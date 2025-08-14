HBCU Legends

Lionel Taylor: Former Texas Southern Football Coach Dies At 89

Coach Taylor passed away at home in New Mexico.

Kyle T. Mosley

Texas Southern Coach Lionel Taylor (l) Interviewed by legendary Hall of Fame reporter Ralph Cooper (r).
Texas Southern Coach Lionel Taylor (l) Interviewed by legendary Hall of Fame reporter Ralph Cooper (r). / Credit: Ralph Cooper
HOUSTON - Lionel Taylor, the former head football coach of Texas Southern and a pioneer in the NFL, has passed away at the age of 89. He died on August 6, 2025, at his home near Albuquerque, New Mexico, after experiencing a period of declining health.  

His family confirmed the news, and the Denver Broncos and the NFL community paid tribute to a fallen pioneer of the game.

Taylor became one of the original members of the Broncos' Ring of Fame. His legacy and voice as a player, coach, mentor, and trailblazer continue to reverberate in the football world.  

TAYLOR'S HBCU COACHING CAREER

For a man who excelled as a professional football player and Super Bowl-winning assistant coach, his HBCU career was a struggle. He led the Texas Southern Tigers from 1984 to 1988 and ended his coaching career with a 13-41-1 record.

During his best season at TSU, in 1987, the team finished with an overall record of 5-6 and fifth in the SWAC at 3-4. Taylor departed after his final season, which ended with a winless record of 0-11.

TAYLOR'S FOOTBALL CAREER

Taylor's impressive football journey started in Kansas City, Missouri, where he was born on August 15, 1935. He excelled in both football and basketball at New Mexico Highlands University but went undrafted in 1958.

Taylor began his NFL career with the Chicago Bears in 1959 as a linebacker before starting a historic receiving career with the Denver Broncos in the American Football League (AFL).

Taylor quickly established himself as one of pro football's most dominant receivers, becoming the first player in either the AFL or NFL to achieve at least 100 receptions in a season—a groundbreaking accomplishment he reached in 1961.

Over seven seasons with the Broncos (1960–1966), he led the AFL in receptions in five of the league's first six years. He finished his career in Denver as the franchise's all-time leader in catches, receiving yards, and touchdown receptions.

After two seasons with the Houston Oilers, Taylor retired. He amassed 567 receptions, 7,195 receiving yards, and 45 touchdowns.

Lionel Taylor - Steelers assistant coach
Unknown date 1975; Pittsburgh, PA; USA; FILE PHOTO; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Chuck Noll and assistant coach Lionel Taylor (right) on the sideline during the 1975 season at Three Rivers Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images / Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Off the field, Taylor's impact was equally profound. After retiring as a player, he became the wide receivers coach with Pittsburgh. There, he earned two Super Bowl rings with the Steelers, mentoring future Pro Football Hall of Famers Lynn Swann and HBCU legend, John Stallworth of Alabama A&M.

In 1980, Taylor became the NFL's first Black offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams, serving two seasons in that role.

Career highlights and awards

PLAYER

4× First-team All-All-AFL (1960–1962, 1965)

Second-team All-AFL (1963)

3× AFL All-Star (1961, 1962, 1965)

5× AFL receptions leader (1960–1963, 1965)

Denver Broncos Ring of Fame

2× First-team All-RMAC (1956, 1957)

COACH

2× Super Bowl champion (IX, X)

