HBCU Legends

Michael Vick Says He's 'Super Focused' On NSU & Next Opponent, Not VA Tech Job

Coach Vick addresses the VA Tech opening and his primary interest ahead of Week 4.

Kyle T. Mosley

Michael Vick - Head Coach Norfolk State Spartans
Michael Vick - Head Coach Norfolk State Spartans / James Kattato - WAVY News
In this story:

Michael Vick is only three games into his head coaching career at Norfolk State, but he has already been linked to the recently vacant job at Virginia Tech.

After a lopsided 60-10 defeat against Rutgers, speculation has arisen regarding Virginia Tech having interest in Vick replacing Brent Pry at his alma mater.

"I'm just super focused on Sacred Heart," Vick told the media. "I just finished watching film on them, and I got to to win for NSU. I’m just dialed in."

Currently, Vick holds a 1-2 record as a rookie head coach. Brent Pry was fired after an 0-3 start to the season and finished with a 16-24 record overall with the Hokies. Rumors from Blacksburg suggest that Michael Vick is a potential candidate to return home as a head coach.

For Vick, getting the Spartans back on the winning track is his primary concern ahead of Week 4.

The Spartans have struggled to channel their energy and pay attention to details during losses. Mis-timed penalties, turnovers, and inconsistency have plagued NSU.

Despite a 34-31 overtime victory against Virginia State in Week 2, Norfolk State has also faced significant defeats, losing 27-7 to Towson and 60-10 to Rutgers - the Spartans need to mentally recover.

Facing another opponent outside the MEAC presents additional challenges for Coach Vick and his staff.

"The most important thing is finding ways to help my guys learn how to play the game at a high level regardless of what conference you playing, regardless of what level of talent you playing," Vick said.

Michael Vick
Sep 13, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Norfolk State Spartans head coach Michael Vick look up during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Suggestions that Vick might leave Norfolk State are premature. His goal is to find success on the football field with the Spartans, and considering the Virginia Tech vacancy should be the least of his worries for now.

"With all these things circling, I gotta juggle this on a day to day basis. And so that's what's most important. I can't see that far in the future even though I look into the future and I try to get my players to look into the future," he added. "Right now I just got to have short term memory."

These discussions are likely to continue until the end of the 2025 season, which would provide a clearer picture regarding both the Hokies' situation and Vick's interest in the job.

The focus for Michael Vick and the Norfolk State Spartans (1-2) is on their upcoming game against the Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-1) at 4 PM ET in William "Dick" Price Stadium on Saturday, September 20. This game coincides with Family Weekend for NSU alumni and fans. ESPN+ will broadcast the game from Norfolk, Virginia.

HBCU FOOTBALL NEWS

feed

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Football