HBCU NY Classic Forms Broadcasting Partnership With HBCU GO

The 2025 HBCU NY Classic will feature a new broadcasting partner.

The HBCU NY Classic will have a new broadcasting partner this season. HBCU GO announced entering an agreement with Albert Williams and Sports Elleven05 LLC to stream the game from MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands, New Jersey, at 1 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 13.  

The fourth edition of the annual contest will again feature the Morehouse College Tigers facing the Howard University Bison.   

Last season, Howard defeated Morehouse, 35-21, as quarterback Jayton Tolbert had a stellar outing. Maroon Tigers rallied from a 21-7 first-half deficit, but the Bison added 14 additional points to win the 2024 HBCU NY Classic.

2025 HBCU NY Classic Game Info

Teams:  Howard University vs. Morehouse College

Where: MetLife Stadium

When: Saturday, Sept. 13

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Head Coaches: Howard, Larry Scott; Morehouse, Terance Mathis

Morehouse vs. Howard at the 2022 HBCU NYC Classic
Morehouse vs. Howard at the 2022 HBCU NYC Classic / Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

2024 HBCU NY CLASSIC RECAP

The Howard Bison (2-1) took home the 2024 HBCU NY Classic Trophy after defeating the Morehouse Maroon Tigers (0-3), 35-21, in front of over 30,000 great HBCU football fans at MetLife Stadium.

Howard dominated the first half of the 2024 HBCU NY Classic against Morehouse, gaining 220 yards compared to the Maroon Tigers' 50 yards of offense. The Bison defense held Morehouse to a negative six rushing yards and only 2.27 yards per play.  

Howard quarterback Jaylon Tolbert guided three first-half scoring drives of 53 and 61 to capture a commanding first-quarter lead.

Star wide receiver Ajani Williams scored a touchdown for the Maroon Tigers after a 7-play, 58-yard drive with 7:26 remaining in the 2nd quarter, trailing 14-7.

However, the Bison would counter with a 68-yard drive in six plays as Ke'Untae Mosley broke tackles for a 33-yard touchdown reception. Howard would take a 21-0 lead going into intermission.  

Ajani Williams awkwardly caught the opening kickoff of the 3rd quarter, fumbled, and allowed Howard to recover the ball, giving them excellent field position.  

Six plays later, Jaylon Tolbert located Richie Illarraza on a slant play to score from 20 yards, giving the Bison a 28-7 lead after the Dylan West extra point kick.

Howard's defensive unit made Morehouse one-dimensional by shutting down the rushing attack.   

On the next Bison possession, Larry Scott's team marched 98 yards in 13 plays for a Tolbert to Isiah Williams 20-yard touchdown reception. Howard led 35-7 with 13:22 left on the clock in the 4th quarter.

Scott was under heavy pressure when he floated a 21-yard pass to Ajani Williams for his second touchdown reception of the 2024 HBCU NY Classic. Morehouse trailed 35-14 with 8:33 left in the contest.

The Maroon Tigers would add a Miles to Kamrin Brunson touchdown to push closer, 34-14, at 1:54 remaining. Unfortunately, rookie head coach Terence Mathis and the Morehouse dropped to 0-3 on the season and the Bison improved to 2-1.

Top Performers

HOWARD

  • Jaylon Tolbert: 23 of 41 completions for 219 yards, four touchdowns; 138.1 QBR
  • Jarrett Hunter: 17 rushes for 94 yards
  • Kasey Hawthorne: 2 rushes for 29 yards
  • Richie Ilarraza: 7 receptions for 77 yards, 1 touchdown
  • Kenny Gallop Jr: 6 tackles

MOREHOUSE

  • Miles Scott: 17 of 31 for 208 yards, three touchdowns; 143.4 QBR
  • Ajani Williams: 6 receptions for 72 yards, two touchdowns
  • Caleb Grant: 12 tackles
  • Stephen Rowser: 8 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 Sacks

