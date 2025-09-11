HBCU Power 5 Rankings - Week 3
It was a tough week across HBCU football, with several programs facing some of the nation’s top competition. But even amid the challenges, resilience and statement wins stood out, reshaping the HBCU Power 5 Rankings.
Each week, HBCU Pass delivers the definitive rankings in partnership with Run the Yard graphics. Curated by Ray Rogers, the HBCU Power 5 shines a spotlight on the top programs in Division I HBCU football
Week 3 Rankings
1. Jackson State Tigers (1–1)
Despite a 38–20 loss to Southern Miss, Jackson State showed why they’re still the team to beat. The Tigers rushed for nearly 200 yards at 4.5 yards per carry and controlled possession early before a scoreless third quarter swung momentum. With Tuskegee up next, expect JSU to reassert their dominance in an all-HBCU showdown.
Entering the game ranked No. 14 in the FCS Coaches Poll, the Tigers came out with grit and balance on both sides of the ball, keeping the first half tightly contested.
2. South Carolina State Bulldogs (1–1)
Coach Chennis Berry’s squad wasn’t intimidated by the big stage. Against South Carolina, the Bulldogs held a 3–0 lead late in the first half before back-to-back punt return TDs broke the game open. Berry praised his team’s fight and confidence, and with Bethune-Cookman coming to Orangeburg, SC State looks ready to build on that energy.
“I was super proud of our young men and how they played. They played really, really good football — inspired football — and built a lot of confidence for the rest of the season.” - Head Coach Chennis Berry
3. Alabama State Hornets (1–1)
Eddie Robinson Jr. has his Hornets looking focused and dangerous. Last week’s road win was powered by a defense that forced four turnovers, setting the tone in SWAC play. With Miles College on deck, Alabama State will need that same discipline to keep climbing in the Power 5.
4. Delaware State Hornets (1–1)
Welcome to the rankings. First-year head coach Desean Jackson earned his first career win in style, leading DSU past UAlbany in a statement game. QB Kaiden Bennett was electric — 137 rushing yards, 3 rushing TDs, and nearly 180 yards passing. Bowie State awaits this week, and the buzz around Dover is real.
DSU Linebacker Brian Bates said it best before the season kicked off: “The thing is, if they're sleeping, I want them to sleep — because we're gonna wake them up.”
5. Prairie View A&M Panthers (1–1)
The Panthers backed up their rivalry win over Texas Southern with another gritty performance. While the loss to UT Rio Grande Valley stung, PV’s defense held firm on third down (just 2-of-11 conversions allowed). A road test at Rice will reveal more, but Coach Tremaine Jackson’s squad looks steady and competitive.