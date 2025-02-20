How Hiring Clinton Portis Will Elevate DeSean Jackson's Coaching Staff At Delaware State University

HBCU Legends

Former NFL running back Clinton Portis enters the college football coaching fraternity after accepting the running backs coach and run game coordinator position at Delaware State University under new head coach DeSean Jackson.

The high-profile hiring underscores Delaware State's commitment to leveraging NFL veteran experience to rebuild its struggling football program and elevate its standing in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).

CLINTON PORTIS JOINS DELAWARE STAT
October 17, 2010; Landover, MD, USA; Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Clinton Portis' Transition from NFL Star to HBCU Running Backs Coach

Portis, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and 9,923-yard rusher in the NFL, brings a wealth of knowledge from his nine-year NFL career. His appointment aligns with Delaware State's strategy to attract high-impact coaching talent to its HBCU football program.

The University of Miami product rushed for 2,523 yards and 20 touchdowns with the Hurricanes. The Laurel, Mississippi native's tenure with Denver and Washington highlighted a tremendous career as a professional running back at the 2002 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and Second-Team All-Pro in 2008.

Portis' expertise in ground-game strategy should bolster the Hornets' offense, which ranked near the bottom of the MEAC in rushing yards during their 1-11 2024 season.

PORTIS - NFL PEDIGREE TO DELAWARE STATE
Oct 03, 2010; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Redskins running back Clinton Portis (26) carries the ball during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Redskins defeated the Eagles 17-12. Mandatory Credit: Howard Smith-Imagn Images / Howard Smith-Imagn Images

DeSean Jackson's Vision for Delaware State Football Program Overhaul


Since DeSean Jackson took the helm in December 2024, his bold mission is to transform Delaware State into an HBCU football powerhouse. In his introductory speech, Jackson emphasized academic excellence and discipline, stating, "Our players will depart with a four-year degree while competing at the highest level."

A few key elements of Desean Jackson's rebuild at DSU include:

1. $25–30 million facility upgrades: New indoor training center and stadium renovations
2. NFL veterans on coaching staff: Ports joins a staff featuring former Chiefs wide receiver Samie Parker and Patriots offensive lineman Eugene Chung
3. Local recruiting focus: Targeting talent in Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Delaware

Desean Jackson - Delaware State
Desean Jackson - Delaware State / Credit; DSU Athletics

MEAC Football Recruiting Strategy: Leveraging NFL Pedigree


Jackson's staff mirrors the Deion Sanders coaching model that revitalized the Jackson State football program by combining NFL credibility with HBCU tradition.

His former head coach at Philadelphia, Andy Reid, endorsed hiring Jackson, saying, "I would stake my career on [Jackson's] success at Delaware State."

The Hornets' 2025 schedule features a marquee MEAC rivalry game on Nov. 1 against Norfolk State. Former NFL superstar Michael Vick is the Spartans' new head coach and former Eagles teammate of Jackson.

With Portis implementing innovative run schemes and Jackson emphasizing player development, Delaware State has the potential to become a top HBCU football destination for recruits seeking NFL-caliber coaching.

