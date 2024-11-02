Jackson State Football: TC Taylor Secures Contract Extension
In two seasons, T.C. Taylor is emerging as one of the best leaders in HBCU football. On Friday, Jackson State head football coach T.C. Taylor agreed to a contract extension offered by President Dr. Marcus Thompson and Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson.
T.C. Taylor is in his second season as the head football coach of the Jackson State Tigers. He became the 22nd head coach in the program's history in December 2022, following Deion Sanders' departure to become the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.
"It's truly a blessing, and it lets me know that all the work I have done in the last year and a half as a head coach has not gone unnoticed by our great AD, Ashley Robinson, and our President, Dr. Thompson," Coach T.C. Taylor commented. "It is truly a blessing to be the head coach of my alma mater, and now I can turn my focus to building this football program."
Currently, the Tigers are leading the SWAC East division with a 6-2, 4-0 conference record. Analysts list Jackson State as one of the best football teams in HBCU football this season. T.C. Taylor's squad is on course to earn a trip to the SWAC Football Championship game in December.
Taylor's goal is beyond the SWAC championship, with hopes of winning the Celebration Bowl and the right to be named the HBCU Football National Champions, which Jackson State still needs to achieve despite recent success under Coach Sanders.
In his first season as head coach in 2023, Taylor led Jackson State to a 7-4 overall record and a 5-3 conference record, tied for second in the SWAC East division.
Taylor has encountered high expectations from alums and fans at his alma mater. He also served as an assistant coach at Jackson State from 2019-2022, coaching tight ends and wide receivers.
Jackson State will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-5) for Saturday's homecoming at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, MS. Kickoff is set for 2:00 PM CT.