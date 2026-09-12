HOUSTON -- Saturday afternoon’s Week 2 will feature twenty-eight HBCU football games with three kickoffs moved for anticipated poor weather conditions. Also, we have a comparison of the HBCU football rankings for Division I and Division II teams going into this weekend.

Week 2 of the 2026 HBCU football season spreads across three days, a dozen different broadcast outlets and a severe-weather forecast that has already rearranged part of the Saturday slate.

Two games are already in the books. The kickoffs will be between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET.

Three CIAA games — Johnson C. Smith at Winston-Salem State, Valdosta State at Fayetteville State, and Ferrum at Shaw — were moved up to 11 a.m. ET to get ahead of a storm system.

Already Final

The two guarantee games that opened the week went the way of the Power Four hosts, and both went further than the betting market priced them.

Miami 77, Florida A&M 7 (F)

Virginia 59, Norfolk State 3 (F)

Miami covered a 57.5-point spread by twelve and a half; Virginia covered a 44.7-point number by eleven. That is the third and fourth straight week the market has come in low on an FBS-versus-HBCU matchup.

Saturday — Division I

HBCU Week 2 Matchups

N.C. A&T at North Carolina Central 12 p.m. · O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium, Durham, N.C. · ESPN+ · 98th Eagle-Aggie Classic

Mississippi Valley State vs. Lincoln (PA) 4 p.m. · Soldier Field, Chicago · SWAC TV · Chicago Football Classic

Stetson at Bethune-Cookman 4 p.m. · Daytona Stadium, Daytona Beach, Fla. · SWAC TV · First meeting

Bowie State at Delaware State 3 p.m. · Alumni Stadium, Dover, Del. · MEAC Network

Virginia State at South Carolina State 6 p.m. · Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, Orangeburg, S.C. · MEAC Network

Virginia-Lynchburg at Morgan State 6 p.m. · Hughes Stadium, Baltimore · MEAC Network

Bryant at Hampton 6 p.m. · Darling Stadium, Hampton, Va. · FloCollege · Monumental · Armstrong turf replacement

Tennessee State at Alabama A&M 7 p.m. · Louis Crews Stadium, Huntsville, Ala. · SWAC TV

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs. Alcorn State 7 p.m. · Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis · HBCU GO · 37th Southern Heritage Classic

HBCUs vs. FBS - WEEK 2

Howard at Indiana 12 p.m. · Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind. · Big Ten Network · Indiana −56.2

Alabama State at Troy 4 p.m. · Veterans Memorial Stadium, Troy, Ala. · ESPN+ · Troy −22.5

Southern at Houston 7 p.m. · TDECU Stadium, Houston · ESPN+ · Houston −51.0

Prairie View A&M at Baylor 8 p.m. · McLane Stadium, Waco, Texas · ESPN+ · Baylor −38.5

Grambling State at TCU 8 p.m. · Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth · ESPN+ · TCU −44.0

Texas Southern at UTEP 9 p.m. · Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas · Mountain West Network · UTEP −26.5

Saturday — Division II

CIAA

Johnson C. Smith at Winston-Salem State 11 a.m. · Bowman Gray Stadium, Winston-Salem, N.C. · CIAA Sports Network · Moved up — weather

Valdosta State at Fayetteville State 11 a.m. · Jeralds Stadium, Fayetteville, N.C. · Broncos Sports Network · Moved up — weather

Ferrum at Shaw 11 a.m. · Durham County Memorial Stadium, Durham, N.C. · CIAA Sports Network · Moved up — weather

Virginia Union at Chowan 1 p.m. · Garrison Stadium, Murfreesboro, N.C. · Conference Carolinas Digital

Livingstone at Bluefield State 6 p.m. · Mitchell Stadium, Bluefield, W.Va. · CIAA Sports Network

SIAC

Central State at Morehouse 1 p.m. · B.T. Harvey Stadium, Atlanta · ESPN+

Edward Waters at Miles 3 p.m. · Sloan-Alumni Stadium, Fairfield, Ala. · SIAC Network · Prince Hall Americanism Classic

Allen at Lane 5 p.m. · Jackson, Tenn. · SIAC Network · Outlet unconfirmed

Kentucky State at Clark Atlanta 6 p.m. · CAU Panther Stadium, Atlanta · ESPN+

Albany State at Savannah State 6 p.m. · T.A. Wright Stadium, Savannah, Ga. · SIAC Network

Elsewhere

Langston at Lincoln (MO) 7 p.m. · Dwight T. Reed Stadium, Jefferson City, Mo. · GLVC Sports Network

Idle this week: Jackson State and Benedict are on bye. West Virginia State does not play until Sept. 19, when it hosts West Virginia Wesleyan.



Sources: MEAC Network schedule · SIAC schedules · HBCU GO TV schedule · HBCU Sports weather time changes · Stetson athletics · Hampton at Darling Stadium · Awful Announcing Week 2 viewing picks

HBCU WEEK 2 SCOREBOARD

The BC+ Top 10 Ranking — Division I

Here are the rankings for the Division I HBCU football teams using the BC+ model entering Week:

South Carolina State (MEAC, 2-0) −20.1 · Reigning national champion · +1.0 Prairie View A&M (SWAC, 1-1) −21.0 · SWAC champion · +0.5 Jackson State (SWAC, 2-0) −23.8 · SWAC runner-up · +0.25 Alabama State (SWAC, 2-0) −24.5 Delaware State (MEAC, 1-1) −28.8 · MEAC runner-up · +0.25 North Carolina Central (MEAC, 1-1) −32.6 Alcorn State (SWAC, 1-1) −33.0 Bethune-Cookman (SWAC, 0-1) −35.8 Morgan State (MEAC, 1-1) −36.8 Texas Southern (SWAC, 1-1) −37.4

Next out: Grambling State −38.0, Howard −38.4, Florida A&M −40.0, Norfolk State −43.0.

The BC+ Top 10 Ranking — Division II

Here are the rankings for the Division II HBCU football teams using the BC+ model entering Week:

Kentucky State (SIAC, 1-1) −48.5 Benedict (SIAC, 2-0) −51.7 · Editorial placement Johnson C. Smith (CIAA, 1-1) −50.6 · Editorial placement Albany State (SIAC, 0-2) −50.1 · Editorial placement West Virginia State (MEC, 1-1) −54.4 Fayetteville State (CIAA, 2-0) −55.7 Virginia Union (CIAA, 1-1) −55.9 Virginia State (CIAA, 2-0) −56.2 Edward Waters (SIAC, 1-1) −60.4 Allen (SIAC, 1-1) −62.0

Circle These 3 Games

Virginia State at South Carolina State, 6 p.m., MEAC Network: Chennis Berry said Virginia State is the best team the Bulldogs would have played to date this season. Week 2’s Black College Football Poll has Virginia State ranked 2nd in Division II. Our BC+ ranks the Trojans eighth.

Both South Carolina State and Virginia State are 2-0 going into Saturday’s clash in Orangeburg. Expect the Bulldogs to win.

Albany State at Savannah State, 6 p.m., SIAC Network: Albany State is 0-2, but expected to be victorious at Wright Stadium.

Tennessee State at Alabama A&M, 7 p.m., SWAC TV: Both teams need a victory. This title could become the closest game on the HBCU football slate. Alabama A&M has the home advantage. It’s tough to pick against the Tigers, but the Bulldogs are projected to prevail.

Week 2 BC+ Projections | HBCU Legends



Six more HBCU programs wiill be traveling to battle their FBS hosts. Our BC+ analysis does not project well for all of the HBCUs in these games. Still watch how Prairie View A&M, Alabama State, and Texas Southern perform.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST