rating: -39.7Previous ranking: 3 Central State (SIAC)Record: 6-4BC+ Rating: -40.4Previous ranking: 4 Benedict (SIAC)Record: 9-1BC+ Rating: -40.5Previous ranking: 5 Kentucky State (SIAC)Record: 8-2BC+ Rating: -42.8Previous ranking: 6 Fayetteville State (CIAA)Record: 7-3BC+ Rating: -45.7Previous ranking: 7 Albany State (SIAC)Record: 5-5BC+ Rating: -46.4Previous ranking: 9 Edward Waters (SIAC)Record: 6-4BC+ Rating: -46.7Previous ranking: 8 Bowie State (CIAA)Record: 5-5BC+ Rating: -50.4Previous ranking: 10

Note: The Division II rankings reflect records through Nov. 7. Fayetteville State's Nov. 13 victory over Virginia State is not included in these ratings.

HBCU Football Week 11: Frequently Asked Questions

What HBCU football game is on national TV in Week 11?

The SIAC Championship between Kentucky State and Benedict airs Saturday, Nov. 14, at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPNU. It is the week's only HBCU game scheduled for a national linear television network.

How can I watch North Carolina Central at South Carolina State?

North Carolina Central visits South Carolina State on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1:30 p.m. ET in Orangeburg, South Carolina. The MEAC matchup streams on ESPN+.

How do I watch the 2026 CIAA Football Championship?

Johnson C. Smith faces Virginia Union at 3 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 14, at Durham County Memorial Stadium in Durham, North Carolina. The game streams on the CIAA Sports Network.

What's at stake in the MEAC championship race?

South Carolina State and North Carolina Central both enter Saturday with 3-0 conference records. The winner takes sole possession of first place heading into the final week of the regular season.

The MEAC champion advances to the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 12 in Atlanta.

Who leads the SWAC West entering Week 11?

Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Prairie View A&M, and Alcorn State are tied at 4-2 in conference play. Prairie View visits Arkansas-Pine Bluff, while Alcorn State travels to Southern.

When is the NCAA Division II playoff selection show?

The NCAA Division II Football Championship selection show is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.