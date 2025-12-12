Morehouse College Head Coach Search: A Few Good Men Should Interest Maroon Tigers

Morehouse College athletic director Harold Ellis confirmed Wednesday, Dec. 10, that the football program has parted ways with head coach Terance Mathis. The Maroon Tigers finished 4–16 under Mathis across the past two seasons, though the team showed improvement in 2025 with three consecutive wins over Tuskegee, Central State, and Lane College.

In a statement, Ellis said the moves are part of a broader effort to “shape a bright and promising future for Morehouse Athletics” and to realign the department around a vision of “competitive excellence” on and off the field.

The institution also dismissed offensive line coach Bob Whitfield and associate athletics director for compliance Andre Roach.

Defensive coordinator George Copeland will serve as interim head coach, while general manager Allen Edwards will remain in place as director of football operations. Ellis thanked both men for their “disciplined stewardship” of the football program.

According to Ellis, a national search has begun for the next Morehouse head football coach, who will be responsible for rebuilding the program “namely in athletic, academic success, student-athlete development, gameday performance, and—above all else—character.”

The position is expected to draw strong national interest, just as it did two years ago when Hue Jackson emerged as Morehouse’s leading candidate before the administration pivoted and instead hired Mathis weeks later.

Potential Candidates

Without direct insight into Ellis’ final criteria, here are several viable candidates who align with Morehouse's culture, tradition, and competitive goals:

Fred McNair | Credit: HBCU Legends

Fred McNair

McNair brings a championship pedigree and stability.

Former interim head coach at Southern University, where he defeated Grambling State in the 51st Bayou Classic

Eight seasons as head coach at Alcorn State

Four SWAC East division titles

Two-time SWAC Coach of the Year

Led two Celebration Bowl teams

Member of the SWAC Hall of Fame

Johnathan Williams

Currently helping guide South Carolina State’s run to the Celebration Bowl under head coach Chennis Berry. Williams was instrumental in Benedict College’s dominance of the SIAC—ranking No. 1 in scoring, rushing, third-down conversions, and red-zone efficiency. He also has coaching experience at Southern and Prairie View A&M.

Darren Garrigan | FCS

Darren Garrigan

One of the fastest-rising defensive coaches in the FCS.

Defensive backs coach for Prairie View A&M, which leads the nation in fewest passing yards allowed (128.5 yards per game)

Former DB coach at Valdosta State during the program’s national championship run under Tremaine Jackson

Previously coached at Texas Southern, where his secondary led the SWAC in interceptions and pick-sixes in 2022

Sixteen seasons of experience across HBCU and Division II football

Torenzo Quinn

A proven defensive mind who led Jackson State’s national championship-level defense and has helped produce multiple All-SWAC selections and HBCU All-Americans. Quinn previously coached safeties at Alcorn State and served as offensive coordinator at Mississippi Delta Community College.

Coach Johnnie Cole | CREDIT: Black Sports Insiders

Johnnie Cole

A respected figure in HBCU football who has long deserved another opportunity. Despite previous compliance concerns during his tenure at Texas Southern under then-athletic director Dr. Charles McClelland, Cole built a winning culture and assembled strong coaching staffs—one that included current Prairie View A&M head coach Tremaine Jackson. If not considered for head coach, Cole could elevate the program as an offensive coordinator or program advisor. His midseason guidance this year helped turn around Prairie View quarterback Cam Peters.

Florida A&M Rattlers head coach James Colzie III looks on during his team's training camp football practice on Ken Riley Field at Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, Aug. 5, 2025. | Gerald Thomas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

James Colzie III

The former Florida A&M head coach is an experienced program builder who could position Morehouse as an immediate contender with the right recruiting strategy and staff.

HBCU Legends will have more candidates as we will monitor the next steps at Morehouse.

The Path Forward

The search committee should, at minimum, interview these candidates as potential successors to Mathis. Morehouse will benefit from selecting a leader with not only coaching experience but also the ability to market the program to corporate partners and effectively navigate the evolving NIL landscape.

The next head coach will determine whether Morehouse can reestablish itself as a disciplined, competitive force in HBCU football and deliver the standard of excellence expected on The House’s historic campus.

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST