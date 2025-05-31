HBCU Legends

Historic HBCU Female Placekicker Signs Pro Contract

The placekicker made the first ever points scored by a female in HBCU football history.

Kyle T. Mosley

Jackson State kicker Leilani Armenta (35) practices kicks before the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Football Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.
Jackson State kicker Leilani Armenta (35) practices kicks before the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Football Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. / Lauren Witte / USA TODAY NETWORK
HBCU football's historic first female placekicker to score a point in a regular-season game announced she has turned pro. Leilani Armenta is no longer in the NCAA Transfer portal and plans to join the Mississippi Panthers in the Women's National Football Conference (WNFC). She will remain at Jackson State while playing professional football.

Armenta established her milestone while scoring an extra-point attempt when the Tigers squared off against UAPB on Oct. 28, 2023.

Leilani won the 2024 Celebration Bowl and HBCU National Championship with Jackson State.

She posted her announcement on social media:

Everything happens for a reason. While I never anticipated not playing at Jackson State, the decision was ultimately out of my hands. As I began navigating the transfer portal, I had the privilege of connecting with incredible coaches from both sports I love.

I was fortunate to receive several offers – including scholarship opportunities – and I am truly grateful to the coaches and programs who recognized and valued me not only as an athlete but as a person.

Throughout this process, I kept returning to one central question: Where do I want to earn my degree without compromising my academic goals? My education has always been my primary focus, and Jackson State has provided me with a top-tier academic experience that I am proud of.

While evaluating my future, both academically and athletically, I was presented with a unique and exciting opportunity: to play professionally in the Women's National Football Conference (WNFC) for the Mississippi Panthers.

This opportunity allows me to stay at Jackson State, complete my degree, and continue to play the sport I love at a professional level. As someone who has always been and will always be an advocate for women in sports – especially in football – I am honored to represent both my university and the WNFC.

This journey is about more than just me. It's about pushing the boundaries for women in sports, seizing opportunity, and staying true to both purpose and passion. With that being said, Everyone watches women's sports.

Leilani Armenta
Leilani Armenta / Credit: Leilani Armenta

Let's go, Panthers!

Leilani Armenta - #35

The Western Conference Semi-Finals will be held at Milwaukie High School in Milwaukie, Oregon, on June 5.

Western Conference Semi-Finals

4 pm PT - Game 1: #2 Texas Elite Spartans vs. #3 Seattle Majestics

8 pm PT - Game 2: #1 San Diego Rebellion vs. #4 Los Angeles Legends

The Eastern Conference Semi-Finals will be played at Liberty Creek High School in Gallatin, Tennessee, on Jun. 7.

Eastern Conference Semi-Finals

3 pm CT - Game 1 : #2 Mississippi Panthers vs. #3 Chicago Winds

7 pm CT - Game 2 : #1. Washington Prodigy vs. #4 Kansas City Glory

Kyle T. Mosley
