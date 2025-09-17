Michael Vick Says He's 'Super Focused' On NSU & Next Opponent, Not VA Tech Job
Michael Vick is only three games into his head coaching career at Norfolk State, but he has already been linked to the recently vacant job at Virginia Tech.
After a lopsided 60-10 defeat against Rutgers, speculation has arisen regarding Virginia Tech having interest in Vick replacing Brent Pry at his alma mater.
"I'm just super focused on Sacred Heart," Vick told the media. "I just finished watching film on them, and I got to to win for NSU. I’m just dialed in."
Currently, Vick holds a 1-2 record as a rookie head coach. Brent Pry was fired after an 0-3 start to the season and finished with a 16-24 record overall with the Hokies. Rumors from Blacksburg suggest that Michael Vick is a potential candidate to return home as a head coach.
For Vick, getting the Spartans back on the winning track is his primary concern ahead of Week 4.
The Spartans have struggled to channel their energy and pay attention to details during losses. Mis-timed penalties, turnovers, and inconsistency have plagued NSU.
Despite a 34-31 overtime victory against Virginia State in Week 2, Norfolk State has also faced significant defeats, losing 27-7 to Towson and 60-10 to Rutgers - the Spartans need to mentally recover.
Facing another opponent outside the MEAC presents additional challenges for Coach Vick and his staff.
"The most important thing is finding ways to help my guys learn how to play the game at a high level regardless of what conference you playing, regardless of what level of talent you playing," Vick said.
Suggestions that Vick might leave Norfolk State are premature. His goal is to find success on the football field with the Spartans, and considering the Virginia Tech vacancy should be the least of his worries for now.
"With all these things circling, I gotta juggle this on a day to day basis. And so that's what's most important. I can't see that far in the future even though I look into the future and I try to get my players to look into the future," he added. "Right now I just got to have short term memory."
These discussions are likely to continue until the end of the 2025 season, which would provide a clearer picture regarding both the Hokies' situation and Vick's interest in the job.
The focus for Michael Vick and the Norfolk State Spartans (1-2) is on their upcoming game against the Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-1) at 4 PM ET in William "Dick" Price Stadium on Saturday, September 20. This game coincides with Family Weekend for NSU alumni and fans. ESPN+ will broadcast the game from Norfolk, Virginia.