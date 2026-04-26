Jackson State Quarterback JaCobian Morgan signs with CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats

HOUSTON, TX — Former Jackson State quarterback JaCobian Morgan has signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League, his agent Rasheeda Liberty confirmed exclusively to HBCU Legends.

The signing makes Morgan the latest in a growing line of HBCU talent to land professional opportunities north of the border. Last season, former JSU linebacker Aubrey Miller won the 112th Grey Cup Championship with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“This opportunity reflects both his talent and his readiness to compete at the professional level,” Liberty said in a statement to HBCU Legends. “Signing internationally represents a meaningful step forward, and Jacobian has earned this moment through his discipline, consistency, and performance. We look forward to supporting him as he continues to build his professional career and make his impact in the league.”

Jackson State quarterback JaCobian Morgan signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the CFL, per @ladylib1922. "This opportunity reflects both his talent and his readiness to compete at the professional level. Signing internationally represents a meaningful step forward, and… pic.twitter.com/5PvI7r4PqQ — Kyle T. Mosley (@ktmoze) April 26, 2026

From Jackson to Hamilton

The Tiger-Cats put Morgan on their negotiation list earlier this spring. This secured his exclusive CFL rights. Hamilton signed Tre Ford in free agency to retool its quarterback room this offseason. Now, Morgan joins the mix as they prepare for training camp, which begins May 10.

Hamilton holds the fifth overall pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, set for April 28, and has been one of the more active franchises in the league this offseason.

A Career Built in the Tigers' Image

Morgan, a 6-foot-4, 228-pound passer from Canton, Mississippi, leaves Jackson State as one of the most productive quarterbacks of the post-Deion Sanders era. The graduate transfer threw for more than 4,400 yards and 40 touchdowns over three seasons in head coach T.C. Taylor's offense, helping lead the team to a Cricket Celebration Bowl victory and a Black college football national championship in 2024.

That title run ended with a 12-2 record, a SWAC championship, and a 233-yard, two-touchdown Celebration Bowl performance. Morgan became the heartbeat of the Tigers. He entered the 2025 season as the SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. An injury shortened his final campaign in blue and white.

As a senior, Morgan played seven games. He completed 60.1 percent of his passes for 1,187 yards and 11 touchdowns. He threw just two interceptions. Morgan also ran for 293 yards and three scores on 42 carries. After a late-season injury, he returned for the SWAC Championship Game. This comeback showed the durability and discipline his agent mentioned.

From the ACC to Thee I Love

Morgan's CFL journey began in the ACC. He spent three seasons at Syracuse, completing 32 of 50 passes for 288 yards in two starts. Before the 2023 season, he transferred to Jackson State—his Mississippi homecoming. He often described it as a return to the program that showed him what football, culture, and the band meant to the community.

"As a kid, just going to the games since I was in a stroller," Morgan said to HBCU Legends in an earlier interview, "making that decision to go to Syracuse, I knew if anything went wrong and I wanted to transfer, I was going to come back home to Jackson State regardless."

That decision is now part of a larger story. HBCU quarterbacks are earning real pro opportunities. Jackson State has become a launching pad for pro talent, from the NFL pipeline to the CFL's growing roster of American imports. Morgan's signing extends that trend.

What Comes Next

The Tiger-Cats have not announced Morgan's contract terms or roster spot. Under CFL rules, he will be an American import. Ford is expected to compete for the starting job. Morgan must prove himself in training camp. There, his reps and command of the CFL’s wider field, three-down structure, and 12-man offense will shape his early depth chart status.

For Morgan, it's the next step in a patient, persistent career. For Jackson State, it strengthens the case that championship football in Mississippi launches careers.

FAQ's on JaCobian Morgan

Who is JaCobian Morgan?

JaCobian Morgan is a 6-foot-4, 228-pound quarterback from Canton, Mississippi. He played at Syracuse before transferring to Jackson State, where he led the Tigers to a SWAC championship and a Cricket Celebration Bowl title in 2024.

What team did JaCobian Morgan sign with?

Morgan signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League, his agent Rasheeda Liberty confirmed exclusively to HBCU Legends.

What were Morgan's stats at Jackson State?

Across three seasons at Jackson State, Morgan completed 63.7 percent of his passes for more than 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns, while adding 668 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns over 26 games.

When does Hamilton's training camp begin?

All CFL training camps are scheduled to open on May 10. Hamilton also holds the fifth overall pick in the 2026 CFL Draft on April 28.

Why is this signing significant for HBCU football?

Morgan's deal continues a wave of HBCU quarterbacks earning professional opportunities and reinforces Jackson State's status as a pipeline for pro-level talent in the post-Deion Sanders era under head coach T.C. Taylor.

Kyle T. Mosley is the founder and managing editor of HBCU Legends on SI, covering HBCU athletics across the SWAC, MEAC, CIAA, SIAC, and NAIA.