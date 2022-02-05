Jackson State's James Houston is Proving to NFL Scouts Why He's Called 'The Problem'

Feb 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; West quarterback Brock Purdy of Iowa State (15) throws the ball under pressure from East linebacker James Houston IV of Jackson State (41) in the second half of the East-West Shrine Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Houston will be a perfect OLB for a 3-5 defense in the NFL. When I observe him, the pass rusher has the Los Angeles Rams' Vonn Miller characteristics of bending the corner on a tackle and getting to the signal-caller.

But his game is reminiscent of the greatest linebacker of all time - Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor. In the 2021 SWAC Championship game, he led the charge and dominated the contest against Prairie View A&M. His tip pass and interception of QB Jawon Pass turned the momentum back in favor of Jackson State and led them to a win. Taylor often did the same at UNC and the New York Giants.

When head coach Deion Sanders and defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman switched Houston from pure linebacker to defensive end, Houston became a "Sack Master" for the Tigers. Coach Prime likens his star player to Dallas Cowboys' tremendous defensive rookie of the year candidate, LB Micah Parsons.