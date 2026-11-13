SIAC, CIAA Football Championship Weekend Preview: Benedict-Kentucky State, Virginia Union-Johnson C. Smith

HOUSTON — Two Division II HBCU football conference championships will be decided Saturday, Nov. 14, while a third game Friday night could significantly influence the NCAA Division II playoff field.

Benedict College hosts Kentucky State University for the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) championship in Columbia, South Carolina. Virginia Union University and Johnson C. Smith University meet in Durham, North Carolina, for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) championship in a rematch of their 2025 title game.

Virginia State University and Fayetteville State University open the weekend Friday night at Durham County Memorial Stadium in the CIAA’s inaugural Friday Night Blitz.

Four of the six participating teams occupy the top four positions in the Week 10 Black College Football Poll’s Division II rankings.

The stakes extend beyond conference championships. The NCAA Division II Football Championship selection show is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. ET.

HBCU Football Championship Weekend Schedule

Friday, Nov. 13

CIAA Friday Night Blitz: No. 3 seed Virginia State vs. No. 4 seed Fayetteville State

Virginia State Trojans vs. Fayetteville State Broncos

Kickoff: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Durham County Memorial Stadium, Durham, N.C.

TV/Streaming: CIAA Sports Network

Saturday, Nov. 14

SIAC Football Championship: Kentucky State at Benedict

Kickoff: 10:30 a.m. ET

Location: Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, Columbia, S.C.

TV: ESPNU

CIAA Football Championship: No. 1 seed Virginia Union vs. No. 2 seed Johnson C. Smith

Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Durham County Memorial Stadium, Durham, N.C.

Streaming: CIAA Sports Network

HBCU Division II Rankings: Where the Six Teams Stand

The Week 10 Black College Football Poll, released Nov. 9, places Benedict and Virginia Union at the top of the Division II rankings. The Tigers lead the Panthers by just four voting points.

1. Benedict College Tigers

Overall Record: 9-1

9-1 SIAC Record: 7-1

7-1 Black College Football Poll: No. 1

No. 1 Voting Points: 324 (10 first-place votes)

324 (10 first-place votes) NCAA Regional Ranking: No. 1, Super Region Two

2. Virginia Union Panthers

Overall Record: 9-1

9-1 CIAA Record: 8-0

8-0 Black College Football Poll: No. 2

No. 2 Voting Points: 320 (7 first-place votes)

3. Kentucky State Thorobreds

Overall Record: 8-2

8-2 SIAC Record: 7-1

7-1 Black College Football Poll: No. 3

No. 3 Voting Points: 264

264 NCAA Regional Ranking: No. 2, Super Region Two

4. Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls

Overall Record: 8-2

8-2 CIAA Record: 7-1

7-1 Black College Football Poll: No. 4

No. 4 Voting Points: 248

5. Virginia State Trojans

Overall Record: 7-3

7-3 CIAA Record: 6-2

6-2 Black College Football Poll: No. 5

No. 5 Voting Points: 178

178 NCAA Regional Ranking: No. 9, Super Region One

6. Fayetteville State Broncos

Overall Record: 7-3

7-3 CIAA Record: 6-2

6-2 Black College Football Poll: No. 7

No. 7 Voting Points: 146

146 NCAA Regional Ranking: No. 7, Super Region One

Note: Poll rankings represent the Week 10 Black College Football Poll. NCAA regional rankings are listed where provided in the source material.

SIAC Championship Preview: Kentucky State at Benedict

Benedict enters Saturday’s championship game riding a six-game winning streak and seeking its first SIAC title under third-year head coach Ron Dickerson Jr.

Kentucky State, meanwhile, has a chance to secure its first SIAC football championship in program history.

SIAC Championship Game Information

Matchup: Kentucky State (8-2) at Benedict (9-1)

Kentucky State (8-2) at Benedict (9-1) Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Saturday, Nov. 14 Kickoff: 10:30 a.m. ET

10:30 a.m. ET Venue: Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, Columbia, S.C.

Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, Columbia, S.C. TV: ESPNU

ESPNU All-Time Series: Benedict leads 10-9.

Benedict leads 10-9. Last Meeting: Kentucky State defeated Benedict 23-21 on Oct. 12, 2024, in Frankfort, KY.

Benedict earned hosting rights as the SIAC’s top seed.

Benedict Tigers: Team Profile

Record: 9-1 overall, 7-1 SIAC

9-1 overall, 7-1 SIAC Head Coach: Ron Dickerson Jr., third season

Ron Dickerson Jr., third season Previous Game: Defeated Central State 45-38

Defeated Central State 45-38 Scoring Offense: 31.7 points per game

31.7 points per game Scoring Defense: 18.0 points allowed per game

18.0 points allowed per game Rushing Offense: SIAC-leading 201.5 yards per game

SIAC-leading 201.5 yards per game National NPI: No. 7

Benedict has won six consecutive games and returns to the SIAC championship for the second straight season.

The Tigers lost the 2025 conference title game to Albany State, 22-16. Dickerson is seeking his first conference championship at Benedict.

Kentucky State Thorobreds: Team Profile

Record: 8-2 overall, 7-1 SIAC

8-2 overall, 7-1 SIAC Head Coach: Felton Huggins Jr., fourth season

Felton Huggins Jr., fourth season Previous Game: Defeated Morehouse 34-10

Defeated Morehouse 34-10 Scoring Offense: 33.5 points per game

33.5 points per game Scoring Defense: 20.1 points allowed per game

20.1 points allowed per game Passing Offense: 293.6 yards per game

293.6 yards per game National NPI: No. 12

Kentucky State is appearing in the SIAC championship game for the second time in program history.

Huggins has transformed the Thorobreds into conference contenders. After finishing 3-7 in 2023, Kentucky State improved to 9-3 in 2025 and earned its first NCAA playoff appearance.

Huggins received SIAC Coach of the Year honors following that breakthrough season.

Despite their progress, SIAC coaches picked the Thorobreds fifth in the 2026 preseason standings.

Four Key Matchups That Could Decide the SIAC Championship

1. Kentucky State’s Passing Attack vs. Benedict’s Secondary

Quarterback Juan Gainous threw for 405 yards and five touchdowns against Morehouse. Benedict allows 187 passing yards per game but surrendered 329 through the air against Central State last week.

2. Benedict’s Rushing Attack vs. Kentucky State’s Defensive Front

The Tigers rushed for 227 yards against Central State. Kentucky State allows 128.5 rushing yards per game and held Morehouse to 78 rushing yards.

3. Time of Possession vs. Explosive Plays

Benedict controlled possession for 35:38 and converted eight of 14 third-down opportunities against Central State.

Kentucky State converted just three of 10 third-down attempts against Morehouse but scored on two three-play drives during the first quarter.

4. Turnover Margin

Benedict forced four turnovers against Central State, including a fumble returned for a touchdown.

Gainous did not throw an interception against Morehouse.

SIAC Championship Players to Watch

Kentucky State

QB Juan Gainous: 1,631 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and a 67.5% completion rate in seven appearances.

1,631 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, and a 67.5% completion rate in seven appearances. WR Darius Cyprian: SIAC-leading 980 receiving yards, 63 receptions, and 10 touchdowns.

SIAC-leading 980 receiving yards, 63 receptions, and 10 touchdowns. LB Kendrick Curry: Nine tackles against Morehouse.

Benedict

RB David Smith : SIAC-leading 836 rushing yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

: SIAC-leading 836 rushing yards, averaging 6.5 yards per carry. QB Jett Peddy: 1,754 passing yards. Completed 24 of 32 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns against Central State.

1,754 passing yards. Completed 24 of 32 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns against Central State. DB Ethan Nation: Two interceptions against Central State.

BC+ Model Prediction: Benedict vs. Kentucky State

Projected Final Score: Benedict 28, Kentucky State 24

Benedict BC+ Rating: 13.0

Kentucky State BC+ Rating: 12.0

Projected Line: Benedict by 3.5 points

Win Probability: Benedict 60%

The BC+ Model rates the teams just one point apart. Benedict’s home-field advantage shifts the projected margin to 3.5 points.

CIAA Championship Preview: Virginia Union vs. Johnson C. Smith

Virginia Union and Johnson C. Smith return to the CIAA championship stage for a rematch of their 2025 title showdown.

The Golden Bulls captured their first CIAA football championship since 1969 with a 45-21 victory over Virginia Union last November.

This season, the Panthers enter the championship undefeated in conference play and seeking redemption.

CIAA Championship Game Information

Matchup: No. 1 seed Virginia Union (9-1) vs. No. 2 seed Johnson C. Smith (8-2)

No. 1 seed Virginia Union (9-1) vs. No. 2 seed Johnson C. Smith (8-2) Date: Saturday, Nov. 14

Saturday, Nov. 14 Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Durham County Memorial Stadium, Durham, N.C.

Durham County Memorial Stadium, Durham, N.C. Streaming: CIAA Sports Network

CIAA Sports Network Gates Open: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET 2025 Championship Result: Johnson C. Smith defeated Virginia Union 45-21.

Johnson C. Smith defeated Virginia Union 45-21. 2025 Regular-Season Result: Virginia Union defeated Johnson C. Smith 28-10.

Virginia Union defeated Johnson C. Smith 28-10. 2026 Regular Season: The teams did not meet.

Durham County Memorial Stadium has a seating capacity of 8,500. The facility opened in 1958 and underwent renovations in 2010.

Virginia Union Panthers: Team Profile

Record: 9-1 overall, 8-0 CIAA

Head Coach: Dr. Alvin Parker, head coach since 2018

Previous Game: Defeated Virginia State 36-14

Scoring Offense: 35.7 points per game

Scoring Defense: 11.8 points allowed per game

Total Offense: 389.4 yards per game

Only Loss: Lenoir-Rhyne, 45-3

Virginia Union completed an undefeated CIAA regular season for the second consecutive year.

Since losing its season opener to Lenoir-Rhyne, the Panthers have won nine straight games. Their defense has allowed 14 points or fewer in seven of eight conference contests.

Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls: Team Profile

Record: 8-2 overall, 7-1 CIAA

Head Coach: Maurice Flowers, head coach since 2022

Previous Game: Defeated Livingstone 27-14

Scoring Offense: 30.7 points per game

Scoring Defense: 13.4 points allowed per game

Total Offense: 421.0 yards per game

Losses: Benedict 32-10; Bowie State 16-13

Johnson C. Smith enters Saturday’s matchup as the defending CIAA champion.

The Golden Bulls opened their season with a 32-10 defeat against Benedict, the SIAC’s top seed, before recovering to return to the conference championship game.

Four Key Matchups That Could Decide the CIAA Championship

1. Fabian Duncan vs. Virginia Union’s Rushing Defense

Johnson C. Smith running back Fabian Duncan has rushed for 1,564 yards on 274 carries.

Virginia Union allows just 104.1 rushing yards per game.

2. RJ Rosales vs. Johnson C. Smith’s Secondary

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Virginia Union quarterback RJ Rosales has thrown 17 touchdown passes against just one interception.

The Golden Bulls surrender 158.6 passing yards per game.

3. Performance Against Common Opponents

Virginia Union defeated Fayetteville State 14-0 and Virginia State 36-14.

Johnson C. Smith beat Fayetteville State 20-14 and needed overtime to defeat Virginia State 39-33.

Bowie State provides another comparison. The Bulldogs defeated Johnson C. Smith 16-13 but lost to Virginia Union 48-7.

4. Importance of Scoring First

Both defenses allow fewer than 14 points per game.

In a matchup featuring two disciplined defensive units, establishing a two-score advantage could be decisive.

CIAA Championship Players to Watch

Virginia Union

QB RJ Rosales: Completed 108 of 158 passes for 1,563 yards, 17 touchdowns, and one interception.

RB Ramon Brown: 816 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Rushed for 111 yards against Virginia State.

WR Montrell Wright: 36 receptions, 713 yards, and six touchdowns.

LB Ahmad Ross: 85 tackles.

Johnson C. Smith

RB Fabian Duncan: 1,564 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

QB Damien Mazil: 1,846 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, and three interceptions.

WR Brian Lane: 39 receptions, 626 yards, and eight touchdowns.

LB Vincent Hill: 79 tackles.

BC+ Model Prediction: Virginia Union vs. Johnson C. Smith

Projected Final Score: Virginia Union 26, Johnson C. Smith 20

Virginia Union BC+ Rating: 22.0

Johnson C. Smith BC+ Rating: 15.8

Projected Neutral-Site Line: Virginia Union by 6 points

Win Probability: Virginia Union 67%

Virginia Union carries the highest BC+ rating among the six teams competing this weekend.

The model projects the Panthers to win by six points, giving Virginia Union a 67% probability of claiming the CIAA championship.

CIAA Friday Night Blitz Preview: Virginia State vs. Fayetteville State

Before the CIAA crowns its conference champion Saturday, Virginia State and Fayetteville State will meet in the league’s inaugural Friday Night Blitz.

The matchup pits the conference’s third- and fourth-place teams against each other and could have implications for the NCAA Division II playoff field.

CIAA Friday Night Blitz Game Information

Matchup: No. 3 seed Virginia State (7-3) vs. No. 4 seed Fayetteville State (7-3)

Date: Friday, Nov. 13

Kickoff: 6 p.m. ET

Venue: Durham County Memorial Stadium, Durham, N.C.

Streaming: CIAA Sports Network

Gates Open: 5 p.m. ET

CIAA Tiebreaker: Both teams finished 6-2 in conference play and went 3-2 against five common opponents.

Virginia State earned the No. 3 seed based on its superior point differential in those games, plus-68 compared with Fayetteville State’s plus-30.

Virginia State Trojans: Team Profile

Record: 7-3 overall, 6-2 CIAA

Head Coach: Dr. Henry Frazier III, head coach since 2022

Previous Game: Lost to Virginia Union 36-14

Scoring Offense: 38.7 points per game

Scoring Defense: 25.6 points allowed per game

Total Offense: 453.1 yards per game

Passing Offense: 304.9 yards per game

Super Region One NPI: No. 9

Virginia State enters Friday’s game seeking to reverse its recent slide.

The Trojans started the season 7-1 but have lost two consecutive games.

Despite ranking among the CIAA’s most productive offenses, Virginia State sits ninth in the Super Region One rankings, just outside the eight-team playoff selection line.

Fayetteville State Broncos: Team Profile

Record: 7-3 overall, 6-2 CIAA

Head Coach: Richard Hayes Jr., head coach since 2016

Previous Game: Defeated Winston-Salem State 23-17

Scoring Offense: 23.2 points per game

Scoring Defense: 17.3 points allowed per game

Total Offense: 278.4 yards per game

Rushing Offense: 119.5 yards per game

Super Region One NPI: No. 7

Fayetteville State has won five straight games after opening the season 2-3.

The Broncos enter the weekend seventh in Super Region One, putting them in a stronger position than Virginia State for a potential NCAA playoff berth.

Three Key Matchups in the CIAA Friday Night Blitz

1. Rahsaan Matthews Jr. vs. Fayetteville State’s Pass Rush

Virginia State quarterback Rahsaan Matthews Jr. averages nearly 305 passing yards per game and threw for 476 yards against Johnson C. Smith.

Fayetteville State has recorded 30 sacks and 13 interceptions this season, including nine sacks in its most recent victory.

2. Fayetteville State’s Rushing Attack vs. Virginia State’s Scoring Offense

The Broncos will need running back Braylon Vinson to help control possession and shorten the game.

Virginia State averages 38.7 points per game, making sustained offensive drives particularly valuable for Fayetteville State.

3. Turnovers and Defensive Opportunities

Fayetteville State forced three interceptions against Winston-Salem State, including one returned for a touchdown.

Creating extra possessions could be essential against Virginia State’s high-scoring offense.

CIAA Friday Night Blitz Players to Watch

Virginia State

QB Rahsaan Matthews Jr.: Averaging 304.9 passing yards per game with multiple five-touchdown performances.

RB Brandon Rose: Featured running back in an offense averaging 148.2 rushing yards per game.

WR Vincent Ordenes: Recorded nine receptions in the season opener against Barton.

LB Jason Parrilla: Recorded 13 tackles against Virginia Union.

Fayetteville State

QB Jamir Dismukes: Threw for a season-high 275 yards against Livingstone.

RB Braylon Vinson: Scored the game-winning touchdown on an 11-yard run against Winston-Salem State.

DL Osirus Rhodes: Recorded five sacks against Winston-Salem State.

DB Zyking Patillo: Recorded two interceptions against UNC Pembroke and Elizabeth City State.

BC+ Model Prediction: Virginia State vs. Fayetteville State

Projected Final Score: Virginia State 30, Fayetteville State 23

Virginia State BC+ Rating: 11.1

Fayetteville State BC+ Rating: 3.8

Projected Neutral-Site Line: Virginia State by 7 points

Win Probability: Virginia State 70%

The BC+ Model favors Virginia State by seven points and assigns the Trojans a 70% probability of winning.

However, the NCAA regional rankings present a different picture.

Fayetteville State enters the matchup ranked seventh in Super Region One, two positions ahead of Virginia State.

The disagreement between the BC+ projections and NCAA regional rankings adds another layer of intrigue to Friday’s matchup.

BC+ Model Predictions: SIAC and CIAA Championship Weekend

The BC+ Model projects victories for Benedict, Virginia Union, and Virginia State.

SIAC Championship: Kentucky State at Benedict

BC+ Ratings: Kentucky State 12.0; Benedict 13.0

Projected Line: Benedict by 3.5

Projected Score: Benedict 28, Kentucky State 24

Win Probability: Benedict 60%

CIAA Championship: Virginia Union vs. Johnson C. Smith

BC+ Ratings: Virginia Union 22.0; Johnson C. Smith 15.8

Projected Line: Virginia Union by 6

Projected Score: Virginia Union 26, Johnson C. Smith 20

Win Probability: Virginia Union 67%

CIAA Friday Night Blitz: Virginia State vs. Fayetteville State

BC+ Ratings: Virginia State 11.1; Fayetteville State 3.8

Projected Line: Virginia State by 7

Projected Score: Virginia State 30, Fayetteville State 23

Win Probability: Virginia State 70%

How the BC+ Model Works

The BC+ Model evaluates team performance using scoring margin across 10 games.

Its calculation includes:

Scoring Margin: Each team’s average scoring margin across 10 games.

Margin Cap: Each game’s scoring margin is capped at 50 points.

Loss Penalty: Seven points are deducted for each loss.

Home-Field Advantage: A true home team receives an additional 2.5 points in the projected line.

Projected Scores: Offensive scoring averages are blended with opponents’ defensive points allowed.

BC+ projections are statistical forecasts, not official NCAA rankings or betting lines.

What Is at Stake: Conference Titles, NCAA Playoffs and HBCU Rankings

Three games, two conference championships, and potentially multiple NCAA playoff berths will define the weekend.

SIAC Championship and NCAA Playoff Seeding

Benedict and Kentucky State occupy the top two positions in Super Region Two.

Both appear well-positioned for NCAA playoff consideration regardless of Saturday’s result, but the SIAC champion could strengthen its case for favorable postseason seeding.

Black College Football Poll’s No. 1 Ranking

Benedict leads Virginia Union by only four points in the Week 10 Division II Black College Football Poll.

With both programs competing for conference championships Saturday, the results could influence the final rankings.

CIAA Championship and Playoff Implications

Virginia Union seeks redemption against the Johnson C. Smith program that defeated the Panthers in last season’s championship game.

The Golden Bulls, meanwhile, have an opportunity to secure a second consecutive conference title.

Friday Night Blitz and the NCAA Playoff Bubble

Fayetteville State enters the weekend seventh in Super Region One, while Virginia State sits ninth.

With eight teams selected from each super region, Friday’s result could significantly affect the conference’s postseason representation.

The CIAA could potentially place two or three teams in the NCAA Division II playoffs, depending on the results and the selection committee’s final evaluations.

The NCAA Division II Football Championship selection show is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 15, at 6 p.m. ET.