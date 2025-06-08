Michael Vick Shares His Early Head Coaching Lessons
As the HBCU football season approaches, Michael Vick enters the landscape as the new head coach at Norfolk State University. The NFL great quickly started learning to be a head coach, responsible for guiding young student-athletes.
Vick visited his former professional team in Atlanta this week and joined Will McFadden on the Falcons podcast. The conversation was candid, as he discussed coaching and the current state of his former team.
VICK ON COACHING
Michael Vick takes over the Spartans after a 4-8 overall and 2-3 MEAC record in 2024. As a new head coach, he immediately learned what the job entailed.
"It was exciting at the same time just being a first-year head coach; you instantly find out what works and what doesn't work," Vick told McFadden. "It was fun just learning every day, being around the guys and being around the coaches, just learning what it takes to be a football coach, a head coach at that."
The NSU family has gravitated towards supporting Vick since Dr. Melody Webb, the director of athletics, announced his hiring as the program's head coach on Dec. 20, 2024. Assuming the reins after a veteran football coach like Dawson Odums fell short of restoring winning at Norfolk State.
"I watched a lot of coaches over the years but never really knew what happens behind the scenes. And so I had to pick a couple of coaches' brains and put my own little spin on it. And that was the cool part."
Last month, Vick lost his mentor and consultant, the Hampton Roads legend Tommy Reamon. The longtime coach passed away after suffering a stroke two months earlier. He played a significant role in convincing the 757 icon to accept the position at Norfolk State instead of the offer from Sacramento State. What element of coaching is necessary to be successful in this era?
WHAT PLAYERS EXPECT
"You just got to read between the lines," Vick explained. "In a lot of situations, you got to be straightforward with your quarterbacks and with your offense in general. And I think more so now just with my team, I can't cut any corners. I can't take any shortcuts. I got to be fully transparent with them in order to get the best version of them. I'm learning that being honest is the best thing. We try to teach trust in the process and that everything matters. And so I got to believe in that as well.
Vick's passion for investing in the lives of young people has always been evident through the interviews, football camps, and personal time he spends with kids in the community. As we learn from his conversation, that was also a driving factor in his decision to return to his roots.
"It was part of the reason that I went back, being in my hometown, which is 30 minutes away, where I grew up from Norfolk in Newport News. I had a chance to go to Sacramento State, where they had tons of money, in NIL. Tons of money to pay me. My wife still think I'm crazy for going to Norfolk [State]. Sometimes it's not all about the monetary. It's not about the money. It's about the experience what you can get out of it. I don't do things for all the time for monetary reasons."
THE FUTURE FOR COACH VICK
No one has a crystal ball to predict whether Michael Vick will be the key to unlocking the Spartans' success this season. However, their new leader is confident in what lies ahead.
"I'm going to make it a success. It's going to be successful, and I'm looking forward to it."
Norfolk State kicks off its 2025 football campaign against Towson at home at Williams "Dick" Price Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 28.
