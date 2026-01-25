Lee Fobbs, Grambling Legend and Trailblazing College Football Coach, Dies at 75

Lee Andrew Fobbs, a Grambling State football legend, pioneering college assistant coach, and the father of national championship–winning head coach Broderick Fobbs, has died. He was 75.

A north Louisiana native, Fobbs emerged as a standout running back at Grambling State University during Hall of Fame coach Eddie Robinson’s historic tenure. He earned All-SWAC and All-America honors as a senior and graduated in 1973 with a degree in health and physical education.

That spring, Fobbs was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the 1973 NFL Draft, reflecting his production during one of the most dominant eras in Black college football. He later played professionally in the Canadian Football League and the World Football League, suiting up for the Ottawa Rough Riders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and Detroit Wheels.

After beginning his coaching career at the high school level, Fobbs entered the college ranks as Division I programs slowly began diversifying their staffs. He became part of the first wave of Black assistants hired at major programs, building a résumé spanning more than 4 decades and multiple Power conferences.

Fobbs coached at Tulane, Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, Minnesota, Baylor, Kansas, Louisiana-Monroe, Southern, and Grambling. He earned widespread respect as one of college football’s most trusted running backs coaches, while also working on both sides of the ball during his career. His teams reached postseason play at several stops, including bowl appearances with Alabama and Texas A&M, but his influence consistently extended beyond wins and losses.

In 2006, Fobbs was named head coach at North Carolina A&T. His tenure lasted until midway through the 2008 season, during which he posted a 2–28 record amid scholarship reductions and a long-term rebuild. Former players, however, frequently pointed to his professionalism, discipline, and steady leadership during a challenging period for the program.

Following his time at A&T, Fobbs remained in the game in developmental and advisory roles, including a stint at Kansas as director of player development and running backs consultant.

In 2015, more than four decades after his playing career ended, Fobbs returned home to Grambling State as running backs coach, joining the staff led by his son, Broderick Fobbs. The Tigers soon reemerged as a national HBCU power, capturing SWAC championships and the Celebration Bowl, including the 2016 HBCU national championship season.

Fobbs retired following the 2018 season, closing a coaching career that bridged generations — from Eddie Robinson’s Grambling dynasty to the modern HBCU football landscape.

Dec 16, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Grambling State Tigers head coach Broderick Fobbs coaches against the North Carolina A&T Aggies in the fourth quarter in the 2017 Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Tributes poured in following news of his passing, with former players and colleagues remembering a coach whose quiet authority, demanding standards, and unwavering belief in his athletes shaped lives across the sport. Many credited Fobbs with helping pave the way for Black assistants in Division I football long before diversity initiatives became commonplace.

From a standout back in Robinson’s backfield to a pioneering assistant coach and HBCU head coach, Lee Fobbs leaves a legacy defined by opportunity, mentorship, and enduring impact.