HBCU Legends

HBCU Power 5 Rankings - Week 3

It was a tough week across HBCU football, with several programs facing some of the nation’s top competition.

Kyle T. Mosley

HBCU Power 5 Rankings – Week 3
HBCU Power 5 Rankings – Week 3 / HBCU Pass
In this story:

It was a tough week across HBCU football, with several programs facing some of the nation’s top competition. But even amid the challenges, resilience and statement wins stood out, reshaping the HBCU Power 5 Rankings.

HBCU Power 5 Rankings
HBCU Power 5 Rankings / HBCU Pass

Each week, HBCU Pass delivers the definitive rankings in partnership with Run the Yard graphics. Curated by Ray Rogers, the HBCU Power 5 shines a spotlight on the top programs in Division I HBCU football

Week 3 Rankings

Jackson State
Jackson State / HBCU Pass

1. Jackson State Tigers (1–1)

Despite a 38–20 loss to Southern Miss, Jackson State showed why they’re still the team to beat. The Tigers rushed for nearly 200 yards at 4.5 yards per carry and controlled possession early before a scoreless third quarter swung momentum. With Tuskegee up next, expect JSU to reassert their dominance in an all-HBCU showdown.

Entering the game ranked No. 14 in the FCS Coaches Poll, the Tigers came out with grit and balance on both sides of the ball, keeping the first half tightly contested.

SCS Bulldogs
SCS Bulldogs / HBCU Pass, Run The Yard

2. South Carolina State Bulldogs (1–1)

Coach Chennis Berry’s squad wasn’t intimidated by the big stage. Against South Carolina, the Bulldogs held a 3–0 lead late in the first half before back-to-back punt return TDs broke the game open. Berry praised his team’s fight and confidence, and with Bethune-Cookman coming to Orangeburg, SC State looks ready to build on that energy.

“I was super proud of our young men and how they played. They played really, really good football — inspired football — and built a lot of confidence for the rest of the season.” - Head Coach Chennis Berry 

feed

Alabama State
Alabama State / HBCU Pass, Run The Yard

3. Alabama State Hornets (1–1)

Eddie Robinson Jr. has his Hornets looking focused and dangerous. Last week’s road win was powered by a defense that forced four turnovers, setting the tone in SWAC play. With Miles College on deck, Alabama State will need that same discipline to keep climbing in the Power 5.

Delaware State
Delaware State / HBCU PASS, RUN THE YARD

4. Delaware State Hornets (1–1)

Welcome to the rankings. First-year head coach Desean Jackson earned his first career win in style, leading DSU past UAlbany in a statement game. QB Kaiden Bennett was electric — 137 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs, and nearly 180 yards passing. Bowie State awaits this week, and the buzz around Dover is real.

DSU Linebacker Brian Bates said it best before the season kicked off: “The thing is, if they're sleeping, I want them to sleep — because we're gonna wake them up.”

Prairie View A&M
Prairie View A&M / HBCU Pass, RUN THE YARD

5. Prairie View A&M Panthers (1–1)

The Panthers backed up their rivalry win over Texas Southern with another gritty performance. While the loss to UT Rio Grande Valley stung, PV’s defense held firm on third down (just 2-of-11 conversions allowed). A road test at Rice will reveal more, but Coach Tremaine Jackson’s squad looks steady and competitive.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football