HBCU Great, LB Darius Leonard Inspires FedEx Ground Player of the Year Nominee RB Jonathan Taylor

HBCU schools will receive a boost from FedEx and two NFL players on Feb. 10 at the NFL Honors awards ceremony.

HBCU schools will receive a boost from FedEx and two NFL players on Feb. 10 at the NFL Honors awards ceremony. The shipping leader has committed to donating $20,000 on behalf of the FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Year recipients and their HBCU schools of choice. The $40,000 plus the already $72,000 donated will total over $100,000 for HBCU schools and their programs.

On Wednesday, Taylor was on the Super Bowl's Radio Row. He told me how proud he was to be nominated for the FedEx Ground Player of the Year award. More importantly, he is excited to help HBCU schools. "I watched the HBCU Combine and noticed how important it was for athletes to finally get noticed for their talent," said Taylor.

Coming out of Wisconsin as a first-round draft pick, the Indianapolis Colts were highly optimistic about Jonathan Taylor's future at running back. In his rookie campaign, Taylor would record 1,169 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns but poured it on in the 2021 regular season. He led all NFL rushers with 332 carries for 1,811 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground.

The Wisconsin product also was the NFL leader with 107 rushing first downs and 106.5 rushing yards per game. His efforts propelled the Colts to a 9-8 regular-season record, 2nd in the AFC South, and were within one win of the NFL postseason.

Taylor, 23, was voted to his first Pro Bowl and earned first-team All-Pro honors for his outstanding performance in 2021. Besides Taylor, the Colts have another All-Pro performer in linebacker Darius Leonard. The All-Pro player hails from the 2021 HBCU Football National Champions, South Carolina State University.

Taylor remarked, "I watch Darius and how he carries himself. He brings so much energy from the early morning, around 6:30 AM, throughout the day. He makes you want to emulate him."

Since the 2018 NFL Draft, Leonard entered the league with a "chip on his shoulder." Some pundits mentioned he was one of the worst players selected in the draft. Coupled with Leonard coming from a small school, he was anxious to outperform the higher-seeded draftees. And, he did.

"Darius is a true leader. I look forward to following in his footsteps," cited Taylor.

Even though Taylor did not attend an HBCU, he respects the schools' rich history in developing talent in the NFL. Should he win the 2021 FedEx Ground Player of the Year award, Jonathan Taylor will select Darius Leonard's South Carolina State Bulldogs to receive his donation.

The Colts running back is a nominee for the 2021 FedEx Ground Player of the Year. Fan voting for the FedEx Ground Player of the Year will be open through Feb. 10 at 12 AM ET. The 2021 FedEx Ground Player of the Year will be announced at the NFL Honors show at 9 PM ET on Feb. 10, which airs on ABC, ESPN+, and NFL Network.