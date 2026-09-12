HBCU Football Week 2: BC+ Analyzes the 'Money Game' Odds Against FBS Opponents

HOUSTON -- HBCU football teams beating the odds against FBS opponents is more difficult than ever before. In Week 2, three squads are hoping to overcome the odds, shaking up our BC+ analysis and the Las Vegas oddsmakers.

What we learned after Thursday’s 77-7 lopsided score in the Florida A&M-Miami game was that HBCUs are presented with an all-too-familiar conundrum: Money Games. Are they worth it?

As HBCUs continue to take the check in exchange for the scoreboard beatdown, fans and even Edward Waters' president oppose scheduling future Money Game games.

One area that has been overlooked about the huge losses in Money Games is the psychological impact on the players, coaches, alums, and fans. Most coaches have not addressed how they are able to course-correct after an embarrassing loss in front of a national audience.

Sep 10, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Joshua Moore (3) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All Money Ain't Good Money

FBS schools use these games to pad the win column, while many HBCUs use the resources for much-needed revenue missing from athletic departments. Vegas uses them with huge point spreads. Sort of like a “gimme” game for bettors.

As problems continue to exist and persist with Money Games, Saturday's slate of FBS vs. HBCUs won’t be any different.

Still, one coach and team — Prairie View A&M — insists they are facing Baylor to contend and win, not collect the $400,000 for its appearance.

“We’re not going to allow people to put us in a bubble…it’s a great challenge for us and we’re are going to win like as we walk into the stadium every week…I coach in Division I too.” Coach Jackson said on his podcast this week.

Most people frame games like Baylor as a payday.

Coach Tremaine Jackson framed it like a test of identity.



"This isn’t about showing up for a check.

It’s about showing up to compete."#FTF #DOG #BAYLORvsPMAMU



WATCH EPISODE 4 NOW on @swactvofficial pic.twitter.com/BPff8pvXTm — Prairie View A&M Football (@pvamufb_) September 12, 2026

Another, Alabama State’s Eddie Robinson sees the significance, believing Troy presents a challenge for a Hornets team that could shake up perceptions of HBCUs.

"We feel like we should be able to match up well and have the mindset of going down there to try to get a win and represent ourselves in the conference well," Eddie Robinson Jr. said at the SWAC Coaches Week 2 Press Conference.

Week 2 Money Games: BC+ Model and Vegas Spreads | HBCU Legends

First, The Units Don't Match

In Week 2, several contests say the “math is not mathing.” Our BC+ model’s rating and a point spread are not the same kind of number, and comparing them directly produces nonsense. BC+ says Florida A&M is −43.8. That does not mean Miami by 43.8.

It means: across a full season, against the schedule they actually played, Florida A&M averaged 43.8 points per game worse than a Top-5 FCS team would have. The actual outcome was a 70-point difference.

A spread is the opposite kind of statement — one number about one game against one opponent.

BC+ flat-FBS spread = 12.0 − BC+(HBCU team) + 2.5 home field

implied FBS rating = Vegas spread + BC+(HBCU team) − 2.5

The first line is a deliberately crude projection: it treats Miami, Baylor, and UTEP as the same team. Therefore, it will be wrong game by game, and the direction of that error is the interesting part. The second line earns its keep — it asks what the market must believe about the FBS team if BC+ is right about the HBCU team. Let’s look at the eight games.

FBS Teams Value | HBCU LEGENDS

The Eight Games

Market consensus as of Wednesday night, averaged across VegasInsider, Sportsbook Review, and Covers. Gap is the flat-FBS projection minus the market — positive means BC+ expects a wider beating than the market has priced.

Virginia decimated Norfolk State, 59-3. The market and BC+ model expected the blowout.

BC+ = 44.1 pts.

Vegas = 44.7 pts.

Flat FBS = 55.6 pts.

Actual scoring difference = 56 pts.

Saturday’s games will follow the pattern. Both systems know Prairie View A&M is the best team in this group, and agree that Southern (vs. Houston) and Howard (vs. Indiana) are being sent into precarious games.

Sep 11, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Norfolk State Spartans defensive back Aaron Evans (17) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One game is a near-exact handshake. Prairie View A&M at Baylor: the market says 38.5, the flat-FBS conversion says 35.4. However, Coaches Tremaine Jackson (Prairie View A&M) and Eddie Robinson Jr. (Alabama State)) hope to beat the projections with upset victories.

It is the only game this week where a public betting line and a model built on last year's SWAC schedules say the same thing.

Last weekend in Week 1, one FBS-vs-HBCU game beat the market's pre-kickoff numbers, based on what actually happened. When Norfolk State lost to Old Dominion by 21 points instead of the projected 40.5-point spread, it showed HBCU teams can perform better than Vegas.

Alabama State is 2-0 and ranks fourth in the BC+ HBCU Division I rankings entering Week 2. The Hornets had a 22.5-point spread against Troy State. Actually, that was the smallest number any HBCU program will face in Week 2.

Texas Southern could be the next HBCU team to overcome the projected 26.5-point spread.

Will Prairie View A&M, Alabama State, and Texas Southern — the underdogs — find a way to outperform the BC+ and Vegas point spreads?

We shall see.

Disclaimer: BC+ (Black College Plus) · Built for HBCU Legends · Lines current as of Sept. 9, 2026 and subject to movement. Conversion constants: average FBS +42 above FCS average, Top-5 FCS baseline +30, home field 2.5. This compares two rating methods. It is not a betting product, and nothing here is a wagering recommendation.

HBCU WEEK 2 SCOREBOARD