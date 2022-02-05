Jackson State's James Houston is Proving to NFL Scouts Why He's Called 'The Problem'

NFL Draft Prospect: James Houston is Proving Why He's Nicknamed 'The Problem'
In less than a week, Jackson State's edge rusher James Houston has played in two college all-star games. His performance proved to NFL scouts why the Jackson State faithful nicknamed him "The Problem."
His constant pressure has tormented left tackles and harassed quarterbacks at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and Shriners' East-West Bowl games.
JAMES HOUSTON IS READY FOR THE NFL
JAMES HOUSTON IS "THE PROBLEM"
Houston is catching the attention of draft analysts and scouts across the NFL. NFL Network's Bill Smith reported on Houston, "Jackson State linebacker James Houston was another bright spot for the East as he had a big hit in the run game, stopping Ty Chandler for a loss. He was also able to put pressure on Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy in the fourth quarter. Houston is an intriguing prospect after transferring from Florida. He had 16.5 sacks last season for head coach Deion Sanders."
In the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Houston's ability to affect the passer was evident. On the final drives of the opposing team, Houston pressured and hit SLU quarterback Cole Kelley on multiple plays. It was odd to see him not receiving the official statistician's credit for QB Hits and Pressures.
HOUSTON: QUALITIES OF A GREAT PASS RUSHER
Houston will be a perfect OLB for a 3-5 defense in the NFL. When I observe him, the pass rusher has the Los Angeles Rams' Vonn Miller characteristics of bending the corner on a tackle and getting to the signal-caller.
But his game is reminiscent of the greatest linebacker of all time - Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor. In the 2021 SWAC Championship game, he led the charge and dominated the contest against Prairie View A&M. His tip pass and interception of QB Jawon Pass turned the momentum back in favor of Jackson State and led them to a win. Taylor often did the same at UNC and the New York Giants.
When head coach Deion Sanders and defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman switched Houston from pure linebacker to defensive end, Houston became a "Sack Master" for the Tigers. Coach Prime likens his star player to Dallas Cowboys' tremendous defensive rookie of the year candidate, LB Micah Parsons.
SI's NFL Draft Bible on James Houston
From the HBCU ranks, Jackson State linebacker James Houston continued to turn heads for the second consecutive week. After a strong performance at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Houston got the callup to the East-West Shrine Bowl and finished with a bang. A traditional pass-rusher at the college ranks, Houston demonstrated the ability to play off-ball backer, which bodes well for his draft stock, considering his lack of prototype size. This is a ‘make-it’ type prospect.
HOW HOUSTON RANKS IN THE NATION
Houston's 16.5 sacks placed him second in the FCS behind Florida A&M's linebacker Isaiah Land and his 19 sacks. Houston's numbers would have at No. 3 in the nation, with FBS sack leader Will Anderson Jr of Alabama having 17.5 sacks at No. 2.
At 6-1 and 225 pounds, Houston is classified as an NFL "tweener" or "hybrid" edge rusher. The FCS All-American will have to adjust to his game and demonstrate his value in the passing game for NFL personnel. At the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, he defended one pass for the afternoon.
His motor, defensive mentality, and play-making ability are intrinsic to him as a high-quality player.
Some project him as a late Day 2 or Day 3 draft pick for the 2022 NFL Draft.
After 16.5 sacks, 70 tackles, 24.5 tackles for losses, ten quarterback hits, seven forced fumbles (No. 4 in FCS), two fumble recoveries, and two returned touchdowns (one fumble, one interception), has Houston "PRIMED" to make a splash in the NFL.
Houston hasn't received an invitation to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine yet. Hopefully, someone in the league's office has taken notice of the omission and booked his ticket to Indianapolis for the NFL world to witness Houston's talent HBCU fans have already seen in 2021.
Read More
We shall see.
HBCU Sports Coverage
- Sashi Brown, HBCU and Hampton Alumnus, Becomes the Baltimore Ravens President
- Time of NFL Black Coaches to Blow the Whistle
- Malachi Wideman and MOGL Enter NIL Partnership
- James "Shack" Harris Presents the George Halas Trophy to the Rams
- Grambling Confirms Groundbreaking NIL Deal
- The Day Doug Williams Shocked the Sports World
- Shedeur Sanders Inks NIL Deal with Gatorade
- Hue Jackson Celebrates With Recruits Family
- Travis Hunter Impersonates Deion Sanders at Polynesian Bowl
- Mark Evans II Receives Willie Roaf Award
- Jerry Rice Partners with Lay's Golden Grounds
- Is Today's NFL Black Head Coach in a 'No-Win' Situation?
- Jerry Rice on Being a Head Coach: 'It's Starting to Cross My Mind'
- FAMU's Markquese Bell Invited to the NFL Combine