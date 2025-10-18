Morehouse Crushes Lane: Roars To Homecoming Victory & 3rd Straight Win
The Morehouse College Maroon Tigers treated their Homecoming alums and fans to a three-game winning streak, as quarterback Miles Scott passed for 311 yards and three touchdowns, defeating Lane College 31-7 at B.T. Harvey Stadium.
Maroon Tigers wideout Eric Stephens hauled in five receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown. His receiving corps teammates, Maurie Veney, added three catches for 71 yards, and Azari Brown notched two receptions for 43 yards and a score.
FIRST HALF
The Maroon Tigers' offense clicked early and often, scoring on a Nicholas Woodford 1-yard plunge in the first quarter. Davis Rowe kicked the extra points, giving Morehouse a 7-0 lead after completing a 10-play and 62-yard drive in 4:55.
The Dragons responded with a 16-yard Peyton Nero touchdown run, knotting the game 7-7 with 12:42 left in the first half.
Miles Scott wasn't done scoring before halftime when the Maroon Tigers took a 21-7 lead after the signal-caller connected on touchdown passes to Eric Stephens for 15 yards and Azari Brown for 20 yards.
SECOND HALF
Morehouse extended its lead when Miles Scott hit Maurie Veney for a 43-yard score to give the Homecoming team a 28-7 advantage with 12:35 in the third quarter.
Lane allowed the Maroon Tigers to complete an 8-play, 42-yard drive in the third quarter, which enabled Davis Rowe to kick a 36-yard field goal. As a result, Da' House took a commanding 31-7 lead, and no points were scored in the final quarter of the game.
Morehouse posted its third consecutive victory of the season in front of the Homecoming spectators and gave Coach Terance Mathis his fourth win as the leader of the Maroon Tigers.
STANDOUT PLAYERS
Morehouse College
- QB Miles Scott: 21/32 for 313 passing yards, 3 passing TDs; 3 rushes for 8 yards
- WR Eric Stephens: 5 receptions for 87 yards, 1 TD
- WR Maurie Veney: 3 receptions for 71 yards, 1 TD
- RB Nicholas Woodford: 11 rushes for 52 yards, 1 rushing TD; 3 receptions for 22 yards
- DB Sean Johnson: 6 tackles, 1 INT
Lane College
- RB Peyton Nero: 15 rushes for 141 rushing yards, 1 TD (9.1 YPR)
- LB Scotty Roddy: 9 tackles (6 solo), 1 TFL
Previous Morehouse Football Coverage:
MOREHOUSE DEFEATS CENTRAL STATE
Morehouse College achieved its second consecutive victory, defeating Central State 31-26. Maroon Tigers running back Nicholas Woodford carried the ball 24 times for 95 yards and scored one touchdown.
Miles Scott completed 19 of 24 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown, but he also threw two interceptions to the Marauders' defenders.
The rushing attack helped mitigate the impact of the turnovers, as the Morehouse backfield rushed 37 times for a total of 159 yards.
The Maroon Tigers jumped out to a 17-point lead in the second quarter. Central State scored its first points with an 11-yard touchdown pass from Qeanu Campbell-Caldwell to Corey Burnette. The Marauders went into halftime trailing 17-6.
After halftime, Central State narrowed the scoring gap to 17-14 when Qeanu Campbell-Caldwell completed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Khamari Adams with 6:15 left in the third quarter.
Morehouse quickly responded with a 4-play drive, culminating in a 9-yard touchdown run by Nicholas Woodford. This put the Maroon Tigers ahead 24-14 with 36 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Following the kickoff, Central State's backup quarterback, Chris Cotton, made an explosive play with a 75-yard pass to Terryon Holt.
Morehouse finished off a 12-play, 80-yard drive with 3:54 remaining in the game when Miles Scott threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Christian Anderson.
Central State scored the last points of the game when Qeanu Campbell-Caldwell connected with Stephen Hogan for a 17-yard touchdown.
In the end, Morehouse defeated Central State 31-26 in front of 6,981 spectators at McPherson Memorial Stadium in Wilberforce, Ohio.
Morehouse has now claimed five consecutive victories against Central State since 2013.
UP NEXT
Morehouse will host Lane College for its SpelHouse Homecoming at B.T. Harvey Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18.
Central State will welcome Kentucky Christian University to McPherson Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18.