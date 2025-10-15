HBCU Legends

HBCU SPORTS RUNDOWN: WOMEN LEADERS HONORED, BASKETBALL TIPS OFF, & HBCU LEGACY BOWL

Two HBCU commissioners and a leader in athletics were honored at the Women Leaders in Sports convention in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kyle T. Mosley

Women Leaders in Sports - Jacqie McWilliams Parker, Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, Sonja Stills
Women Leaders in Sports - Jacqie McWilliams Parker, Tiffani-Dawn Sykes, Sonja Stills / Women Leaders In Sports Convention
In this story:

We are heading into Week 8 of HBCU football. Before those storylines flood our news feeds, HBCU Legends will run down today's top sports news and updates.

THREE HBCU SPORTS LEADERS HONORED

CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker and MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills were honored as 2025 Nike Executives of the Year by Women Leaders in Sports Convention in Kansas City, Missouri.

McWilliams Parker recently celebrated her 13th year as commissioner of the country's oldest HBCU athletic conference. As a trailblazer, she forged new territory when she became the first Black female to lead a collegiate athletic conference.

She told HBCU Legends, "So when I say it saved my life, sports always gave me a sense of family and community."

Sonja Stills heads the second-largest HBCU DI conference, the MEAC. She has been instrumental in forging new athletic alliances and media deals for her member institutions.

Stills and McWilliams Parker are part of The 4, a group of HBCU athletic commissioners who traveled to Washington to gain support against a proposal that would classify student-athletes as employees of the conferences, in relation to the NCAA-approved settlement with the U.S. Congress.

As a part of the Celebration of Advancement March at the event, Tiffani-Dawn Skyes was recognized for her leadership role as Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics at Virginia State University.  

Sykes previously held the same position at Florida A&M for two years before accepting the role as player development assistant and advisor to the head football coach at the University of Maryland.

MEAC FOOTBALL IN WEEK 7

  • South Carolina State defensive end Michael Lunz, II, and linebacker Jordan Franklin have been named HBCU National Co-Players of the Week.
  • The only conference action in Week 8 will be Howard traveling to Nashville to meet Tennessee State. The game will kick off at 4:30 PM. ESPN+ will broadcast from Hale Stadium for the Tigers' Homecoming clash with the Bison.

ADDITIONAL HBCU LEGACY BOWL INVITES ACCEPTED

The 2026 HBCU Legacy Bowl announced recent invitations accepted by our star football players for the annual all-star event:

  • QB JaCobian Morgan, Jackson State
  • RB Curtis Allen, VA Union
  • OL D'Andre Towsend-Blue, Jackson State
  • LB Dominque Davis II, Central State
  • OL Jerrod Burrell, Morgan State
  • OL Tyler Thomas, Morgan State
  • OL Roger Smith, South Carolina State
  • LB Isaiah Stephens, Benedict College

feed

Kintavious Dozier
Kintavious Dozier / Brian Howard, Assistant AD for Communications

BULLDOGS TIP OFF HBCU BASKETBALL

The Donte Jackson era at Alabama A&M tipped off at Boutwell Auditorium with a thrilling 74-73 victory in an exhibition game against Samford on Monday night.   

Senior transfer guard Kintavious Dozier, who scored a game-high 13 points, buried two free throws with 8 seconds remaining in the contest to give the Bulldogs the win in front of a home crowd.

KEY GAME NOTES

  • Alabama A&M shot 38.5 percent (25-of-65) from the floor and 90.5 percent (19-of-21) from the free-throw line.
  • The Maroon & White grabbed 39 rebounds, with 27 coming off the defensive glass.
  • Alabama A&M finished with 32 points in the paint, 20 bench points, 15 points off 14 Samford turnovers, 12 fastbreak points, and eight second-chance points.
  • Samford finished with 36 points in the paint, 27 bench points, 10 points off 10 AAMU turnovers, seven second-chance points, and five fastbreak points.

*Courtesy AAMU Athletics

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football