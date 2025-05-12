HBCU Sports Rundown: NFL Rookie Minicamps Reports, UDFA Signings, Softball Champs
Significant HBCU sports news and updates went under the radar this past week. HBCU Legends will run down several storylines, starting at the "Bayous of Southern Louisiana" with Xavier University of Louisiana athletics hitting the HBCU sports newswire this week. Also, HBCU football hits the pros at rookie minicamps.
NFL Rookie Minicamp Signings
- DB Robert McDaniel (Jackson State) - Washington Commanders
- DB Kendall Bohler (FAMU) - Denver Broncos
- DB Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig (Jackson State/Colorado) - Jacksonville Jaguars
Each signed a 3-year, $2.965M undrafted rookie free agent contract with their respective NFL teams.
Travis Hunter Makes a New Fan
Travis Hunter graduated from the University of Colorado after three years of college. The Heisman Trophy winner was headed back to Jacksonville for rookie minicamp when he sat next to Sandy Hawkins Combs, who had no idea about his fame. Combs posted about her experience sitting next to Hunter on her social media account saying, "He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment...Anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson - so polite."
Shedeur Sanders Sharp At Browns Rookie Minicamp
Shedeur Sanders may have fallen in the NFL Draft, but his profile is rising among the Cleveland Browns fans with his accuracy, ball placement, and pre-draft reported "questionable" arm-strength during the rookie minicamp. It was an excellent start for Sanders, who will be in an intense battle this summer with Cleveland's third-round pick, Dillon Gabriel, who also looked very good.
First-ever HBCU Row Team On The Bayou
Many mornings and thousands of miles away from the lakes and channels where Ivy League rowing teams practice, the bayous and canals of southern Louisiana welcome Xavier University's new coed rowing team. XULA has installed the first HBCU rowing team in the country, which is comprised of men and women athletes.
The XULA Crew has named three captains - Victoria Duffey, Kamryn Days, and Nyla Archibold.
Rowing has been deeply entrenched as a predominantly white male sport, but it also takes "deep pockets" to fund the training, equipment, and travel for the events. How will the Xavier coed rowing team handle entering the sport? WWNO's Karen Henderson reported on the HBCU.
Pass Rusher Heads To Hampton
Former West Virginia pass rusher Zyir Daniel has committed to Hampton. He redshirted last season and will have four years of eligibility remaining for the Pirates.
Daniel told HBCU Legends, "West Virginia showed me a lot of interest. Also, I liked their ex-defensive line coach who helped me to grow on and off the field."
Good luck to Mr. Daniel with Hampton.
Howard Bison All-MEAC Offensive Lineman Released
The Washington Commanders released former Howard University offensive tackle Anim Dankwah. In a corresponding move, the Commanders signed veteran offensive tackle Tyre Phillips after a tryout on Saturday, May 11.
The native of Ontario, Canada, went undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles but released after training camp, and Washington placed him on their practice squad.
Dankwah is 6-8 and 353 pounds, with long 35 1/8-inch arms. He could latch on with another NFL team before training camps begin at the end of July.
Jackson State Softball Team Repeats As SWAC Tourney Champs
The Jackson State women's softball team will head to the NCAA Softball Tourney after defeating Florida A&M, 3-1, in Gulfport, Mississippi. It's back-to-back championships for the JSU softball team.
The JSU Athletics website states, "Sophomore Brooklyn Morris (13-8) won for Jackson State. The left-hander went seven innings, giving up one run on five hits, allowing three walks and striking out one.
In the batter's box, the Tigers were led by sophomore Ka'Liyah Gipson, who went 1-for-3 on the day with a triple. Junior Ariana Murillo furnished a standout effort as well, going 1-for-2 with two RBIs."
Jackson State will face Alabama in the Tuscaloosa Regional at 5:00 PM CT on Friday, May 16. The regionals will be a double-elimination tourney hosted by four teams. Should the Tigers advance, they will head to the super regionals held from May 22 to May 25.
NFL Rookie Minicamp: Division II HBCU Football Invites
- New Orleans invited defensive back Travis Martin out of Langston University.
- New York Jets invited defensive back Giovanni Williams out of Miles College.
Howard Softball Is Dancing!
The 2025 MEAC Softball Champions, Howard Univesity Bison, will play in the Durham Regional againts No. 14 Duke at noon ET on Friday, May 16. The contest will be televised on the ESPN's ACCN network.
NFLer's Son Commits To Charlie Ward and FAMU
Super Bowl XLVII champion and NFL Pro Bowl wide receiver Anquan Boldin was a nightmare for defensive backfields during his 14 NFL seasons. Florida A&M signed his son, Anquan Boldin Jr., to bolster the Rattlers basketball team for head coach Charlie Ward Jr.
The 6-4 and 194-pound guard is transferring from Buffalo, where he averaged 25.3 minutes, 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 steals as a sophomore. He shot 41.4% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc for the Bulls. Boldin Jr. was one of three Buffalo players to earn Academic All-MAC honors this past season.
Now The Head Coach
Antwain Banks has been appointed as the head coach of the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls men's basketball team.