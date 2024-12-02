Kennesaw State Appoints Jerry Mack As New Head Football Coach
Jerry Mack, former HBCU Coach of the Year, will become the new head coach at Kennesaw State. He will be named the second head football coach in the school's history.
He is currently serving as the running backs coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. As head coach of NCCU, Mack guided the Eagles to the 2016 Celebration Bowl before losing to Grambling State, 10-9.
Mack has an impressive track record as an HBCU and MEAC Coach of the Year in 2016. The Memphis native made a significant impact as the head coach at North Carolina Central University, where he coached the team for four seasons. He recorded a 31–15 record and led the Eagles to win at least a share of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) title three times.
Before transitioning to the NFL this past offseason, Mack was the offensive coordinator at Rice and spent three seasons coaching running backs at Tennessee. Nakos points out that while with the Volunteers, he was instrumental in recruiting and developing standout player Dylan Sampson, who currently ranks tenth in college football with 838 rushing yards this season.
Mack's extensive experience and success at the collegiate and professional levels make him notable in coaching circles. In 1999, he played collegiate football at Jackson State. From 2006 to 2007, Mack served as the coach for the Tigers' wide receivers and running backs. He became the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2010.
Jerry Mack's Coaching Resume
- Delta State (2004–2005)- Graduate Assistant
- Jackson State (2006–2007) - Wide receivers coach & tight ends coach
- Central Arkansas (2008–2009) - Pass game coordinator & wide receivers coach
- Arkansas–Pine Bluff (2010) - Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach
- Memphis (2011) - Wide receivers coach
- South Alabama (2012–2013) - Wide receivers coach
- North Carolina Central (2014–2017) - Head coach
- Rice (2018 )- Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach
- Rice (2019–2020) - Assistant head coach, offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach
- Tennessee (2021–2023) - Running backs coach
- Jacksonville Jaguars (2024–present) - Running backs coach
OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM KENNESAW STATE
Jerry Mack, a veteran collegiate coach with 20 years of experience and five conference championships, has been named the second football head coach in Kennesaw State history, Director of Athletics Milton Overton announced Sunday.
Mack comes to Kennesaw after a season as the running backs coach with the Jacksonville Jaguars and three seasons as the running backs coach at Tennessee.
"After an extensive national search, I would like to welcome coach Jerry Mack, his wife, Starlett, and family to Owl Nation as our head football coach," said Overton. "Coach Mack's values and professional qualifications align with the strategic direction of our football program. He has 20 years of coaching experience at all levels, has shown a longstanding ability to connect with players, and owns a relentless recruiting mindset. Coach Mack has proven experience running up-tempo and productive offensive schemes."
"My family and I are extremely excited to join the Owl family! I want to thank Director of Athletics Milton Overton and President Kathy Schwaig for this phenomenal opportunity. KSU is one of the fastest-growing institutions in the country with no ceiling on the potential opportunities it presents for our student-athletes," said Mack. "I am grateful and honored to be entrusted as the leader and standard bearer of our team. I'm looking forward to helping our young men build on the success of our program, obtain degrees, win championships, and develop into great citizens that our KSU family will be proud of."
Tennessee compiled a 27-12 record with Mack on staff, providing an immediate impact in his first season in Knoxville. Thanks to a bevy of backs and an electric, up-tempo offense, Tennessee jumped 73 spots in the FBS over its previous year to rank 11th nationally in Mack's first season, putting up 217.8 rushing yards per game in 2021.
The Vols shattered eight offensive records in 2021 and ranked in the top 25 nationally in scoring offense (39.3 – seventh), total offense (474.9 – ninth), rushing offense (217.8 – 11th), offensive yards per play (6.5 – 17th) and third down offense (44.7 – 25th).
Under Mack's tutelage, Jabari Small led the Vols in rushing with 141 carries for 796 yards and nine touchdowns, which tied for eighth in the SEC. Len'Neth Whitehead and Jaylen Wright also burst onto the scene as freshmen under Mack's tutelage with each earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors during the year and combining for 616 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
The 2022 season saw Mack's backs make an even greater impact as Tennessee reached the 11-win plateau for the first time in two decades, getting key victories over Alabama, Florida, LSU, Kentucky and Clemson. The Vols tied a school record for rushing touchdowns with 40, a mark that also ranked third nationally, en route to the No. 1 scoring offense in the country. Small ranked second in the SEC with 13 rushing scores, which tied for sixth in school single-season annals and were the most by a Vol in 14 years.
Combined with Wright and Dylan Sampson, the trio combined for 29 rushing scores in the fall of 2022, and Tennessee was the only SEC program with multiple running backs who logged 10 or more rushing touchdowns for the year. UT averaged 199.5 yards per game on the ground, which ranked 26th in the nation.
Wright and Sampson finished averaging 6.0 and 6.8 yards per carry for the 2022 season with Wright taking the Vols' total rushing yards crown at 875 yards on 146 carries. As a team, Tennessee broke 13 single-season offensive records and led the country in scoring offense (46.1 ppg) and total offense (525.5 ypg).
In Mack's final season in Knoxville, the Vols led the SEC in rushing with 204.8 yards per game to rank No. 9 in the country. Wright led the way with 1,013 yards on the ground, including six 100-yard performances, with Sampson (604) and Small (475) right behind him as the three combined for 13 touchdowns. Overall, UT's offense ranked 19th in the nation and fourth in the SEC with 448.1 per game and averaged 31.8 points per game.
Prior to his arrival in Knoxville, Mack served in multiple roles at Rice for three seasons. He was named the Rice Owls' offensive coordinator on Dec. 12, 2017, and tabbed as Rice's associate head coach on Feb. 13, 2019.
In his first year at Rice, Mack's offense produced four individual 100-yard rushing days and three games with players totaling more than 100 receiving yards. He saw a trio of his receivers (Austin Trammell, Austin Walter and Aaron Cephus) each top 40 receptions and 500 receiving yards, the first time since 2008 that Rice produced receivers with those levels in the same season.
In June 2019, he joined 40 assistant and positional NFL and NCAA coaches at the 2019 NFL Quarterback Coaching Summit in Atlanta. The 2020 COVID-19 shortened season saw the Owls play just five games, however, the highlight of the season came when Mack's squad handed No. 21 Marshall its first loss of the season, 20-0. Rice was named FWAA National Team of the Week for its efforts.
In four seasons at North Carolina Central, Mack led the Eagles to at least a share of three consecutive Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference championships and a berth in the 2016 Celebration Bowl, which pits the champions of the MEAC and SWAC each December. He compiled a 31-15 record in four seasons as one of the youngest head coaches at the FBS/FCS level. He was named the 2016 HBCU Football Coach of the Year by Black College Sports Page and The Pigskin Club in Washington, D.C., after NCCU smashed its school record for offense on its way to the Celebration Bowl.
Mack led the 2014 Eagles to the most victories in the program's FCS tenure with a 7-5 overall record and a share of the MEAC Championship. The team also earned the program's first win over a nationally ranked FCS opponent by defeating No. 24 North Carolina A&T in the final game of the season. NCCU broke the school record for pass completions in a season with 227 and ranked third in the FCS in turnover margin at +12.0.
In his second season at NCCU, Mack guided the 2015 Eagles to an 8-3 overall record and a 7-1 conference mark to repeat as MEAC co-champions. For the second-straight year, the Eagles beat a nationally ranked FCS opponent (No. 13/16 North Carolina A&T), this time closing out the campaign with a seven-game win streak. Mack became the first head coach in school history to win 15 games in his first two seasons. He was recognized as a finalist for the STATS FCS Coach of the Year award and was named the Black College Sports Page "Baad Team" Coach of the Year.
In his third season at NCCU, the Eagles received their first national ranking as an FCS program on Nov. 7, 2016, when the FCS Coaches Poll announced NCCU at No. 25. By the end of the regular season, the Eagles jumped to No. 18. NCCU (9-3, 8-0 MEAC) beat No. 9 North Carolina A&T, 42-21, on Nov. 19 to capture the outright MEAC championship and a trip to the second annual Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl.
NCCU's nine victories in 2016 were the most by the Eagles in the program's Division I era. In recognition of his success in 2016, Mack was named the MEAC Football Coach of the Year, American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) FCS Regional Coach of the Year, and as one of 15 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Award as the FCS Coach of the Year. He was also recognized as the HBCU Football Coach of the Year by Black College Sports Page and The Pigskin Club in Washington, D.C., and the HBCU Male Coach of the Year by HBCU Digest.
Mack joined NCCU after spending two seasons (2012-13) at South Alabama as wide receivers coach. During that time, three of his receivers finished among the top five in the program's single-season record lists for receptions and receiving yards.
He spent the 2011 campaign in his hometown with the Memphis Tigers, also as wide receivers coach, where he tutored Tannar Rehrer, who achieved the second-highest single-season receptions in school history.
As offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with Arkansas at Pine Bluff in 2010, Mack transformed a unit that ranked 101st in the nation in total offense to 30th nationally and No. 2 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, breaking 10 offensive school records in the process.
Mack served as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach at Central Arkansas during the 2008-09 seasons, helping lead the 10-2 Bears to the Southland Conference championship and placing 10th in the NCAA Division I-FCS in total offense.
In Mack's two seasons (2006-07) as wide receivers and tight ends coach at Jackson State, the Tigers ranked second in the SWAC in scoring offense both years and captured the SWAC championship title in 2007.
Mack started his coaching career as an offensive graduate assistant at Delta State from 2004-05. During that time, he coached running backs and worked as assistant special teams coordinator and video coordinator, helping the Statesmen rank third in the NCAA Division II in scoring offense and total offense.
Mack began his collegiate playing career at Jackson State before transferring after one season (1999) to Arkansas State. He lettered three years at Arkansas State (2001-03) before earning his bachelor's degree in management information systems in 2003.
Mack completed his master's degree in physical education from Delta State in 2006 after serving on the Statesmen coaching staff as a graduate assistant.
He was selected for five internships in the NFL with the New York Jets (2009, 2010), Buffalo Bills (2008), Houston Texans (2018) and Miami Dolphins (2019) before ultimately earning a full-time position in Jacksonville in 2024. He also participated in the NCAA Expert and Champion Coach's Academy program in 2019.
While at Tennessee, Mack was named to the Coalition of Minority Football Coaches (NCMFC) Coalition Academy, a first of its kind mentorship program pairing influential athletic directors with minority football coaches. Mack was one of 12 coaches nationally to earn the prestigious honor. The Coalition Academy furthers the NCMFC's mission of preparing, promoting and producing minority coaches at all levels of competition.
Mack and his wife Starlett have two sons, Jaden and Jaxon, and one daughter, Skyler.
An introductory event will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. The event will be streamed live at KSUOwls.com.
WHAT THEY'RE SAYING ABOUT JERRY MACK
"Jerry Mack is an outstanding hire as the next head coach at Kennesaw State. Jerry has the experience, knowledge and leadership to thrive in this role. He's a great teacher and understands how to connect with his players to help maximize their potential. Jerry is an even better person. His dignity, class and ability to develop everlasting relationships will be invaluable for the Kennesaw State community." - Josh Heupel, Tennessee Head Coach
CAREER AT A GLANCE
PERSONAL
Birthdate: Oct. 24, 1980
Hometown: Memphis, Tenn.
Education: Arkansas State, 2003 (bachelor's in management information); Delta State, 2006 (master's in physical education)
Family: Wife: Starlett; Children: Jaden, Jaxon, Skyler
COACHING HISTORY
2004-05: Delta State, Offensive Graduate Assistant
2006-07: Jackson State, Wide Receivers/Tight Ends
2008-09: Central Arkansas, Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers
2010: Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
2011: Memphis, Wide Receivers
2012-13: South Alabama, Wide Receivers
2014-17: North Carolina Central, Head Coach
2017-18: Rice, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
2019-20: Rice, Associate Head Coach/Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
2021-23: Tennessee, Running Backs
2024: Jacksonville Jaguars, Running Backs
2025-present: Kennesaw State, Head Coach
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS (5)
2016 MEAC – NCCU (head coach)
2015 MEAC – NCCU (head coach)
2014 MEAC – NCCU (head coach)
2008 Southland – Central Arkansas (passing game coordinator/wide receivers)
2007 SWAC – Jackson State (wide receivers/tight ends)
FBS BOWL APPEARANCES AS A COACH (3)
2023 Citrus Bowl - Tennessee
2022 Orange Bowl - Tennessee
2021 Music City Bowl - Tennessee