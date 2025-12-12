Prairie View A&M: Tremaine Jackson Credits Brotherhood, Unity, & Grit For Title Run
HOUSTON - Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson spoke with HBCU Legends about the resilience, camaraderie, grit, and mentorship that he says define championship-caliber teams — a brotherhood that has shaped the Panthers’ path to a national title appearance.
Growth Through Adversity
Jackson reflected on a pivotal in-game mistake by quarterback Cam Peters, who reached for the end zone on second down instead of waiting for a third-and-goal opportunity.
“I need to do a better job of making sure that everybody is aware and not assume that people know that,” Jackson said.
He emphasized that Peter’s response mattered more than the miscue. Later in the game, the quarterback converted a crucial third-and-seven, a moment Jackson said reflected leadership through resilience rather than perfection.
Jackson added that the win came with significant physical strain, particularly along the line of scrimmage. “We definitely got some things we got to clean up. That game was as tough as we thought it was going to be, especially in the trench play,” he said.
Toughness As A Shared Identity
Jackson noted that both Prairie View A&M and South Carolina State share traits rooted in physicality and disciplined fundamentals. He credited both programs’ cultures, which emphasize establishing the run, throwing efficiently, and playing sound defense.
Although their schemes differ, he said the teams share a toughness and pride that run deep throughout HBCU football. "From a toughness standpoint, from a mentality standpoint, I do think that we're preaching the same things," Jackson said.
Unsung Heroes Step Forward
The head coach highlighted the overlooked contributions of players such as Darrell Starling Jr., whose efforts are often overshadowed by standout linebacker Trevor Randle.
Starling was a former special education teacher who Jackson's staff recruited to the program after he graduated from Troy. Since, he's become a steady force and veteran leader.
“He’s been a bright spot on our team both on and off the field,” Jackson remarked. "I'm still kind of baffled on why he's not an all-conference guy."
Brotherhood Beyond Football
A unique element of this year’s championship matchup is the shared fraternity bonds across the coaching staffs. Jackson discussed his membership in Omega Psi Phi, who South Carolina State head coach Chennis Berry is also one of the "Bruhz!"
He said the fraternity’s principles — manhood, scholarship, perseverance, and uplift — shape his leadership on and off the field. "Omega Psi Phi Fraternity incorporated is the greatest fraternity of all time."
He said those values extend through coaching networks and mentorship relationships that have helped influence his approach to building men as well as athletes.
Focused On Finishing The Goal
With the national title game tomorrow at the 2025 Celebration Bowl, Jackson shared that the Panthers are as healthy as a late-season team can be but must remain committed to playing with urgency.
“If you ain’t got but one leg, you better drag it on out there because it’s 60 minutes to the finish,” Jackson said.
For Prairie View A&M, he added, opportunities for greatness are never guaranteed — and unity remains the driving force behind the program’s climb to the national stage.
