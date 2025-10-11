HBCU Legends

Jackson State Football Debuts Sonic Boom Of The South-Inspired Uniforms At Homecoming

Homecoming 2025 will fuse the Sonic Boom of the South's uniforms into a new look for the Jackson State football team.

Kyle T. Mosley

Jackson State: New Football Uniform is Inspired by The Sonic Boom of the South Marching Band
Jackson State: New Football Uniform is Inspired by The Sonic Boom of the South Marching Band / JSU Athletics
In this story:

Saturday's highly anticipated Homecoming game between Jackson State University and Alabama State University will feature new uniforms for the Tigers' football team. Inspired by the Sonic Boom of the South, the JSU squad will debut colors and elements of the iconic marching band's uniforms.

Band-Inspired Design

The new look incorporates the band's signature navy blue, light blue, and white color palette. The numerals on the jerseys reflect the visual nods to the band’s trim and shoulder detailing, transforming the team’s appearance into a dynamic showpiece.

Homecoming Spectacle

The special Jackson State football jerseys for Homecoming incorporate several key elements, notably the bold light blue and "JACKSON STATE" in white down the side of the pants, which matches the band members' vests and gauntlets.

The helmets are similar to those of the drum majors, featuring a navy blue primary color and the player's number on the right and the iconic "J" in light blue on the left, both outlined in white. Facemasks are white with the Riddell red logo, featuring two bold light blue stripes that run from north to south on the helmets.

Celebrating Culture and Legacy

Jackson State's decision to combine football and band traditions for this Homecoming game celebrates generations of Black college excellence and emphasizes the collaborative spirit that defines the university. Expect an increase in jersey sales after today's game and festivities.  

The uniform spotlights the creativity and dynamic presence of the HBCU culture and school pride! The vibrant visuals on the field will mirror the electrifying performances of the band and football team, leading to an unforgettable Homecoming experience.

These new uniforms do more than outfit the Jackson State players—they celebrate our rich legacy and the incredible community bound together by music, pride, and athletic success.

Hopefully, the Jackson State faithful, players, and fans will embrace this new look and turn it into an unforgettable moment together at Homecoming 2025!

The Game

Homecoming features No. 1 Jackson State versus No. 2 Alabama State in a game that most likely will have postseason implications for both teams. The game's kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 PM on ESPNU.

feed

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football