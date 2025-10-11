Jackson State Football Debuts Sonic Boom Of The South-Inspired Uniforms At Homecoming
Saturday's highly anticipated Homecoming game between Jackson State University and Alabama State University will feature new uniforms for the Tigers' football team. Inspired by the Sonic Boom of the South, the JSU squad will debut colors and elements of the iconic marching band's uniforms.
Band-Inspired Design
The new look incorporates the band's signature navy blue, light blue, and white color palette. The numerals on the jerseys reflect the visual nods to the band’s trim and shoulder detailing, transforming the team’s appearance into a dynamic showpiece.
Homecoming Spectacle
The special Jackson State football jerseys for Homecoming incorporate several key elements, notably the bold light blue and "JACKSON STATE" in white down the side of the pants, which matches the band members' vests and gauntlets.
The helmets are similar to those of the drum majors, featuring a navy blue primary color and the player's number on the right and the iconic "J" in light blue on the left, both outlined in white. Facemasks are white with the Riddell red logo, featuring two bold light blue stripes that run from north to south on the helmets.
Celebrating Culture and Legacy
Jackson State's decision to combine football and band traditions for this Homecoming game celebrates generations of Black college excellence and emphasizes the collaborative spirit that defines the university. Expect an increase in jersey sales after today's game and festivities.
The uniform spotlights the creativity and dynamic presence of the HBCU culture and school pride! The vibrant visuals on the field will mirror the electrifying performances of the band and football team, leading to an unforgettable Homecoming experience.
These new uniforms do more than outfit the Jackson State players—they celebrate our rich legacy and the incredible community bound together by music, pride, and athletic success.
Hopefully, the Jackson State faithful, players, and fans will embrace this new look and turn it into an unforgettable moment together at Homecoming 2025!
The Game
Homecoming features No. 1 Jackson State versus No. 2 Alabama State in a game that most likely will have postseason implications for both teams. The game's kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 PM on ESPNU.